Wonko, the artist behind Flap Doodle Comics, is a great storyteller who mixes humor and warmth into everyday family moments. His talent for showing fatherhood and childhood in a way that people relate to has earned him many fans.

Wonko's unique style and sharp eye for detail let him create scenes that make readers laugh and think about their own families in relation to his work. His heartfelt and creative stories not only entertain but also remind us of the beautiful and funny moments that make family life special in general.

More info: Instagram | Facebook