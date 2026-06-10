After all, when someone who still needs help tying their shoes starts displaying the strategic thinking of a movie villain, it's hard not to be a little concerned. When someone asked primary school teachers to share the most shocking displays of psychopath-like behavior they had ever witnessed, the stories that followed prove that sometimes the most unsettling people in the room aren't the adults.

Children are often described as little bundles of innocence, curiosity , and endless energy. But every now and then, a kid does something so unexpectedly cold, calculated, or downright unsettling that it leaves the adults around them questioning reality for a moment.

#1 My wife is a teacher. About 10 years ago, a student took apart a pencil sharpener and removed the razor blade, cut a groove in the back of a pencil, slid the razor in to it, used rubber bands to secure it, and tried to slice her with it.

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#2 I'm not sure whether this is your standard of psychopath, but once I saw a 5 year old boy cycling round and around his mum on a tricycle. He was pointing and laughing at her. His mum was sitting in the middle of the floor, crying her eyes out, and biting herself, which I later discovered was self harming.



Little s**t for brains had wound his mum up to a point where she was crying, and then taunted her for self harming.

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#3 This might get buried, but last week a student in my special Ed class threw an apple very hard directly at one of our paraprofessional's head. The apple hit her hard and I immediately called my vice principal. When the vice principal arrived ahe asked "well you didn't mean to hit her right?" To which he replied "that's exactly where I was aiming, it was a good throw." I guess last year he took a razor blade and cut a classmates leg open with it. He was sent to an alternative school for 2 months and he ended up back at my school. Kid scares the s**t out of me.

Children who appear emotionally "flat" or unusually detached are often not experiencing a lack of feeling, but rather expressing emotions through developmental or protective processes. Neuro Launch explains that empathy develops gradually from early childhood, beginning with basic reactive distress and later evolving into more complex perspective-taking. ADVERTISEMENT In some cases, emotional shutdown can function as a protective response after distressing experiences, almost like a psychological “freeze” that helps the child cope with overwhelming situations. The same source also notes that children raised in environments where emotional expression is discouraged, or where approval is conditional on performance, may learn to suppress visible emotion. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Kid went crazy because he had to do a computing lesson. So he casually destroyed every computer in the school, and threw one at a girl who was around at the time. He would've been 11 at the time.

#5 Oh dear, where to begin? Here's one that comes to mind...



Kindergarten girl had a pair of scissors. I turned just in time to see her reach over and try to cut off another girl's ponytail. Not a major thing (because no cutting actually happened), but when I asked her why she was going to do that (because they normally got along very well) she said (in a simple, very straight-forward tone of voice), "because her hair is what she loves the most."



Sent chills up my spine.

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#6 I had a 3rd grader bring a pack of razor blades to school on my first day. I pulled him outside the room, sat on the railing and said hey, I'd like to understand why you did this. He calmly looked me in the eye and said he wanted to sharpen his pencils. I said people don't usually use razor blades to sharpen pencils, but I can think of a few reasons someone might bring razor blades to school. Maybe you wanted to hurt someone, or you were afraid someone would hurt you, or you thought they were cool and wanted to show them to your friends. He said they're to cut up my food. Still totally calm. He got suspended for one day. To all appearances, he was a well-adjusted, smart kid who got along with his classmates. I did notice that every time I'd try to watch him out of the corner of my eye to get some insight into his personality, he immediately noticed and started watching me out of the corner of his eye. This isn't usually the case with little kids. He could also turn his emotions on and off like flipping a light switch- he never seemed to lose control, never acted angry, never cried. Would sometimes get happy for a second or two, but tended to catch himself and stop. I still have no idea what to think.

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Behavior that appears confusing or concerning is often better understood through the difference between exploration and intent. PREVNet describes curiosity as a natural, non-invasive drive to learn about the world, where the goal is understanding and discovery without crossing personal boundaries. Cruelty, on the other hand, is characterized by an interest in causing suffering, particularly when there is an intention to observe distress or test limits of endurance. The distinction becomes clearer when behavior escalates into patterns involving repeated harm, deliberate intent, and power imbalance, which are key markers of bullying rather than experimentation.

#7 Went to school with a kid who enjoyed mumbling crazy things to himself all during class and in the hallways. Always felt bad for the guy and did my best to be nice to him. Theeeen he regularly got caught writing hit lists and threatening to k**l girls because none of them loved him.



Surprisingly, it looks like he's doing a lot better now.

#8 My wife is a substitute teacher. I dropped her off to teach 2nd grade class in a downtown elementary school. These kids were the angriest students she ever met (and she used to teach in NYC). The moment class started they beat the ever living c**p out of each other - to the point that there was clumps of hair on the ground. She was also 6 months pregnant and one student ran into her belly causing her to cry. She had called the office over and over and eventually said she wouldn't work in this class. They switched her to 1st grade - whew - better right? Nope. the were worse. She threatened to move the temperature down on the behavior thermometer if they continue - which she eventually followed thru. This caused melt down city. They actually threw a desk at her - 1st grade kid throwing a desk at a pregnant lady. When I picked her up she burst into tears and was shaking. She said if she had driven there herself she would have just left, I wish she would have called me I would have left work to get her. Took that school off the sub call list.

#9 First grade boy, about 7 years old, ginger, chubby, pretty cute little dude, sitting fairly quietly at his desk. I look closer and he is slowly pressing the point of his pencil into the top of his hand then lifting it to see the indentation it has made in his skin. He does this a number of times, pressing a little harder each time. Then he looks over at the kid next to him, who is quietly writing in his work book, one hand flat on the table in front of him, and BANG! He stabs his pencil into the top of the other kids hand.



Cue instant screaming from the poor little guy who all of a sudden has a pencil solidly standing up in his skin and little ginger guy is just sitting there looking slightly baffled at the crying but entirely pleased as punch.

A large part of why certain behaviors are noticed in educational settings comes down to perspective and environment. Story Changes explains that teachers are uniquely positioned as observers because they see children interacting with peers over long periods and across a wide range of structured and unstructured situations. This comparative environment makes differences in behavior more visible than in home settings, where interactions are typically limited to family dynamics. Over time, teachers also become early identifiers of emotional or behavioral concerns, since they witness patterns that emerge gradually rather than isolated incidents.

#10 I taught 1st grade and had a student who was in trouble so often that I had to send a daily report to his parents about his behavior. A few instances of his behavior were as follows:



1. He once tripped a kid at recess for no reason, and then began kicking him hard in the stomach. By the time I had gotten over there he was calmly sitting on the other child's head. When I asked him why he did it he replied, "I was tired." That confused me so I asked him what he meant by that. He said, "Well I don't see any benches around, do you? I had to sit on something."



2. He had a special seat at my back table and he would mutter to himself while I was teaching. One day I had my assistant read to the class so I could quietly stand behind him and listen to what he was saying. All I heard was "Pew. Pew. Pew." Later, I took him aside and asked him what he was doing. He told me he was playing video games in his head and shooting everyone because kids were worth 200 points.".

#11 A kid in my kindergarten class ate my glue stick once. F**k that s**t.

#12 I'm not a teacher, but I am psychiatric nurse on an inpatient child and adolescent unit. We get plenty of littluns who t*****e and k**l critters. ("To see what it's like. Because it's fun. Because I can. For more attention.") Parents are often discouraged to learn there's no "cure" for sociopathy. Even through therapy it's hard to encourage positive behavior because almost nothing motivates them. They inevitably revisit us months or years later after graduating to hurting their classmates/siblings/parents/teachers etc.

Memory also plays a major role in why certain classroom experiences remain vivid long after they occur. Greater Good describes how emotionally charged events create heightened neural activity, which strengthens long-term memory formation and makes those moments more likely to be retained. Teachers, who often invest considerable attention and effort into supporting individual students, may form stronger cognitive and emotional associations with particular incidents, especially when they involve significant disruption or intensity. Because classrooms operate on routine and predictability, any event that breaks that pattern naturally stands out, becoming more deeply encoded in memory.

#13 Library worker here. A couple months back a kid's book was returned--a Doc McStuffins one--where the kid had scratched out many characters' eyes, coloured red over many "wounds," and drawn fire under a group picture of the characters with terrifying tortured-soul looking faces all around. A lot of it was scratched on so hard there was a distinct layer of wax you could pick off and just hold as a single piece. I'll never forget that return. It was some horror movie kid s**t.

#14 A grade one student said he had k****d two bunnies and and some birds. He wrote about it in his journal, and drew a picture. Sure enough the carcasses were found in the playground that recess. When we asked him why he did it, he said he wanted to know what it would feel like to k**l something.

#15 My wife is a teacher and I volunteered in her class. I want to say this was her 1st grade class, but it could have been kindergarten. Anyways, one little girl was just...messed up. REALLY bad family life and all that. She didn't know how to speak normally. She *always* yelled everything. A few times that year, she just started throwing desks and chairs. She would routinely just talk s**t about people for no reason. Whenever I volunteered there, she called me ugly, bald, and fat in the span of 2 hours, running away after each insult. She was just a really mean, f****d up child.

These stories serve as a reminder that children can be far more complex than we often give them credit for. Young minds are constantly learning, testing boundaries, and trying to make sense of the world around them, and sometimes that process can produce behavior that is equal parts fascinating and unsettling. Of course, a shocking classroom moment doesn't mean a child is destined to become a criminal mastermind. More often than not, these incidents just reveal how unpredictable childhood can be and how important teachers are in guiding students through their formative years. Still, some of these tales are strange enough to stick with educators long after the school bell rings!

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#16 Back in 6th grade, we had a cage of guinea pigs and a tank of fish that we had groups assigned to look after them.



Groups would be rotated, so that everyone at some point had a chance to look after the class pets.



There was one kid, let's call him PJ, and his group was assigned to the guinea pigs. One morning just as class is starting we see one of the guinea pigs floating at the top of the fish tank, d**d.



We were all pretty distraught, all being 11. Except for PJ. He didn't try to deny it, but when asked about it, he stared our teacher in the eyes and said 'I just wanted to see how it looked while it struggled to survive.'



From then on, the classrooms were locked until the teachers opened them. PJ was made to go to the counsellor after that.



This was back in 2001. PJ added me on Facebook a few months ago. By all accounts he seems normal now. But yeah, certainly had the short odds for class psycho back then.

#17 Okay, I'm not really answering the question well, but this is related:



I still don't know if this story is true, but allegedly this one girl and a few of her friends were in third grade (I was in 5th at the time) sneaked away from school and came across an old lady's house. They were playing out some adventure so they decided the old lady was a witch, and they attacked her, beat her up, (Like, really badly) shoved dog s**t in her mouth, tied her to a chair... and then they found her cat. And m******d it in front of her by swinging it into the walls.



Fast forward to maybe a month ago, and I overhear this girl telling the story to one of her friends. And laughing. Like it's the funniest f*****g thing in the world. No remorse, just an attitude of "Oh well, kids will be kids!".

#18 Not a teacher but a guy in my kindergarden class was expelled for shanking kids with paper clips.

#19 I'm not a teacher but when I was in first grade we had to draw a picture everyday in this journal and the one day we had substitute teacher, and I knew the teacher had to look over each drawing and would talk with the student to ask what the drawing is, so just to see her reaction I drew a picture of a person stabbing another person. You can guess her reaction. I don't recall her telling my teacher or there being any consequences.

#20 ITT: A lot of people thinking no one else knows that children being cruel to animals often grow up to be psychopaths.

#21 Kid straight up got into a fight with my teacher in 4th grade and bit her when she tried to use the phone to call someone. He was laughing and s******g the whole time. I thought it was funny as f**k.

We've established that these stories tend to stick with people long after they leave the classroom. Whether you were a teacher, a student, or simply a witness to some unforgettable school drama, there's a good chance you have a strange or unsettling memory of your own. If a particular incident from your school days still stands out years later, feel free to share it in the comments, we'd love to hear the stories that have stayed with you!

#22 My mother works as an aide at our local public elementary school, and last year one of her charges was a severely mentally-ill 8-year-old girl. This girl's parents both had mental illnesses of some sort, and the mom did d***s while she was pregnant, which surely didn't help. As a result, the girl was clearly a very disturbed individual. She self-harmed, had the tendency to scream and run away at random times, and when she got angry (which was often), her voice would go cold as ice - "I. *HATE.* you", she would say. She was very intelligent, but also a pathological liar, very depressed and angry, and *extremely* violent/sadistic.



Once, she confided to my mother, *"I think that the color of my blood is beautiful. Can I see your blood?"* She would often throw paint/stinging insects on other students, hit and kick the teacher's aides, and attempt to *k**l* other children who she was angry at (fortunately, an 8-year-old girl is restrainable). Basically, she was turning out to be a textbook psychopath. Her parents even bought her a BB gun in hopes that it would "help" her, which is that *last* thing I'd do. My mother said she had never seen such a miserable, hate-filled little girl.



Now, you'd think that surely one of the teachers would notice the girl's mental illness and intervene, but that's apparently not how it works. All of the school staff, including the principal, knew that this child did not belong in the mainstream classroom, and that she desperately needed professional therapy, but, legally, they could not place her in a more appropriate setting without parental consent. They can *suggest* things to the parents, but if the parents decide not to get treatment for the child, there's really nothing the teachers can do about it.



The problem is that the mom was a mentally ill d**g a****t who was constantly in and out of jail, and dad, while he meant well, had a touch of autism and refused to believe that his darling daughter was capable of such outbursts. So, although it broke the teacher's hearts that this girl's mental illness was being left untreated, they legally had no other choice but to put up with her in the mainstream classroom.



Finally, after about a year of classroom disruptions, attempted escapes, and beating up teachers, the principal finally videotaped one of the girl's violent outbursts, and the father was finally convinced that his daughter needed help. With his permission, she was transferred to a special school district program where mentally ill kids can get one-on-one help without disrupting or harming the other students. I've heard that she's doing quite well there, and is steadily becoming less and less violent. Hopefully, she'll continue to improve.

#23 Just a few weeks ago, I had to sub a "class" consisting of just one child and his para. This kid is in 5th grade and couldn't be with any other children. He'd always get into some sort of physical fight with them. It didn't help that he towers over almost every other child in the school.



Not only that but he says that he is evil. Every time he writes his name on the top of the paper, he titles it "Evil [insert name here]." So not only is he physically intimidating but he scares the s**t out of everyone because he'll just, all of a sudden, screech or mutter evil scenarios to himself.



When he couldn't have computers the day I was with him, his para borrowed a laptop from another teacher so he could play on a website he enjoyed. Wound up not going to that website at all. Instead, he went to Google and typed in "evil," thoroughly enjoying everything that popped up.



Overall, he freaked me out and I'm curious to see how he'll progress in life.

#24 I used to be a day camp counselor. This one kid was seriously disturbed. We'd have him sit in time out before swim time and he'd whisper how he planned on k*****g me. He'd regularly hit the other kids and introduced a lot of s****l topics to the girls. (We did look into a***e, turns out his parents dealt with him by letting him play GTA all the time) We'd have to chase after him sometimes, he ended up biting me and one other counselor when we managed to get him back on camp property.



By the rules of the camp he should have been removed by the second week, however, there was some clause about not excluding children with disorders. They never told us what he was diagnosed with but the running theory/rumor was juvenile Bi-polar. In that case I feel bad for him...but they should have been allowed to tell us what it was so we could make the environment safer for him and the kids in his group. The 16-18 year old staff was not trained to deal with any of that.

#25 I'm not a teacher myself but my best friend works as a teaching assistant in a small primary school. She used to tell me about a little boy who would constantly give "d***h stares" to teachers and would generally refuse to interact with other children. My friend absolutely loves kids, but even she admitted she had never seen a child look so angry all of the time, like he hated the world even though he was so young. He would face the wall during class time and repeatedly bash his head against the wall until staff intervened. He started biting a lot of the children and was told off for doing so in the dining hall one day. He then jabbed the dinner lady in the arm with his fork so hard that it drew blood. In my friends classroom they had a small incubator with little chicks in that the children would help to look after and watch as they grew up. At one point he was left unattended and managed to squeeze one of the poor chicks to d***h. I don't know what ever happened with him because my friend got a job at another school but the story has always stuck in my mind. The way she described him genuinely gave me chills.

#26 One day when I was in primary school, I was sitting at my desk spacing off when one kid absolutely lost his s**t and threw another kid into the desk in front of me and then just started beating on him, hitting him with desks/chairs, etc. The strange part is that the kid who went psycho was about half the size of the kid he attacked and was just running on pure psychotic rage.



I and others sitting around this just bailed the f**k out of our seats, though several people were bruised in the crossfire. It was a pretty brutal and shocking occurrence.



I don't remember what the story behind his behavior was. He was removed from the classroom several times during the year for other disruptive events, though none quite so violent. I think in middle school or so he leveled out.

#27 Another student (grade 5) was sent to a sort of "time out room" after a huge fight. He wasn't getting any attention after pushing over all the furniture, so he decided to p**s in all four corners of the room. His mom finally came to pick him up and screamed at me for "making him do this" and called me a c**t. He had a speech impediment and kept repeating her, except

He said "cunk" over and over again. The speech teacher part of me really wanted to say "c**T. T...T, like table".

#28 A guy in my primary school once snuck up behind the teacher and cut her ponytail off. The same kid also threw our pet hamster against the wall and then stomp his foot on its head.



This k****d the hamster.

#29 A student held open scissors to my neck. The look in her eyes was the most terrifying part. It took 5 adults to stop her.

#30 Not a teacher, but have been in child-care on and off for years(currently off).



I worked the daycare at a gym in high school and there I met the two most psycho kids I've ever met before or since. Keep in mind that I was daycare director for a homeless mission at one point too, lots of kids coming in with issues. But no, two spoiled rich kids at the gym were the worst.



The first was "Brad". Brad has a younger brother and sister, both dark haired and petite, both very smart and kind. Brad was their opposite in every way. He was huge for his age, blond, of average intelligence and pure evil. I had to pry him off of other kids all the time. His younger siblings were constantly covered in bruises because he would beat on them mercilessly. *Several* bite and bruise reports were written because of this kid. He drew awful pictures of blood and guts coming out of people, said evil things like, "One day I'll get big enough that no one can stop me from hurting people".



Once, I left to use the restroom, leaving only 5 kids in the care of my assistant, and the moment I left Brad got another kid in a headlock and my assistant couldn't get him off. This is a 5 yr old we're talking about. Full grown adult couldn't get him off this other kid. Staff started screaming for me, but before I could get my pants up, the other kid passed out from lack of air. **Huge** s**t ensued of course, parents were told they couldn't bring Brad back. I think his parents ended up having to send him to a boarding school for special needs kids because his violence was so out of hand that CPS was going to take the younger two away. Great parents really, but that kid had issues they just couldn't control.



The other was one of two sisters. "Jessica", the older, was the crazy one. Both girls attended the gym child care, both absolute spoiled brats, but I didn't know the extent of Jessica's issues until I started babysitting them at home as well.



They lived in a bi-level(or split level)house. The kind where the main living area is half a flight up from the front door, usually a bedroom, living room, and utility area is half a flight down with a sunken garage attached. Their house was just like this. These girls were so spoiled that, at 6 and 7, the bottom floor was entirely theirs. They had their own living room, bathroom, and bedroom, complete with leather furniture and the latest in big screen tvs.



At some point, they had to move the younger one's bedroom into a curtained off corner of the living room because Jessica kept trying to smother her in her sleep. They had a dog, and the parents warned me to keep it outside or away from Jessica at all times. Why? They had already been through 2 cats, a few hamsters, and several fish. All of which Jessica k****d in one way or another. She had been known to cut, beat, and burn the poor dog, but they wouldn't find it another home.



Once, neither wanted to eat the disgusting looking casserole that their mom had left for dinner. No biggie, I made them sandwiches with veggies and fruit instead. This is the point that I should mention that Jessica was very obese for her age. After eating 2 adult sized sandwiches, and everything else, she wanted more food. I told her that she'd had plenty for the moment, maybe we'd have a snack in a little while and watch a movie. This sent her into an absolute rage, kicking, screaming, banging her head, the works,bro I sent her stomping off to her room downstairs.



About a minute later, I'm at the sink with my back to the stairs and I hear a squeak of floorboards. I turned around a split second before a golf driver(the old solid wood kind)smashed me in the back of the skull. This girl had gone downstairs, and in less than a minute, decided to get one of her dad's golf clubs out of the garage, sneak back upstairs, and brain me with it. The whole time laughing her head off about how no one would miss me when I d**d.



I stopped watching them after that, but years later, when they would have been 11 and 10, I saw them at Target in the Halloween aisle and Jessica full on punched her mother in the face over a costume wig. The mom already had one black eye and her younger sister just stood there silently immune to her sister's rages.

#31 Not a teacher but primary school is full of little s***s. It's not as bad as some of the other stuff here but this story does show how f****d up kids are. Me and my best friend, when we were about 7/8 we found a whole load of woodlice in our school yard. At break and lunch we would play with them and we got obsessed with insects. Everyone thought it was super weird because we were girls but we didn't care.



Then one day all the boys in our class had taken the blades out of their toppers, and when we went out for break they ran ahead of us to the woodlice and just started cutting them in half. One of the lice was pregnant and when they cut her the babies swarmed everywhere and the boys were just laughing as they smushed the tiny babies. Me and my friend were hysterical for the rest of the day. I get that k*****g insects is not as bad in people's minds as k*****g animals, but the way they got such pleasure from watching us try to stop them m********g the woodlice still creeps me out.

#32 TIL there are way more psychopathic children in this world than I am comfortable with.

#33 My sister in law taught a 5 year old who k****d a bunch of baby chicks that the class was raising. Apparently he thought it was hilarious, especially when all the other kids cried about it. Parents came in for a meeting and they thought it was funny too. That was his last day at the school.

#34 Not a teacher. My girlfriend is a mental health case manager for kids, though.



She just was assigned a five year old girl who hasn't been diagnosed with anything yet. However, she has several people working with her because she has k****d a few animals. Just cuts them in half while they're alive. I think so far, it's been a fish and two rabbits.

#35 A friend of mine used to teach kids with behavioral issues. She was about 7 months pregnant one of the kids decided she didn't want her to have the baby. She waited until the teachers aide walked out of the room to attack her. Pushed her to the ground and started kicking her stomach as hard as she could. Other students started yelling and helped pull her away. My friend almost lost the baby and had to go on bed rest for the remainder of the pregnancy. She had a healthy baby. The scary/sad part is the girl was 8 years old. Surprisingly for me, my friend went back to teaching this class.

#36 Kid I went to school with put acid in a school fish tank. Apparently got expelled from his previous school for blinding pigeons in the playground and his next school for chasing girls around with his d**k out.



His dad was in the Russian Mafia, which probably had something to do with it...

#37 Ok, I didn't witness this, but a student I taught (who was a little s**t to everyone at school) - he was so a*****e to his own little brother that brother slept in the bed between his parents to keep him safe. This lasted a few weeks until the family got the older boy into an inpatient facility. Never saw him again. He was 9.

#38 My mum teaches 6-7 year olds and tells me all kinds of funny/weird things the kids say to one another. The one that sticks in my head though was one boy saying to another that if he didn't shut up, he was going to s*x his mum.



It was incredibly hard not to laugh at his choice of language of what was essentially an early 'yo mamma' insult, but nevertheless, his parents had to be brought in. For a 6 year old, that's a pretty intense thing to be talking about.

#39 The "thing" when I was in about third grade was catching spiders in a pencil sharpener (one of the clear ones) and making them fight to the d***h.

#40 A girl in my primary school was rather infamously cruel, to animals and other people, in year six she managed to catch a squirrel (no-one could work out how she caught the d**n thing) and basically tortured it to d***h to show off to a boy she thought was cool, who being ten, ran off and told everyone but a teacher. It filtered through to the school staff soon enough and she disappeared for a couple days and then immediately came back exactly the same, but angry about something.



She left and went to a different secondary school to me after that, so I didn't see anything, but rumours that filtered out from her all girls school to our mixed one tell me she led a life of repeatedly bullying girls to near s*****e and basically beating and berating every one of her near continuous stream of boyfriends for nearly all of secondary school until she was put into a young offenders institute a couple miles away at 16 for ABH or GBH, can't remember which.

#41 The most... concerning... student I ever knew wasn't one of my current students but someone that I went to school with. When we were in 6th grade he kind of broke down one day and climbed into the school's air shaft. He ended up in the ceiling (I have no idea how this works, please don't ask me to explain) and threw a ceiling tile at our pregnant music teacher and she miscarried. Eventually the SWAT team (or at least that's what someone told me they were) came in and retrieved him.



He was pulled from school the remainder of that year and all throughout 7th grade. He came back in 8th grade and had another episode that involved him trying to throw a heavy textbook at the belly of our pregnant science teacher. I guess he really didn't like pregnant ladies. He never came back to school again.

#42 When I was a kid I did a lot of odd stuff like this. I got sent to the counselor for drawing people being k****d. I set things on fire and oddly enough, a wet the bed until I was around 11 years old.



I can actually remember the first time I wanted to hurt someone. I saw a girl fall off a slide and cry in pain. I felt the sudden urge to attack her. I didn't do it of course but, it's a very strong memory. It kind of felt the same as my first time noticing the opposite s*x.



I once dismembered my Stretch Armstrong doll and hid it. I would periodically visit the limbs, head, and torso which I had neatly arranged in a box.



I told a friend this story when I was 20 and hearing his reaction made me realize this stuff wasn't normal.



As an adult I was able to get into competitive fighting to channel my urges and form constructive relationships with violence.



Growing up, my dad was a severe alcoholic but my mom was a saint. I can only think what happens to people who are like me who had two s****y parents.

#43 Didn't witness it, but happened recently. A kid I had in elementary school stabbed and k****d 15 y/o with sharpened scissors. He's just 13. When I had him in my class, he threatened that he could have people come after me. After that incident he was nice to me but I'd hear stories about him, like threatening a teacher's daughter with r**e and said he'd k**l them both.

#44 Not a teacher, but in seventh grade the school bully was in the office for something and asked if he could sit down, some teacher responded "sure, knock yourself out" so the kid just started banging his head into the wall, lots of blood everywhere before he was stopped. Thanks to him we had to be reminded on a weekly basis not to hurt ourselves.