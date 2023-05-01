Slightly Dark And Amusing: 27 New Comics By Skeleton Claw Interview With Artist
Skeleton Claw is a webcomic series that has gained a significant following thanks to its combination of dark humor and quirky characters. Created by illustrator Andy, these comics feature bizarre scenarios and situations that range from the absurd to the poignant. Andy's unique style and off-beat sensibility have earned him a loyal fan base that eagerly awaits each new installment of the series.
During a previous interview with Bored Panda, Skeleton Claw's creator shared some interesting insights into his artistic process. He revealed that he draws inspiration from a variety of sources, including conversations with friends, long walks, and even his dreams. Once he has an idea, he will often write it down as a note on his phone before turning it into a fully-fledged cartoon drawing. If you would like to see more of Andy’s comics featured in Bored Panda posts, you can click here or here.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com | skeletonclaw.com
Bored Panda reached out to Andy, the person behind Skeleton Claw comics. We wanted to find out more about his work and background as a comic artist. First, we asked how he decides on the themes and subjects for his stories. Andy told us: “Usually, they're from stray thoughts wandering around my head. I read stuff, talk with friends, walk around, etc., and somehow little random things get inside my head and bounce around my head for a while. Sometimes those random thoughts turn into comics.”
Next, we were wondering what kind of feedback the artist values the most when it comes to his work. Andy said: “I love it when people share my stuff (as long as they give credit). It's as if they're saying 'I like this so much that I want other people to see it.' Please keep doing that.”
We imagine creating the webcomic must have some challenges, so we asked Andy which aspect of creating his stories turns out to be the most difficult. The author said: “Consistency. The way my brain seems to work is that I'll get several good ideas in a row and feel really inspired, then suddenly all that creativity seems to evaporate and I have no motivation.”
Asked about some subjects or themes that he hasn't tackled in his works yet, but would like to explore in the future, Andy mentioned comics about politics. He said: “I usually don't like drawing comics about politics. This is something I struggle with, since sometimes I think, 'Maybe I have an obligation to speak out since I have an audience.' But at the same time, it's not like there's a shortage of comedic political stuff. We're practically drowning in it. So for now, politics will probably remain a topic I only discuss occasionally.”
We wanted to know how important social media is for artists to promote and showcase their work. Andy told us: “Social media is a paradoxical force. It provides creators with the opportunity to cultivate an audience without relying on traditional publishing gatekeepers, paving the way for weirder artists to gain popularity. However, the social media platforms themselves can also be the worst enemy of comic artists. Their algorithms foster an addictive cycle, where a flood of likes and follows feels exhilarating, but a comic's lackluster performance can lead to dejection and frustration. The erratic nature of these algorithms makes posting feel like being subject to a capricious god, who whimsically bestows rewards and metes out punishment with equal unpredictability.”
It's actually kinda funny google make incognito mode, it's like saying 'Yeah, you probably want to look at muscly men but don't want anyone to see, here!'
The artist continued: “As a comic creator, I try to focus on the aspects within my control, like honing my craft, improving my writing, and putting out content that genuinely resonates with me. Key emphasis on try.” Lastly, asked about his hopes related to what people can take away from his comics, Andy answered shortly: “If I can make just one person chuckle while they're on the toilet, then it is all worth it.”