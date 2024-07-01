35 Funny Comics By Diogo SeabraInterview With Artist
Meet Diogo Seabra, the creative mind behind BE A BIRD COMICS. Diogo, also known as imthebirdguy, has always had a knack for making people laugh. His witty and relatable humor quickly gained a following of more than 20 thousand people on Instagram.
Diogo's comics are brimming with pop culture references, from Hollywood actors to Netflix. His influences include popular comic creators like Mr. Lovenstein, AdamTots, The Pigeon Gazette, and Cyanide & Happiness. With his unique style and sharp humor, Diogo Seabra is definitely a comic artist to watch out for.
Bored Panda reached out to Diogo to learn more about him and his creative process. The artist shared with us that his journey as a comic artist started with Instagram, which he used as a platform to share his daily illustrations. "Initially, these were simple humorous drawings. Over time, I realized that the illustrations that resonated most with my audience were the ones that told a story or had a humorous twist. But I never really tried a big comic format like a graphic novel."
We asked Diogo where he gets ideas for his comics. "Inspiration often comes from the mundane moments of daily life," he replied. "I observe interactions, people, nature, and even my quirky habits."
Diogo's creative process can vary, but he usually keeps his phone handy to jot down funny or interesting things he sees or thinks of during the day. "Then I review these notes and identify which ideas have the potential to be expanded into a comic. I think about the punchline or the main message I want to convey. After that, I start sketching, coloring, and adding details to ensure the visual elements enhance the mood or message. Before posting, I review the comic to ensure it’s clear, cohesive, and funny."
Looking at Diogo's Instagram name, "I am The Bird Guy," we got curious about how he came up with this idea. According to the artist, the name comes from the concept of being free and able to “fly” and be as creative as possible. "They symbolize freedom, perspective, and a certain whimsy that I try to capture in my work. It's a reminder to stay true to my style and interests and to bring a sense of joy and curiosity to my art."
Although he uses a lot of pop culture references in his comics, Diogo also likes to use real-life experiences as a source for his jokes. "A specific example is when I went to the beach and forgot to apply sunscreen, and I got red like a lobster. In this case, I drew myself as a 'real' lobster. To amplify the humor, I exaggerated the scenario by making the character a REAL lobster. When deciding what to exaggerate or alter, I focus on elements that will heighten the absurdity and relatability of the situation without losing the essence of the real-life experience."