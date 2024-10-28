Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

Project Description:

VOTE! is a sculpture of four voting booths with three flamingos casting their votes. Located at the newly constructed Supervisor of Elections building—which collects and counts votes and educates the public about the voting process—the sculpture reveals what goes on inside the building and makes the voting experience more relatable.

Even though VOTE! presents a lighthearted image with flamingos, it illustrates the humanity of voting, where each individual gets to express what is in their heart and mind. While all three flamingos stand in identical voting booths, they are voting in their unique ways—one flamingo has its head down, deep in thought, while the other two are sizing each other up or trying to see who the other one is voting for. The brightly colored flamingos of VOTE! are designed to appeal to people of all ages, serving as a whimsical and educational landmark for the Elections building.

The sculpture, by artist Matthew Mazzotta, was commissioned by Palm Beach County. He was inspired by the diverse natural habitats Florida provides for all its wildlife. These oversized flamingos are a reminder that we share this place with the rich life that also calls it home.