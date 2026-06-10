Experts Warn ‘Spoiled Pig Syndrome’ Could Be The Bizarre Relationship Trend That Ruins Modern Dating

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Relationships often involve thoughtful gestures for a partner, like planning special dates or giving gifts, but experts revealed there can be a point at which generosity becomes unhealthy.

A growing relationship trend known as “spoiled pig syndrome” is being used to describe situations where one partner becomes so used to receiving special treatment that they begin to expect it all the time.

Highlights Relationship experts are warning against "spoiled pig syndrome," a toxic imbalance where one partner develops an unhealthy sense of entitlement.

The dynamic occurs when initial romantic gestures and pampering become mandatory expectations.

Psychologists emphasized that establishing clear boundaries early on is vital to preventing this relationship burnout.

While the phrase is not an official psychological diagnosis, relationship experts shared that the dynamic behind it can leave one person carrying most of the emotional, financial, or practical load in a relationship.

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Relationship experts revealed “spoiled pig syndrome” can create an unhealthy power balance

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Despite its unusual name, “spoiled pig syndrome” is not actually about pigs.

The term comes from a behavioral idea involving pampered pigs that eventually stop respecting boundaries because they have become accustomed to getting whatever they want.

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Relationship experts said a similar dynamic can develop between romantic partners.

According to Dr. Max Doshay, clinical psychologist and co-founder of KMN Psych, the phrase is commonly used to describe a relationship in which one person develops unrealistic expectations about being treated with constant attention and special care.

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“The ‘spoiled pig syndrome’ does not exist as an official medical or clinical diagnosis,” Dr. Doshay explained.

“Rather, it has become a common colloquialism that refers to a specific type of relationship dynamic in which one individual develops an unhealthy expectation for being treated with special attention.”

Over time, that can lead to a relationship where one partner consistently gives more than they receive.

The imbalance does not always begin with bad intentions.

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Many couples naturally go out of their way for each other during the early stages of dating. Expensive dinners, surprise gifts, weekend getaways, and grand romantic gestures are often part of getting to know someone.

Problems can arise when those efforts become expected rather than appreciated.

“In simple terms, it describes a situation where being excessively spoiled leads one partner to develop a strong sense of entitlement,” experts explained.

The pattern often develops slowly as one partner keeps putting the other first

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Experts revealed that some people may enter relationships already expecting special treatment because of past experiences or childhood conditioning.

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In many cases, however, the behavior develops gradually.

“This behavior pattern can develop over time,” Dr. Doshay said.

“One of the partners in a relationship is typically more likely to consistently give in when confronted with a demand from the other. In addition, one of them may take on an unhealthy amount of the responsibilities in the relationship.”

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According to the psychologist, repeatedly prioritizing one person’s needs over the other’s can unintentionally send the message that their wants should always come first.

“When these behaviors continue, they can inadvertently send a message to the other person that they have priority,” he explained.

Eventually, that kindness becomes an expectation.

As a result, one partner is left feeling exhausted, underappreciated, or responsible for maintaining the entire relationship, while the other becomes increasingly dependent on receiving constant validation.

“Spoiled pig syndrome” is not the only relationship behavior experts have been discussing recently

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Another term that gained attention in 2025 was “monkey-barring,” a dating pattern where someone starts building a connection with a new romantic interest before ending their current relationship.

The name comes from the idea of a monkey swinging from one bar to the next without ever fully letting go.

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In dating terms, it describes people who keep one foot in their current relationship while searching for a replacement.

Experts shared that the behavior often stems from deeper emotional issues.

According to relationship expert Angelika Koch, people who engage in monkey-barring often avoid the difficult work of processing emotions after a relationship ends.

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“People who do this often lack emotional growth, because they are constantly moving through life in a fear-based manner to avoid the hard work it takes when healing from wounds in a past relationship,” Koch told Vice.

She added that constantly moving from one partner to another prevents people from fully understanding themselves.

“Jumping from one potential partner to another doesn’t allow you room to truly grow and get to know yourself,” Koch said.

Unlike consensual polyamorous relationships, monkey-barring typically happens without the knowledge or consent of a current partner, leading some experts to describe it as a form of emotional cheating.

Experts further added that clear boundaries are the best way to prevent relationship imbalances

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Whether it is spoiled pig syndrome or monkey-barring, experts explained that healthy relationships require mutual effort and respect from both partners.

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For spoiled pig syndrome in particular, Dr. Doshay believes the best solution is establishing boundaries before unhealthy patterns have a chance to take hold.

“Maintaining equilibrium in your relationship from the outset is the most effective way to prevent abu*se,” he said.

“Partners who work together and are open with each other about their expectations have healthy relationships. Healthy relationships require that both partners put forth an equal amount of effort and show mutual respect for one another.”

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He also encouraged people not to ignore their own needs simply to keep the peace.

“Be mindful of your needs so you can avoid putting them aside in order to maintain the peace,” Dr. Doshay added.

“Establishing consistent boundaries will give both parties in a partnership a sense of value instead of having all of the burden fall on one individual.”

People online shared their experiences of viral “spoiled pig syndrome”

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