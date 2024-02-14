ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we'd like to present you with the most recent comic strips by Ryan Kramer. As you may recall, we have shared some of the artist's earlier works in our previous Bored Panda posts. The comics are part of the Toonhole series created by a group of creative friends: John, Chris, Mike, and Ryan. During one of our interviews, Kramer shared that the series started during their college years and was born from their love of cartoons and drawings. How the artists describe themselves on the Toonhole website: "Team of cartoonist and professional animation artists who crudely draw really really realllyy dumb stuff in their free time.”

To see the full collection of strips created by all four cartoonists, you should definitely visit the Toonhole Facebook page, where they regularly share their recent works. However, to view the newest strips by Ryan, simply scroll down to see the list of comics we've prepared for you. Let us know in the comments below which one made your day!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | tiktok.com | amazon.com | toonhole.com