Skeletons, vampires, Spider-Man, Man Sandwich, and many more interesting characters can be seen in the comics by Andy, called Skeleton Claw.

Andy's creativity ranges from silly to dark jokes, and you never know what you will get next. Previously, the artist shared that his creativity process starts with stray thoughts wandering around his head, and later, they might become comics. However, in a recent interview, Andy shared that he had ”a powerful case of writer's block.” The artist explained what might have been the cause: “I think the Covid era did some damage to my creativity, and I’m seeing how I might get it back. If you have any ideas, let me know.”

