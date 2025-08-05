ADVERTISEMENT

People tend to underestimate things that come their way the easy way, or without any extreme effort. Be it things, education, skills or something related to our health - incredible efforts or big money spent on it increase its value in our eyes. But how true is this?

No, in some cases - for example, when it comes to education, high costs are mostly justified. You will not find, for example, courses on YouTube comparable to Harvard or MIT. But in everyday life, it's quite possible to significantly improve your life with really low efforts. So our new selection of facts and stories is dedicated to such pieces of advice.

#1

Elderly man using smartphone with earphones, enjoying a low effort high reward moment at home in a relaxed setting. Calling your 80plus year old parents just to say hi and end with love ya guys.I work in a retirement home for last 16 years and this makes there day.

blacksewerdog , freepik Report

    #2

    Woman in a sun hat applying sunscreen on her face at the beach representing low effort high reward skin care tip. Sunscreen and a hat works better than a $300 skincare routine.

    cacapoopoopeepeshire , sosiukin Report

    #3

    Woman in a beige coat walking outdoors in autumn, representing low effort high reward lifestyle tips in nature. Walking daily. Even just 10 minutes in the morning helps a lot.

    Patient-Cut-7408 , senivpetro Report

    In various communities on the Internet, you can find many threads dedicated to this question, or more precisely, "What’s something 'low effort, high reward' you wish more people knew about?" and in two fresh threads that we found, several hundred answers and their discussions have already accumulated in just a couple of days.

    So please meet our collection of the most interesting and useful opinions of these threads, made for you by Bored Panda!
    #4

    Woman drinking water from a plastic bottle outdoors, demonstrating a low effort, high reward healthy habit. Drink enough water daily.

    SoggySorbet6573 , freepik Report

    #5

    Woman loading dishwasher in a bright kitchen, demonstrating a low effort high reward household task. Put stuff in their place immediately after using. Dishes in the dishwasher. Dirty clothes on the hamper. Snacks in the pantry. Takes a few seconds and decreases the mess exponentially.

    island-breeze , yaroslav-astakhov- Report

    #6

    Person kneading dough on a floured surface demonstrating a low effort high reward cooking technique at home. Making bread or, in general, your own baked goods. So much better than what you get in a package (in taste and quality) and not as hard as people think.

    Sea_Comfortable_5499 , pixel-shot.com Report

    Interestingly, a significant portion of the advice presented in this selection concerns mainly our health, both physical and mental, as well as our household. The most interesting thing is that the vast majority of recommendations fully correspond to the description - these are really low effort and mostly high reward things.

    For example, the idea of ​​putting things in their place immediately after using them is, by and large, as old as the world, and as effective as the world too. We take the laundry out of the dryer - we put it on the shelves. The dishwasher signals the end of the wash - we do the same with the dishes. In fact, this really saves a lot of time... so why do many of us not follow this wise advice?

    #7

    Young woman stretching on a bed in a relaxed bright room, illustrating low effort high reward habits for wellness. 7 minute stretching routine when you wake up and before you go to bed. Stretching is an extremely underrated type of exercise that can drastically affect how well your body moves without pain, especially as you get older.

    legendarygap , prostooleh Report

    #8

    Close-up of a woman flossing her teeth demonstrating a low effort, high reward oral hygiene routine for better health. Flossing once a day.
    It takes like 2 minutes, but the long-term payoff in dental health, fresh breath, and avoiding painful (and expensive) procedures is massive. Plus, it makes your dentist way nicer to you.

    ControlPulse , mari_draiser Report

    #9

    Woman practicing meditation outdoors at sunset, demonstrating a low effort high reward activity for well-being and relaxation. Meditation. Once you get the hang of it it transforms you and your life.
    Just 10 minutes a day will make a big noticeable difference within weeks.

    Masih-Development , Drazen Zigic Report

    If we discard trivial things like human laziness, then procrastination (which has become an integral part of our lives today) and just being overloaded with various things remain. In fact, we're sometimes so afraid of not having time to do something - that in the end we end up not having time to do even more. A paradox? Yes. But it's precisely these boring routine habits that sometimes help us be more productive.

    "Researchers have found that we’re more likely to overcome a relational or work-related impasse not when we are hunched over our desks in rapt concentration or collaborating in a Zoom meeting, but rather on breaks when we do boring activities or when our minds wander," Lydia Sohn, a United Methodist minister and writer, notes in her article for The New York Times.

    "Approximately one-fifth of our most creative ideas emerge during those times."
    #10

    Young man performing low effort high reward weightlifting exercise in gym with focused expression and proper form. Working out, even for 10-20 mins every 2 days is enough to keep you in a better condition than the average person.

    Veni-is-a-baddie , freepik Report

    #11

    Two people in knitted sweaters sharing a comforting hug, illustrating low effort high reward kindness and connection. Kindness.

    curious_cherryberry , freepik Report

    #12

    Hands holding a sticky note with keep going message on wooden desk with laptop and mouse, low effort high reward concept. I find it really rewarding giving people genuine compliments. Often I'll think, Oh that person always dresses nicely when I see them, or, her nail polish is really cute, and i used to just think this and move along. Lately, I've been telling people if I think something nice about them and you'd be surprised how genuinely happy it can make people.

    We were shopping at this big outlet mall and there was a nice but pretty unhappy looking lady (in the States people smile a lot but not so much in this part of Europe; i understand that but this wasn't a case of that, really, she looked like she might be having a bad day) helping us. While she was packaging up the purchase I noticed her nails were really cute and, though I was kind of intimidated to say something (I try to mind my business here in case my small talk is unwanted lol), I said, "I like your nails, your nail polish, it's so cute." Her whole demeanor changed, it was like a dark cloud lifted from her face. She smiled and held up her hands to show me and said, "I did them myself!" I said, "really? It looks so good and it's like Easter colors" (this was before Easter). She was so happy, "Yes! I did them for Easter!" When we left the store she still looked happy and it felt so nice to me to think i made someone smile even if it was just for a moment.

    KeriEatsSouls , Cj Report

    In fact, this point of view is supported by many examples from the lives of famous people. For example, the great detective writer Agatha Christie admitted more than once that she came up with her best plot twists and book ideas when she was simply washing dishes at home.

    Washing by hand - and while the hands did the usual mechanical work - the mind, free from thinking about a long-familiar procedure, was creating with all its might.

    In other words, by doing some routine things useful for the household, we actually free up time for the future (after all, if you don’t empty, for example, the dishwasher in time, you will definitely have to do it at the most inopportune moment - well, I have personally verified this...!), and, in addition, we free up our brain for all sorts of creative things or hobbies.
    #13

    Couple reviewing bills at kitchen table, focusing on low effort high reward ways to manage finances effectively. Setting up autopay for bills

    saves time and avoids late fees.

    Ok-Concert1074 , wayhomestudio Report

    #14

    Person stacking coins in ascending order on table, illustrating low effort high reward concept with money growth. Compound interest.

    JFN90 , freepik Report

    #15

    Young woman brushing teeth in front of a mirror, illustrating a low effort high reward daily habit for better health. Brush your d**n teeth!

    LCranstonKnows , freepik Report

    Another category of advice presented in this selection of ours concerns various frugal hacks. A very relevant thing in the modern world with its insane prices, when money sometimes slips away like water through your fingers. So, in fact, I will tell you for myself - I completely agree with the authors from this list who say that the ability to cook and various DIY skills are a real treasure.

    In fact, I'm even afraid to imagine how much more money would be spent on our family budget if my wife didn't know how to cook (I can do it too, but she does it better). As for, well, household skills, I generally support the opinion that critical things should be done by professionals - however, for example, I assembled all the furniture in our house (my wife can do it too, but I do it better).

    The most interesting thing is that this is really a low-effort thing - you can really learn a lot, for example, through videos on YouTube. Perhaps a professional will do it better and faster, but you, firstly, will be proud every time you look at what you did yourself (if, of course, you did it well), and secondly, your wallet will be just as happy as you are.
    #16

    Man smiling at phone in office with multiple computer screens showing stock charts, low effort high reward concept. Investing early. Even small amounts grow into something huge if you just leave them alone. Compound interest is the ultimate "set it and forget it" cheat code. I wish I would've started earlier.

    Fit_To_Flirt , dmytro_sidelnikov Report

    #17

    Woman lying in bed waking up, demonstrating low effort high reward habits for better rest and productivity. Get enough sleep.

    ejly , freepik Report

    #18

    Animated blue genie smiling while holding a spoon inside his wide mouth, representing low effort high reward concept. Shutting the f**k up.

    BraikingBoss7 , Disney Report

    Okay, anyway, the main thing about this selection is the opinions and advice of netizens that we've collected for you, so please feel free to read this list to the end and, if you also have something to share with other people, feel free to write everything in the comments below this post. In the end, as the great Roman sage Cicero said, "No one can give you better advice than yourself."
    #19

    Child placing coin into colorful piggy bank, illustrating low effort high reward saving concept at home. Delayed gratification.

    Any-Age-9130 , freepik Report

    #20

    Person using a laptop with ergonomic setup on a stability ball, illustrating low effort high reward productivity tips. Stand straight

    You will inspire confidence.

    Appropriate-Cup-7225 , freepik Report

    #21

    Woman washing dishes at kitchen sink, demonstrating a low effort high reward daily chore for easy home upkeep. Doing the dishes and cleaning up the kitchen, every time you've eaten food.

    I've made it a habit, and it's so nice that I can just go to my clean kitchen and start cooking, or make me a sandwich, whenever I feel like it.

    I've begun cleaning while I cook, that limits the piles of dirty cooking gear afterwards, making the cleanup a lot easier and faster.

    MBAdk , grustock Report

    #22

    White bidet with modern faucet installed in bathroom with dark tiles, illustrating low effort high reward hygiene solution. Installing a bidet.

    Disastrous-Hearing72 , EyeEm Report

    #23

    Woman assembling wooden chair at home, demonstrating low effort high reward DIY furniture project ideas. Some basic DIY. The savings are insane, the satisfaction is immense.

    Versuchskaninchen_99 , freepik Report

    #24

    Person holding a smartphone displaying a stock market chart while holding a cup of coffee on a wooden table. Automated low cost index fund investing.

    Prize_Proof5332 , TabTrader.com Report

    #25

    Two women having a casual conversation while holding coffee mugs, illustrating low effort high reward interactions. Using people's names to get them to like you.

    MagicSugarWater , freepik Report

    #26

    Person counting cash with planner and pen on desk, illustrating low effort high reward money management concept. Putting money in a Roth IRA while you are under 40 years old and leave it be. Just put it in a stock index fund, nothing fancy needed. Compound interest and passive income are about as low effort, high reward you will ever get.

    madpainter , Kaboompics.com Report

    #27

    Warehouse worker holding a tablet, surrounded by shelves, illustrating low effort high reward efficiency tips. I live in Indiana and had kids in my 20s. I took online classes at community college with PELL grants for 2 years. While working. I didn't get a degree but I looked at what certificate I could get related to my day job. I worked at a warehouse. Got a certificate in Supply Chain Management and Logistics. I've gotten two promotions since then at the same company. I mailed my transcript to corporate HR and my profile in the system gives me credit for basically having a degree when I apply for jobs. I work in the office now doing inventory on spreadsheets and records etc.

    TurboArmorExcellent , Tiger Lily Report

    #28

    Person in a casual yellow shirt holding a glass of red wine, demonstrating a low effort high reward moment. Not drinking will improve your life so much.

    Minimum-Actuator-953 , freepik Report

    #29

    Hand wiping a wooden shelf with a blue cloth, illustrating a low effort high reward cleaning tip for easy home care. If something takes less than 2 minutes to do, just do it. You’ll feel better when it’s done.

    Schreck2 , vershinin89 Report

    #30

    Young woman holding a bouquet of flowers wrapped in pastel paper, showcasing a low effort high reward gesture outdoors. Flowers. A bunch of flowers is such a high impact romantic gesture that costs so little.

    Objective_Amoeba2947 , freepik Report

