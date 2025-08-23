So, scroll down and see what other remarkable things your body is capable of – perhaps some of them will be new to you?

Perhaps you knew these facts; perhaps you didn't. That doesn't change the fact that our bodies can do stuff that is pretty darn impressive. Recently, people named a few more of these facts in an online thread after one netizen asked , "What is the coolest thing that the human body does?"

The human body is truly amazing. Did you know that when we're born, we have around 300 bones, yet by the time we grow up, some of them fuse together and we're left with only about 206? What's more, human bones are incredibly strong. You may have heard that they're stronger than steel, but did you know a block of bone the size of a matchbox can support up to 18,000 pounds of weight?

#1 Dreaming. The body is like, "Not only am I going to repair your cells while you sleep, I'll also keep you entertained with this trippy, absurdist, avant-garde art house movie I created just for you.".

#2 Having babies.



Like, literally, this is impressive a single cell becomes a whole human in 9 months, it has a brain, walks, learns.



Nature is a clockwork.

#3 Heal, 100%. I broke my Ulna (left arm bone) in April. 2 nights in hospital (in Thailand, alone, with no Thai). Surgery, 13 stitches, 2 screws. I am 63F, 52kgs, 163cms. Thought it was going to be a long road to get better. In a month with strict rehab (at home, following instructions), I was 50% back to full movement, gym workouts and pool swims (50m x 18 laps - just couldn’t pull myself out on the pool ladder, so had to use the pool with the steps in and out). 3.5 months later, I would never have known I broke my arm. Our bodies are amazing.

#4 Fixes itself.

#5 Immune system. Basically our automatic defense against foreign bodies!

#6 Digest chocolate. We're one of *very* few mammals who can safely eat the stuff.

#7 I havent seen a single comment about the uniquely high endurance humans have compared to other animals, we survived as endurance hunters chasing animals, not with our speed, but by walking them to death by following them until they were too tired to continue walking. Take any average healthy man, and put him up against a elephant to see how far they can get before their body physically cant handle it, and the person will go way farther.

#8 I mean the heart is pretty darn cool, it's an engine that runs constantly for up to over 100 years.

#9 How playing a sport regularly gives you incredible muscle memory.

#10 Adrenaline. Pretty much transform you into a super human for a min.

#11 It allows a fart to evacuate AROUND a poop thats nearing the exit hole. A gas can pass around and uninterrupt a solid in your a*s without mess. Wild stuff



Edit/ judging from the responses, many of you may have undiagnosed ibs or crohns just sayin.. Or ate some spicy burritos last night.

#12 Your eyes don’t give you a perfect picture of reality, they send bits of info, and your brain fakes the rest, it edits out your blind spots, flips the upside-down image, fills in blurry peripheral vision with guesses, and even predicts the future by a split second so you feel "in sync", youre basically walking around inside a braingenerated VR.

#13 I've always found the ability to stand upright pretty wild. We're relatively tall and top-heavy and our feet aren't very big. The amount of brain processing required to keep that shape upright, let alone do something like dancing or ice skating, just seems insane to me. Your brain is doing countless little micro-adjustments constantly whenever you're standing, and yet it feels completely effortless.

#14 Functions. exists. like why the f**k am i here bro on this random a*s rock floating in the sky.

#15 Sweat. It's fairly unique to humans, at least to the degree we're able to regulate our temperature. This, along with bipedalism, is what makes us the greatest endurance hunters in the animal kingdom. All this without acknowledging our ability to share imagined realities (i.e., religion, laws, rights, companies), cooperate adaptably in large social groups, or to use logical reasoning and executive function.

#16 Secretes copious amounts of mucus in response to tree and grass j**z. It's not really cool, and I hate it. But it never ceases to amaze me how fast it can replenish it. Blow your nose, and 10seconds later it's completely full again, rinse and repeat for hours. WHERE IS THIS S**T COMING FROM!!!!

#17 The ability of some cells like neurons to run non-stop for 80+ years.

#18 Something you don't think about, but would be in trouble if it didn't happen: sweating to cool off.

#19 Breastfeeding.



Your milk changes as baby grows to give them the additional nutrients they need, which is why bulk freezing is actually silly unless you have a plan when to use it, or if you are giving it away.



It will also adjust to provide antibodies if baby is sick.



F*****g amazing.

#20 Creating life.



**Breast milk** is also mind blowing. When a baby latches on, the mom's body "reads" the baby's needs from the baby's saliva (through pheromones and stuff) and produces the milk the baby needs!



Breast milk does not have the same composition throughout all the months a baby eats it, because the baby's needs change. Breast milk from two moms who have babies of the same age will also not have the same composition.



If a baby catches a cold or gets sick, the mom's body will produce milk that helps the baby heal.



Breast milk is the most personalized food that exists. 😁.

#21 The way the body filters all the good and bad c**p that we eat and drink, and still function.

#22 One of the most amazing things about the human body is the brain’s neuroplasticity. Even as adults, our brains are capable of forming new neural connections, adapting to change, and learning new things. This means that we are constantly changing and growing, regardless of our age or circumstances. This flexibility of the nervous system is a unique trait that sets us apart from many other species.

#23 The Placebo Effect.



It's not just "thinking you feel better." Your brain, through pure belief, can create real, measurable, physiological changes in your body.



If you believe a sugar pill is a powerful painkiller, your brain can actually release its own natural opioids (endorphins) to reduce your pain. Your brain can reduce inflammation, lower your heart rate, and ease depression, all because it was tricked into thinking it was getting help.



It's literal mind-over-matter. The fact that our consciousness can directly influence our own biology on that level is, to me, the most powerful and coolest thing a human body can do.



It also has an evil twin: the Nocebo Effect, where believing something will harm you can actually cause negative symptoms.

#24 Transforming food into energy. Fascinating.

#25 Glowing. Yes, you glow a faint light all the time. You come from star dust, literally. And you are spinning around the Milky Way center at 100 miles per second, spinning around our sun at 67,000 mph, spinning around earths core at 1000 mph.



That’s not just cool, that’s flat out amazing!

#26 Pooping on quiet mode in public bathrooms. .

#27 The brain in general. A chewed up wad of proteins made (waves hands around in a maniacal gesture) all *this*.

#28 Human consciousness.

#29 Producing its own DMT.

#30 My wife generated 2 fully functional, completely operational, human beings out of like....a teaspoon of goo and a bunch of food. They popped out of her hoohaa, and when it was over, she claimed that it was, and I quote, "not really painful, just sort of uncomfortable" end of quote. I'm going with that.

#31 Skin does a lot of cool stuff. Sweating is actually goated, and rare for animals. It gave us an edge as a predator, being able to chase prey for long distances without overheating. Also the wrinkles that form on your fingers when you’re in water for too long are to increase friction, so you can handle stuff in wet conditions without it slipping as much.

#32 Memory formation. Neurons fire in the same pattern over and over again when a memory is formed until it becomes easier to fire in that same way, so when you access that memory they activate the same pattern. Memory formation is really cool.

#33 No matter what the outside temperature is your body remains (roughly) the same temperature at all times.

#34 Allows me to look at any environment with thousands of complex scenarios running through my brain at any given moment to enhance my probability of survival.

#35 Brain. the comprehension and problem solving skills mixed with artistic ability and emotions is absolutely astounding.

#36 The fact that your brain can literally make up entire movies while you’re asleep, complete with plot twists, random cameos, and locations you’ve never even been to and you just… accept it until you wake up.

#37 Sneezes at 100 mph just to scare people in the grocery store.

#38 Creating (mostly) at least one mental self that is aware of itself and next to various other cool stuff also capable of mapping out a model of the body and pilot the body with its help, (mostly) no matter in which form the body had been grown in the first place.



I bet if your nervous system would be at least minimal meaningful wired into a spaceship, you even would be able to learn to use and understand it as your own body.



In my opinion the (human) mind is still one of the most stunning things nature came up with.

#39 Exists.

#40 I personally found our immune system quite cool on how it detects pathogens, destroys it, and then creates memory cells of the pathogens.

#41 Your stomach gets a brand new lining every few days so it doesn’t digest itself… which is both amazing and slightly terrifying.

#42 Just existing is amazing but all our filtration systems, lungs, liver, kidneys, etc… so specialized.

#43 (Usually) recognizes and destroys cancer cells. In fact, the body successfully destroys thousands of cancer cells each day! The ones that survive to form malignant tumors are the exception, not the rule.