Meet Diogo Seabra, the creative mind behind BE A BIRD COMICS. Diogo, also known as imthebirdguy, has always had a knack for making people laugh. His witty and relatable humor quickly gained a following of more than 20 thousand people on Instagram.

Diogo's comics are brimming with pop culture references, from Hollywood actors to Netflix. His influences include popular comic creators like Mr. Lovenstein, AdamTots, The Pigeon Gazette, and Cyanide & Happiness. With his unique style and sharp humor, Diogo Seabra is definitely a comic artist to watch out for.

More info: Instagram