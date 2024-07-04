21 Funny And Sometimes A Little Dark Comics By Skeleton Claw (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Skeletons, vampires, Spider-Man, Man Sandwich, and many more interesting characters can be seen in the comics by Andy, called Skeleton Claw.
Andy's creativity ranges from silly to dark jokes, and you never know what you will get next. Previously, the artist shared that his creativity process starts with stray thoughts wandering around his head, and later, they might become comics. However, in a recent interview, Andy shared that he had ”a powerful case of writer's block.” The artist explained what might have been the cause: “I think the Covid era did some damage to my creativity, and I’m seeing how I might get it back. If you have any ideas, let me know.”
In an interview with Bored Panda, Andy shared the meaning behind the name of his comic "Skeleton Claw" and how he came up with it.
“Skeleton Claw is actually the name I used in one of my very first comics. It featured a character in a Mortal Kombat-style game who had one skeletal arm. I liked the name. It felt somehow menacing but also silly. If you look hard you can find the comic it came from out there on the internet.”
Due to very unique, dark humor, we were curious about what genre of movies the artist enjoyed the most and if his taste was reflected in his comics.
“My favorite genre is dystopian sci-fi, like Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell. It doesn’t feature overtly but sometimes there are subtle nods. Maybe I should try to be more overtly dystopian,” shared Andy.
Andy also shared what is the main takeaway he expects for his audience, and it's joy. Andy added: “Enjoy life. We’ve got one chance on this spinning rock, let’s make the most of it.”
