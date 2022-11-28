You've probably seen a lot of comics wandering around each corner of the internet from different artists. However, today we are giving the spotlight to the webcomic by the name of "Skeleton Claw", an oddly dark humorous series that is back on Bored Panda after more than 2 years (see part 1)!

Andy is the illustrator behind these humorous comics, and though his uploads might be on the rarer side, his content never fails to make us laugh. Don't believe us? See for yourself!

More info: skeletonclaw.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com

#1

The_Tired_Artist
The_Tired_Artist
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've got a license to ignore that license

#2

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So glad those scandalous ｂｕｔｔｏｃｋｓ were censored...

#3

DC
DC
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... we get what we sow...

#4

The_Tired_Artist
The_Tired_Artist
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"MUAHAHA! NOW THE TAX COLLECTER CANT GET ME!"

#5

Good Luckas
Good Luckas
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s mostly how it is in movies ngl. The hero can kill and destroy the city as much as he/she wants and the villain can die a gruesome death but iTs Ok! bEcAuSe HeS a BaD gUy!

#6

AJay
AJay
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If anyone doesn't get the joke: The brand Epson makes printers that usually won't print anything unless they have all the colours of ink filled up, even the colours that they don't need to use.

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will you drown in less water?

#17

#18

#19

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why wasn't that 𝙻𝚒𝚣𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝙰𝚜𝚜 censored?! I've been corrupted...

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

