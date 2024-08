ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of years ago, during quarantine, I decided to spend my time doing something creative. So, I grabbed an iPad and learned how to create webcomics. As a true Potterhead, I started the series "1000 Ways to End Voldemort," where I imagine creative ways to end the Dark Lord. Apparently, I'm not that creative with names.



In 2021, I became a father and left the magical drawings somewhere between the diapers and the Peppa Pig plushies. Now that my little girl is 3, I wanted to introduce her to the wonderful magical world I grew up with. So, I started drawing again.



I've created over 170 comics so far (you can see them all on my Instagram) and have many ideas for the remaining 830 ways to end you-know-who. I hope you enjoy, laugh, and don't complain too much about the absolute lore inaccuracies of some of the jokes.



More info: Instagram