Put Your Pattern-Spotting Skills To The Ultimate Test & Prove Your IQ
🚨 Doble points alert!! 🚨
Are you ready to put your pattern-spotting, logic, and IQ to the test? In this challenge, we’ll twist numbers, letters, and shapes, daring you to uncover hidden sequences, decode mystery letter values, and spot what others might miss.
Only those who can connect the dots, see the unseen, and think one step ahead will rise to the top.
So, sharpen your mind and focus, and get ready…The first clue is just around the corner!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Pixabay
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 27
|
|
|
/ 27
|
#18 there are several other justifiable sequences - for example, since the first column repeats, the next column could easily be a repeat of the second.
I generally don't think that 1:3::2:? is what I'd call a pattern. But I've learned these sort of tests do. The funny thing is that they're sort of analogies (1:2::3:?), but comparing alternating item. (To avoid wierd math symbols: In a standard analogy, you find something that relates to 3 the way 1 relates to 2; in this case, you find something that relates to 2 the way the way that 3 relates to 1.) In a true pattern, 4 should relate to 3 as 3 relates to 2 *AND* 2 relates to 1.Load More Replies...
#18 there are several other justifiable sequences - for example, since the first column repeats, the next column could easily be a repeat of the second.
I generally don't think that 1:3::2:? is what I'd call a pattern. But I've learned these sort of tests do. The funny thing is that they're sort of analogies (1:2::3:?), but comparing alternating item. (To avoid wierd math symbols: In a standard analogy, you find something that relates to 3 the way 1 relates to 2; in this case, you find something that relates to 2 the way the way that 3 relates to 1.) In a true pattern, 4 should relate to 3 as 3 relates to 2 *AND* 2 relates to 1.Load More Replies...
26
4