Are you ready to join us in a journey into a world of magic and fantasy? If you’d like to feel like a child again and immerse yourself in a dreamlike, imaginary world, then you’re in the right place! We’re excited to share a stunning collection of illustrations by the artist widely known as Poopikatt.

Kate P., the artist behind this series of vibrant drawings filled with whimsy and wonder, works with various traditional media such as colored pencils, gouache, watercolor, and even markers to create eye-catching illustrations that are impossible to ignore. She kindly shared a few words with us, introducing her art for anyone encountering it for the first time: “I think the words ‘whimsical or magical’ would come to mind. I've heard a lot of people saying heartwarming as well, so those would be the two things I would say to describe my work first. I enjoy drawing anything related to adventure and friendships, so the emotions I would like to convey the most through my illustrations would be happiness, maybe surprise, and above all kindness, etc.”

More info: Instagram | poopikat.com | youtube.com | patreon.com | lagaleriaroja.com