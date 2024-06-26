ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Mason, a cartoonist and graphic designer from Portland, creates At Random Comics, a single-panel comic series he's been drawing every week since 2007.

Ryan loves humor and believes it brings people together. His comics show funny and exaggerated everyday situations, making them even more entertaining. A lifelong fan of comics, he started drawing for his high school paper, continued in college, and now hopes to turn his many comic ideas into daily fun with support from his Patreon followers. Drawing and making people laugh have always been important to him, and he aims to bring a smile to his readers' faces.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | atrandomcomics.com