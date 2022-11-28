26 Amusing And Slightly Dark Cartoons By Skeleton Claw (New Pics)
You've probably seen a lot of comics wandering around each corner of the internet from different artists. However, today we are giving the spotlight to the webcomic by the name of "Skeleton Claw", an oddly dark humorous series that is back on Bored Panda after more than 2 years (see part 1)!
Andy is the illustrator behind these humorous comics, and though his uploads might be on the rarer side, his content never fails to make us laugh. Don't believe us? See for yourself!
More info: skeletonclaw.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com
That’s mostly how it is in movies ngl. The hero can kill and destroy the city as much as he/she wants and the villain can die a gruesome death but iTs Ok! bEcAuSe HeS a BaD gUy!