Today, we'd like to present you with the most recent comic strips by Ryan Kramer. As you may recall, we have shared some of the artist's earlier works in our previous Bored Panda posts. The comics are part of the Toonhole series created by a group of creative friends: John, Chris, Mike, and Ryan. During one of our interviews, Kramer shared that the series started during their college years and was born from their love of cartoons and drawings. How the artists describe themselves on the Toonhole website: "Team of cartoonist and professional animation artists who crudely draw really really realllyy dumb stuff in their free time.”
To see the full collection of strips created by all four cartoonists, you should definitely visit the Toonhole Facebook page, where they regularly share their recent works. However, to view the newest strips by Ryan, simply scroll down to see the list of comics we've prepared for you. Let us know in the comments below which one made your day!
Bored Panda reached out to Ryan Kramer to ask him some new questions about the comics he creates for the Toonhole series. We wanted to find out more details about the artist’s approach to character design. Asked what considerations he takes into account when creating characters for a new project, Ryan said: “I just try to do what’s best for the joke. Usually, it boils down to what is the clearest read.”
Ryan's cartoons are characterized by their absurd, unexpected, and occasionally dark scenarios, challenging the characters in unique and often humorous ways. We were wondering what specific comic artists or illustrators influenced Kramer's work. He answered shortly: “Classic MAD magazine and old cartoons.”
Kramer started publishing his comics in 2010. Considering that, we were curious if the artist's style has changed since that time. We asked Ryan how it evolved, and what factors influenced these changes. We learned that: “More and more I like to make stuff traditionally. Markers, dip pens, watercolor.”
Lastly, we wanted to know what, according to Ryan, are the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist. He told us: “It’s a good feeling to make something that hits and resonates with a bunch of people. I wish comic artists were more respected and got more money from social media companies and content aggregators.”