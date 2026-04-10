From "spidey senses" literally saving lives, to gut feelings that got hiring managers out of a bunch of trouble, the tales range from a little creepy to downright scary. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best ones for you to scroll through instead of chatting to that person who may as well be a walking red flag.

Ignore it at your own peril: That's the message from dozens of people who have been sharing stories about the craziest time their intuition warned them about someone, and it turned out to be correct.

Have you ever gotten a weird vibe from someone, but you weren't sure why? That's probably your intuition trying to tell you that something is off, my friend. Often, we downplay the nagging feeling for the sake of being polite, but our inner voice actually serves as an alarm that's meant to help ensure our survival.

#1 Hired a guy for our team who had a perfect resume, nailed the interview, had great references. But something felt off the entire time. Nothing I could point to, no red flags on paper, just a gut feeling I kept dismissing because everything checked out logically.



Three months in we found out he had been copying our internal processes and client data and was quietly building a competing operation on the side using our own systems.



The part that stuck with me was that every single person on the hiring panel felt the same unease and nobody said anything because nobody wanted to be the one to reject a perfect candidate on vibes alone.



Now I have a rule. If someone cannot explain why something feels wrong, that is fine. The feeling still gets a seat at the table. Intuition is just pattern recognition your brain has not converted into words yet.

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Vibes aren't just some wishy-washy, new-age thing made up so that we have something to talk about in the group. They're a fact... That's according to loads of research, which shows our bodies can sense emotions even before our brains get to make any sense of them. Intuition, sixth sense, gut feeling, or spidey senses. Call it what you will. Experts liken it to a kind of instinctual intelligence. "It’s not slow and analytical like your thinking mind—it’s fast, instinctive, and based on the subtle information your body is picking up," explains Dr. Emma Seppälä, a psychologist, best-selling author, and expert in the science of happiness, emotional intelligence, and social connection. She says that when we have a gut feeling, our body is processing all sorts of nonverbal signals and reacting before we even consciously realize it.

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#2 When I was a kid, a family friend got married and they held the reception at our house. I got the worst vibes from her new husband, and decided to just avoid the party. I was seriously so angry, like why are the adults around her not telling her this guy is bad news? My mom said I was being ridiculous, she’s so happy! Welp, turns out I was right. A few years later I hear she escaped, he then stalked her relentlessly ruining everything she tried to do. She changed her name and had to remove every trace of herself online. Scary. Not glad I was right about that.

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#3 I was on the freeway on the way to work, getting ready to pass a slower moving vehicle. For a reason to this day I don't understand, I decided to slow down and enjoy the ride and not rush. A good thing too! Suddenly, a car comes onto the freeway from the exit on the OTHER SIDE OF THE ROAD, crossing the median and flipped over into the ditch. Had I tried to pass the car in front of me I would have been in the direct path of this out of control car and would have had nowhere to go! As it was, I braked and moved out of the way and avoided the crash which ended up being only a one car crash with minor injuries, instead of a multi car collision with either serious or possibly even fatal injuries.

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James Gross is a Professor of Psychology at Stanford University. He's an expert on emotion regulation, and he has received several awards for his work. Gross found that when we talk to someone who is trying to hide their anger, our heart rate goes up. ADVERTISEMENT "Even though your mind hasn’t caught on, your body starts reacting—your sympathetic nervous system is activated, your stress levels increase, you feel tense," explains Seppälä. "That’s because your nervous system is picking up on something off, even if your conscious mind hasn’t yet." It's a protective reaction that's built into us. An alarm, or early warning system, that detects an "intruder" before we even realize there's trouble.

#4 Guy started at my job. He was charming, funny, and well loved by management, his co-workers, and customers. But not me. There was just something about him, I thought he was super greasy and gross. I treated him just fine, but kept my distance. A few months later he forced himself on my friend in the backroom at work after she turned him down for a date.

#5 Not me but my wife. On a Friday we purchased a new vehicle from a dealership and the guy that handled the warranty and add-ons was young, maybe early 20s. I thought he seemed like he had a lot of energy and was maybe a bit over friendly. My wife clearly got bad vibes from him. All weekend she kept mentioning him and how she didn’t trust him. Monday morning I decided to google his name and got a fresh hit from a local news site. Apparently that weekend he was involved is a car chase with police. He had a trunk full of money and illegal stuff. He ran across a farmers field and hid in a barn until the canine unit flushed him out.

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#6 In the 70s I drove a fiat with the top down. I slowly came up behind a truck in front of me. I had my two babies with me. I didn’t want to pass the truck but for some reason I moved over to the next lane. Suddenly a wood panel flew from his truck and came down right where my car would have been. I have never forgotten to listen to those gut feelings.

But get this, someone doesn't even have to be physically present for us to feel their vibe... You may or may not have heard of something called chemo signals. They're subtle chemical cues that linger in an environment long after people have left. These chemo signals are released through bodily secretions like sweat or tears. And when a new person enters the same environment, that person may unconsciously absorb these cues. This, in turn, influences their own emotions and behavior. ADVERTISEMENT According to a study conducted by a neuroscientist called Emily McDonald, people often experience anxiety or joy upon entering a room, depending on the emotional state of those who previously occupied it.

#7 Grew up with a couple kids who later moved far away. Life was good for everyone, we all kept in touch, and eventually the sister got engaged.



I saw one engagement photo and said “didn’t anyone tell her that her bf is gay?” My mother was beyond pissed at me for years… right up until the phone call saying the woman had walked in on her husband in bed with another man.

#8 I was part of a small church and shortly after a local disaster (not going to be specific to protect identities) we were approached by a woman who explained that she was a pastor in our denomination. She and her husband had recently relocated to our area for his work.



This woman (LP for Lady Pastor) explained that she was leading several groups who were struggling with the recent disaster. She hoped to use our facilities for retreats for these groups.



Well, that was great! We had a fellowship hall that would allow for overnight stays. And, to help defray the cost of the church, we wanted to offer a retreat facility.



Long story short, one of our members had that feeling of I really don’t trust LP, but I cannot say why. We were never paid for any of the 3 retreat groups LP ‘booked.’. One of our members researched details of LP’s back story. LP was never ordained, and had taken advantage of a church in another state.

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#9 Oh I have one that I repeat constantly. It was such a crazy feeling, like I’ve met people that feel “off” or dislike instantly but this one time, a friend of a friend, came to visit my new house. I had my 8 month old baby out playing and he decided to pick up my baby, which by itself is no problem. He had his own wife and kid so it seemed like a normal, happy interaction except I *immediately* was scared and horrified this man was holding my baby.



I didn’t have any off vibes about him before, actually even had a small crush when I first met him, but on that day, watching him hold my baby and talk and move, my brain was like NO. I kept my cool, watched him like a hawk then took my baby to another room for a “nap” and waited till they left. Told my husband he wasn’t ever allowed in my house again, my husband was like what is wrong with you.



Months and months later we hear his foreign wife and child had fled our nice, normal, first world country to a third world country to escape him because he beat them both so badly. I vaguely remember she even got his parental rights terminated? Or something similar that showed how fantastically awful he was that even the courts said hell no.



I’ve never had that feeling again, but I tend to be very protective of my kids anyway, but I will definitely listen to my gut feeling over anything else. We have evolved with that intuition for a reason.

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"Unlike other sensory inputs, scent-based signals can bypass conscious thought and directly activate the limbic system—a part of the brain responsible for emotions, memory, and instinctive behavior," notes Healthandme.com. "This means that without even realizing it, we may start feeling a certain way simply because of the chemo signals present in our surroundings."

#10 Im not a jealous person. I think men should have female friends. And women should have male friends.



This happened twice, in 2 different relationships, i had a gut feeling about a woman. Sinking, unignorable, strong gut feeling. The relationship and communication between my bfs and the women were not sus at face value. And i was made to feel crazy and insecure for questioning it both times. No surprise both times i was being cheated on with said women.



I can't explain it. Truly like an inner knowing. I never felt threatened or insecure or suspicious of any other woman in any of my relationships. It was only the 2, when something was actually going on behind my back.



Edit: not exactly "crazy" but its the only time i can say for certainty "oh, THAT'S what a gut feeling is".

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#11 Knew a guy back in college who lived in my dorm. We were friends for a while, but I remember feeling like he was the sort of person who acted very nice but wasn’t genuinely nice. Like I felt like he was fronting, and had a weird vibe. Lost touch with him after our freshman year. Last year he was arrested for some pretty heinous crimes and will probably spend the rest of his life in prison.

#12 My SOs family has a little summer vacation cabin in the mountains of NY. On a lake, in a pretty remote area. It's a great place to get away from it all. A couple years we spent most of the summer there. SOs adult daughter expressed interest in visiting while we were up there. We were like, great! We'd love to see you. She asked to bring a friend. We were like, the more the merrier. We paid for their transportation (bus) and 95% of their food and drinks. We picked them up at the local bus station. Right away, I got bad vibes from the friend. I brushed it off at first. Turns out, while we were out, friend decided to go through everything in the cabin and take anything that struck her fancy. I had some meds in a box in a far corner of our bedroom, under 2 other boxes, like cholesterol and diabetes stuff. She helped herself to some pain meds that I had from a not so recent dental surgery. We found out. It was too late that night but we put her on the next bus out of town.

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While vibes don't lie, it's important to be able to distinguish between gut feelings and paranoia. Healthline's experts define paranoia as an irrational suspicion of others and their actions. ADVERTISEMENT "You might feel convinced someone means you harm, though you have no reason to mistrust them and no evidence to support your doubts," they explain. However, it's likely these feelings often show up in different situations across your life. You're suspicious of several people for no substantial, good reason. Healthline adds that you may not always immediately recognize what sparked a gut feeling. "But time and consideration can lead to deeper insight, even proof — just like the proof you found in your date’s messages," they write.

#13 Back in college I had this roommate who seemed super chill and friendly from day one.



Everyone loved him but something about the way he smiled when no one was looking gave me the creeps. I couldn’t explain it, so I ignored it.



Two months later I came home early and caught him going through my stuff, trying on my clothes and taking photos. Turns out he had been stealing small things from all of us and selling them online.



I moved out the next day.

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#14 I was doing a long drive for 14+ hours and was driving a couple people as a rideshare to share gas costs. One of the ladies offered to help drive and when she said that I saw a vision of a burning car wreck so I thanked her and held off. About 8 hours into the drive she revealed she had a brain tumor that made her legally blind.

#15 I worked in a lower level customer service job. A good looking man was hired directly from Central Casting: blonde, strong jaw, straight white teeth, blinding smile. Charming as hell. All the women in the office were gaga over him. He started immediately moving up the ladder of responsibility, given projects over people who had been there years.



But, I just didn't have a good feeling about him and avoided him.



Within six months, he was arrested for copying credit card numbers and passing them on to be used.

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#16 My story: I was hanging out with a large group of friends, and this girl brought her new boyfriend by to introduce him to everyone. He seemed well-liked, no one else seemed bothered.



The minute they walked out I burst into tears and started panicking. “He’s going to hit her, trust me, he’s going to hurt her.” Everyone thought I was crazy.



Six months later I get a phone call, he punched a hole in the wall next to her head. My friends no longer think I’m insane.

#17 This woman walked in to apply for a job and she instantly gave me such a bad feeling I threw her application away - something I was in no way authorized to do.



She returned when she called about the job and they said they hadn’t received her application, applied again and was hired.



My BF worked there too. He later let me listen to a recording of her begging him to forget about me and sleep with her.

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#18 The baby sitter my mother hired tried to kidnap me and one of my younger brothers. I felt like something was wrong and I wouldn't go into her house, my mom was pissed, my dad thought it was funny but we ended up being left at home and about a few weeks later we found out she kidnapped a couple of kids when their parents left them for a three day weekend and when they came to pick up the kids her house was near empty.

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#19 I lived in Tucson and worked in Douglas, AZ (about 2 hours away.) I had an important appointment and was about halfway to Douglas that afternoon and my gut told me that my now ex (father of my baby) was cheating on me at his office. It was SO STRONG. I literally made a U-turn on the empty 2-lane highway and drove about 45 mins back to Tucson knowing I would miss my appointment. I opened the office door and sure enough, he and our employee were sitting on the floorundressed. They were shocked, I was not.

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#20 Met a woman with a raspy voice at a bar...



Charming at first, until she ordered Fireball. Gave me flashbacks to a certain wild type; something didn't feel right, so I pulled back.



A month later, I saw her getting kicked out of another bar, screaming racial slurs at the top of her lungs. Ah, hence the raspy voice!



Dodged a bullet. For me, not drinking anymore probably helps avoid this type of person altogether.

#21 It wasn't a warning but a knowing? I had broken up with a man a year earlier, though we still occasionally saw each other as we were both wondering if we shouldn't try rebuilding the relationship. He worked closely with a good friend, so we also got news of each other that way. My friend started bringing a new co-worker of hers around to hang out with us, though at about a month in this new gal was becoming decidely unfriendly to me. But the three of us continued to socialize. Around 6 weeks after I met this new lady, the three of us went to a play. I turned to ask her a question, and... something went thud in my body. I instantly KNEW that she was dating my former guy. My friend and I got her home later, and as soon as we were alone I told my friend this woman was involved with my ex. She scoffed, told me I was nuts, and that if my ex was seriously dating anyone she would know. A week later she called and apologized. She flat out confronted my ex earlier in the day, and he admitted he and the new co-worker had been seeing each other for a few months on the down-low, as the relationship hadn't really taken off to a point he felt comfortable mentioning it to upper management ( he managed a different department from the one she worked in). Things got a bit stranger in the next few weeks, and.... long story, but the gist is that I turned him down for two dates, not knowing he had broken up with this new co-worker. He then tried one more date with her, finally got her into bed, and she was pregnant by morning,. She agreed to marry him a few months before the baby arrived. That marriage unfortunately turned into decades of drama, as she does have some serious psychological issues. He finally divorced her, but because of his health and her still needing minding, she's now living again with him as their adult daughters need a break.

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#22 Not me, my fiancé! When we met in 2019 my sister was married to her first husband. They’d been together since I was a kid and I genuinely loved and thought of him like a brother. My now fiancé, but then fresh boyfriend, told me he thought my BIL was cheating on my sister, just based on vibes he had. I was so offended and kind of angry for thinking he knew my family better than I did - yea, BIL was cheating with multiple people and had been for years. (My sister is now happily married again to a much better man!).

#23 Got in my car on a very cold morning, and for no reason at all the thought occurred to me that maybe a stray cat was sleeping in my engine area. Popped the hood, walked over, and there was a stray cat in my engine area. Thank god I checked, would’ve never forgiven myself for that.

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#24 When I was still dating my ex husband long distance I had a very vivid dream about him cheating and acting very cold and uncaring when I confronted him in the dream. A few years later and my dream came true. He did exactly what he did in the dream.

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#25 I had planned a long road trip, should've left my house early in the morning but somehow woke up late. For some reason I didn't feel like going after a few hours and got the news of massive accidents on the road I was going to be on. Most likely saved my life.

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#26 I work at an animal sanctuary. One of our cats had had seizures sporadically for a few weeks when I walked past him. Something I can’t explain felt off and I decided to sit with him for a minute. On the surface, he just seemed sleepy, but shortly after asking a coworker to take a look and give me her opinion, he had a massive seizure that would’ve kept coming back throughout the night if I hadn’t been there. He was given medications to stop it and has since gone into remission with a new medicine.

#27 Oh man. I have 2.



A couple years ago, a friend of mine was on the way to a modeling gig with a friend of hers. Something about this chick just screamed toxic, even though I’d never met her. It was a “can’t put my finger on it” vibe. They ended up on the side of the road with an overheated Nissan Sentra (lol), and I came out to tow them home and rescue them. My friend stared me down for 2 hours in the rear view while her friend was telling us toxic relationship story after toxic relationship story, like keying cars, stealing property, literal violence, breaking and entering, literally crazy stuff. My boyfriend was in the passenger seat, and when we had dropped everybody off, he thanked me for not being insane. Their friendship didn’t last long.



Same friend. She had a friend she was working with when she was a flight attendant. She had always said really nice things about him, and I didn’t know one way or another. I went over to his house with her for his birthday, the first time I met him, and I really did not like him. He felt untrustworthy and manipulative. Probably one of the strongest feelings of dislike I can remember having. She asked me what I thought of him, and when she could tell that I was being nice about it, she pushed me to be honest and I spilled. She was genuinely grateful, and started spilling stories of him being trashy. She had been doubting herself, and thinking she was overreacting. One in particular: due to a medical condition, she is 28 trying to get her drivers license. During a brief period of time when her and I were not on speaking terms, he took her out to practice, and when she didn’t do everything exactly as she should, he started yelling at her and calling her stupid. I was really upset about this, as I had spent a good year helping her build her confidence with driving.



Now, whenever she has doubts about somebody, she introduces me, since I tend to have a good sense for people.

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#28 My brother asked if I wanted to grab lunch with him & his wife. Nothing unusual, we hang out and grab food together pretty regularly



I had no reason to think this, but I knew she was pregnant



Yep—I’m gonna be an auntie!

#29 TWO stories

During an appointment with my neurologist, he did some things that were unsettling. After a few weeks, I talked to a patient advocate at the VA (USA, military hospital). She suggested we just switch providers. I agreed, and I requested a note put in my file to clarify my side of the appointment. A few days later, one of the supervising doctors called, and we walked thru the issues.



I printed copies of all my neuro appointments (about 10ish) because I wanted to see if there were any other corrections to be made. They were okay, and I was only concerned about the January appointment.



Last week, I went online to see if my request had been honored.



My old neuro had deleted my medical record of my bad appointment. (3/26) This is a huge no-no since the medical file is protected under federal laws.



Yesterday, I started working on a formal written complaint about the deleted appointment record. I went into my medical record to make sure I had everything in order. He had changed the record again.



I decided to go into all of my visits to see what was different.



He deleted part of my November 2024 appointment and changed every single record by removing his header. He was removing the date and time stamps of the records. Thankfully, the system still logs the time of change. He did all of the between 4:48am to 7am.



He could have easily walked away with just a conversation with his supervisor.



Instead, he has a formal complaint at the VA hospital, the VA Inspector General, and Virginia's state oversight department.



He's in his 50s, and this will not go well for him.



Son's story

My ex and I owned a cafe, and our son was the manager. Ex left, and I found out some shady stuff he had done. I had a mental breakdown and was hospitalized. We closed the cafe for two weeks.



Son went to the cafe and made copies of everything on a hard drive.



After I got out, we went to the cafe to see what we needed to do to reopen.



Ex had taken out our server, our security system, and everything not related to our point of sale system. Basically, we could run our registers.



Son sat down with the hard drive and reinstalled everything.



It's been five years, and I'm still amazed. My son had the foresight to copy the files.



I'm still incredibly sad that his father did such a horrible thing to him. He tried to take away son's legacy. Thankfully, son was smarter.

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#30 All the d**n time. Especially when it comes to these energetic and charismatic guys. I can't tell you how many times in high school and college some new person would come into our group who fit this description. Immediately everyone would be obsessed with the guy while I kept my distance. They'd call me jealous or just a jerk. Meanwhile interestingly said guy would be VERY different with me compared to everyone else - because they knew I could see right through them.



Without fail within a month or two, it would be found out that this perfect dude was actually a piece of trash.

#31 This is not my story, but someone close to me. He was a tracker in the army and during a particular movement of a large group of troops, he was tasked to walk in the front, following the tracks of the enemy when something suddenly told him to stop. He did so, gave the signal to halt and started looking around for any sign of what could've given him that feeling.



As he was looking, his superior put his hand on his shoulder and told him, "Boy, that's a good spot" and cut a tripwire a foot in front of him, which was connected to an anti-personnel mine on either side of the track.



Had he walked an extra step, him, and several others would've persihed/injured. He never saw the wire, he just felt something wrong and stopped in his tracks.

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#32 Had a very weird gut feeling about my then partner cheating, but everything came out clean - he didn't go anywhere suspicious, we worked together, his phone was clean. I then had a dream he cheated, felt so real! Fast forward a few months, he had a breakdown and broke up with me out of the blue, I asked him straight up if he was seeing someone else - he denied ofc. A week later I had a dream again that he cheated, but this time I saw the girl too, it was a girl we both work with.



And then boom, it all came together. They got together that week. For the last 6ish months of our relationship he was cheating on me with her, while I was right in the building, interacting with them both.



So people, never ignore that gut feeling.

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#33 Met a guy at a party who was charming, funny, everyone loved him. Something felt off. Couldn't explain it. Found out three months later he'd been arrested for something I won't type out. Still think about what my brain noticed that my eyes didn't.

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#34 Here’s one for the Toronto people. I opened the door to a small local grocery. My brain screamed “That guy is crazy”. What guy? A blur in my peripheral vision. I lock my eyes straight ahead and move to the far, right, aisle. My skin is crawling. But I still haven’t seen or heard this guy clearly. I have no idea what is causing this visceral reaction. I slowly make my way along the aisles, trying to give him time to move on, purchase and leave. I get one aisle over from him and I can hear he is having a perfectly normal conversation about different spices with the guy who owns the store. I tell myself I’ve imagined it. I enter his aisle. As I get closer to behind him, I can see the back of his head is one huge tangle of matted hair. I realise my instinct was correct about mental health issues, but he is speaking calmly and there’s no apparent reason to be concerned. I pass him and look over my shoulder. James “Demetri the lover” Sears.

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#35 Senior year of HS, I had a longer commute to school. Something told me to come to a complete stop at a 4-way. Well I did and a car had been going 10+ over the speed limit zoomed down the hill through the stop sign.



Had I not come to a complete stop, they would have definitely clipped my rear fender. Well that morning in 3rd period, we discussed guardian angels. I don't remember the lesson, but I remember something telling me to come to a full-stop.

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#36 I was an actual college intern, but asked to interview someone before she was hired full time. I thought she knew her stuff, but didn't really like her, but couldn't put my finger on it. For about 2 months we worked together, me training her, and eating lunch together most days. Three months later, I found out she was actually deleting my work and telling my boss I wasn't doing it, trying to get me fired. Thirty years later, I have no idea why, I was just training her so I could move on to a new job in the same company, which I did before I found out about her sabotage. Some people are just really strange.

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#37 Whenever my wife and I drive to her grandma's house, I play a little joke where I pretend to forget which street it's on and either turn down the street before, or drive past and turn the street after. (Nearly 20 years and it's never gotten old. To me, at least.)



Anyway, for a few years we had moved out-of-state and were coming back home to visit and stay at grandma's house. It was late at night and we were just getting into the area, and I turned off the main road into her neighborhood. A car turned off the main road after me (not that I thought anything of it) and then came the time to play my genius prank of "forgetting" the correct street. I turned, my wife groaned and rolled her eyes, and I laughed. But I also noticed that the car that had turned off the main road behind us also turned down this street too. For some reason, this caught my interest. So I made another turn to head towards the correct street, and sure enough, the other car turned that way too.



This could easily be a coincidence (anybody could have made three of the same turns as us, no big deal) but I decided to put it to the test. I essentially drove in a big circle (I made two more turns so I'd be going back where I came from), and the other car followed us right up until the last turn, when they probably figured something was up and then they sped off in the opposite direction.



The next morning my wife looked up local police news and apparently someone had been carjacked in that neighborhood shortly after we reached grandma's house (which easily could have been us if I hadn't noticed them). I called the cops to give them what information I could (admittedly, not very much) but the important thing is now I get to prank my wife whenever I want and if she objects I can remind her how I saved us from being robbed.

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#38 I was working in retail post college while looking for a permanent full time job. During my second holiday season, there was a college kid hired that set off alarm bells in my head, but I couldn’t pin point why. About a week in I noticed he would get close to our stock rooms whenever I was inside. I brought it up with the department head and he said he’d keep an eye on the college kid.



Two weeks later, the department head found the college kid cornering a female coworker on one of the more secluded stock rooms. Thankfully, college kid was fired on the spot.

#39 I was introduced socially to someone who was thinking of investing in a wonderful social enterprise I was vaguely associated with.



My subconscious was screaming don’t trust this guy. I put it down to hurt ego because he didn’t really engage with me. So I didn’t say anything to the people who ran the enterprise.



He pulled the investment at the last minute, put them out of business, then scavenged the remains.