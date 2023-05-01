Skeleton Claw is a webcomic series that has gained a significant following thanks to its combination of dark humor and quirky characters. Created by illustrator Andy, these comics feature bizarre scenarios and situations that range from the absurd to the poignant. Andy's unique style and off-beat sensibility have earned him a loyal fan base that eagerly awaits each new installment of the series.

During a previous interview with Bored Panda, Skeleton Claw's creator shared some interesting insights into his artistic process. He revealed that he draws inspiration from a variety of sources, including conversations with friends, long walks, and even his dreams. Once he has an idea, he will often write it down as a note on his phone before turning it into a fully-fledged cartoon drawing. If you would like to see more of Andy’s comics featured in Bored Panda posts, you can click here or here.

