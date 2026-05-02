More than a thousand people commented, sharing stories ranging from surprising to absolutely tragic. Bored Panda has put together the most hard-hitting responses, and many might have you hoping that you never have to be rushed to the hospital for anything after reading this.

People rush into the ER, or are wheeled in, for urgent medical assistance, and the staff sees things many of us couldn't even imagine. They're trained to work under intense pressure, prioritize patients, and perform their duties with compassion and care. But sometimes, the very people we entrust our lives to are the ones who let us down in the worst possible way.

#1 When I was 16 I went to the ER for extreme arm pain. ER doctor accused me of being a medication-seeking teenager. Took over a month to get diagnosed with leukemia.

If you've ever felt like your doctor, or another medical service provider, isn't taking you seriously, there's a good chance it's not all in your head. In fact, it's more common than you might think, and there's even a term for it: medical gaslighting. The Cleveland Clinic defines medical gaslighting as when a healthcare provider’s behavior makes you feel unheard, unimportant, or unwelcome. It may even get to the point where you question whether your symptoms are real. Anyone can fall victim to medical gaslighting, but research shows that women and people who already face barriers in the healthcare system are most at risk. “It’s often a side effect of the physician not being well-versed in the background of their patient,” explains Ohio-based psychologist Dr. Chivonna Childs. “Historical stereotypes may not be blatant anymore, but their undercurrents still exist. And implicit bias can impact the care you get.” ADVERTISEMENT

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#2 Yuuuuup. Went to the ER 4x in 1 week due to abdominal pain. The second time in, as I was walking back, a nurse said “oh welcome back” while rolling her eyes. Clearly thought I was medication seeking and they were not controlling my pain properly. I told them my colon twisted on itself the previous year and needed emergency surgery, and it felt like similar pain. They kept sending me home.



The third and fourth times were actually in the same day. It wasn’t until I was screaming I was going to [pass away] that they were fed up with me and sent me in an ambulance to another place. They checked me at the new hospital and I went in for surgery. My last ovary had- you guessed it- twisted on itself and they couldn’t save it in time. Went into surgical menopause before the age of 40 due to that. I’m still not over it.

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#3 Pretty much ever woman who presents with heart attack symptoms. I was sent home with a fist full of oxycodone. It was a gall bladder attack.

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Medical gaslighting is not always intentional. "The health care provider might have poor communication skills, or have limited time to speak with a patient, or not be medically knowledgeable enough to know what to do," says Dr. Jonathan M. Marron, a physician and director of clinical ethics at the Harvard Medical School Center for Bioethics. Because many of us trust our doctors, it may not be easy to recognize when they are gaslighting us. But experts say there are a few red flags to look out for...

#4 I got dosed at a bar and realized it in the cab on my way home (alone, thankfully). I was just coherent enough to get the cab driver to turn around and take me to the ER. I told him I had only had two drinks and I had been [spiked] and to please help. My last memory is of ER staff hauling my completely unresponsive body out of the cab while the driver told them I was just some wasted college student. I tried to tell them I’d only had two drinks all night, but was unable to articulate anything at all.



In the morning when they woke me up to kick me out and I asked what I was [spiked] with so I could file a police report, I was informed that they didn’t bother with a tox screen or even a basic test to check my BAC. As drunk as they thought I was, alcohol poisoning should have been a major concern but they literally didn’t care enough to do the most basic due diligence.

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#5 Friend went to ER, worst headache ever. 20 yrs old, college student... obviously medication seeking according to them. Sent him home without anything, just an Imitrex. He laid down thinking it would help. Never woke up. Ruptured aneurysm.

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#6 He diagnosed me with a panic attack. I’m a woman so of course it had to be anxiety. Oops, it’s actually MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS.

The first red flag is if your health practitioner diagnoses you without a thorough examination. Another is if they dismiss or downplay the importance of your symptoms, or refuse to address certain topics or concerns. They might also make assumptions about you, tell you your symptoms are “all in your head,” shame or blame you for your condition, or make rude or condescending comments about you. ADVERTISEMENT Talking over you or ignoring you altogether is another bad sign, as is a doctor ignoring your requests for tests or referrals without giving a valid reason. Lastly, if they try to talk you out of getting a second opinion, medical gaslighting could be at play.

#7 An old friend of mine went to the ER with chest pain and shortness of breath. The triage nurse said it was just an anxiety attack and sent her to the waiting room, didn’t even take her vitals.



She [passed away] on the waiting room floor hours later, at 38 years old. Massive heart attack.

#8 I got called a [pill] seeker even though [none] were requested, just begging for pain workup. I finally demanded an MRI because I knew something was terribly wrong so they did the study to "humor me."



When I got back to the ED the neurosurgery team was waiting for me. The spinal compression was so severe I needed surgery.

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#9 I told them my toddler has Strep throat and I have had it every year of my life and I feel like I have it now. They said no you are just fat and have reflux. I was hospitalized 2 weeks later with sepsis from unchecked strep.

One way to avoid being medically gaslit is to arm yourself with as much information as possible and to go to your doctor's appointment fully prepared. Dr. Marron suggests taking a few things along with you. One is a journal tracking the symptoms you've been having, and another is a short list of questions for the clinician. He also says you should prepare a brief and precise expression of your medical concerns, and as a backup, take a friend who can support you, take notes, and observe your interaction with the clinician.

#10 My dad was. The ambos left him in the triage area alone, which they're not supposed to do. He was going in and out of consciousness almost falling off his chair. My mum ended up going in despite being told she wasn't allowed and sat with him. The triage nurse didn't come for hours.



His GP who sent him rang to ask how he was going, my mum said he hadn't even been seen. GP called the emergency dept and went off. He finally got seen maybe an hour later. He eventually got admitted, diagnosed with a terminal illness and [passed away] just over a week later. He never left the hospital.



The worst part is that the nurses were laughing about him and how his GP called to put up a stink a few weeks later. We know a nurse who works there, she heard them and told them to shut up and that he actually [passed away]. She went off at them.



My mum wishes she put in a formal complaint at the time but she was just to overcome with grief to do anything.

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#11 Thought I was medication seeking until they ran some tests and realized I had severe pancreatitis (due to gallstones nobody diagnosed despite months of me begging for help from medical professionals). The doctor sounded shocked when he read my results because he was so sure I was seeking pain meds. Admitted me real quick for emergency surgery to remove the blockage and I stayed for a week. Of course, this was after me being in the ER for several hours in agony while getting snarky remarks from the doctor.

#12 2 weeks postpartum I hemorrhaged at home-rushed to er-emergency dnc-apparently some afterbirth left inside. Recovering in ICU I woke after the surgery moaning(barely conscious)-old cranky nurse said “what are you crying about”). Spent a week in the hospital and required 6 blood transfusions-doctor said he didn’t know how I was still alive I lost so much blood.

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Dr. Childs agrees. “We only hear a fraction of what our providers say to us,” says the expert. “If we’re nervous, upset, it’s bad news, or you need surgery, it helps to have somebody else there to hear what the doctor is saying and pick up any pieces you may have missed.” She stresses that helping you is your provider’s job. So if they don’t discuss a treatment option with you, ask why. If you need a translator, request one. If they ask you to sign a consent form, read it first. And if you’re uncomfortable, say so. "Don't leave without understanding the big-picture plan and next steps," adds Dr. Marron.

#13 I was 14. My appendix was rupturing. They were convinced I was lying about a pregnancy or a STD. I’d never [slept with anyone]. They took my mother away and counseled me. They ran a pregnancy test/std screening and spent hours to do a gynecology exam and ultrasound. My white blood cell count was through the roof but no STD so “yeah”? They decided it was an ovarian cyst and sent me home. My mother desperate drove me to the hospital the town over and they did immediate surgery on my rupturing appendix. I spent a week in hospital. Lucky to be alive.

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#14 My IUD had perforated the lining of my uterus and was stabbing me. My gyno couldn't see me so she told me to go to the ER. Once there it wasnt busy and I was brought back immediately. Nurses were wonderful and very sympathetic. The male ER doctor came in and barely greeted me before pulling my legs into stirrups and sitting between them. Then without any warning or pain management, he ripped the IUD out along with a large chunk of my uterine wall. I passed out from the pain. Ive passed kidney stones so big I coule see them and that is the first time I had ever passed out. When I woke up a few seconds later I started crying and he yelled at me for being overdramatic because "the uterus doesn't have nerves.".

#15 Got told I had nothing wrong with me for 4 years after numerous trips to the ER because I couldn't catch my breath or stop coughing. Turns out I had lung cancer and being fat or asthmatic wasn't why I couldn't breath properly but because a lobe of my lung was blocked by a tumor. I am just very lucky it was a rare type of cancer caused by an even rarer underlying medical condition and the normally much more aggressive "normal" sort of lung cancers.

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If you feel like you've been the victim of medical gaslighting, trust your gut. Firstly, don't be afraid to get a second opinion, and if you want to take it even further, you can contact the ombudsman. "An ombudsman is like a professional mediator who works at a hospital. If you’re unsatisfied with the care you receive at a hospital, it’s their job to help you," explains the Cleveland Clinic site, adding that if there isn’t an ombudsman at your medical facility, you can ask to speak with the manager of the practice or a patient services representative. ADVERTISEMENT “If you make a complaint, they’ll address it with the doctor and try to resolve the situation,” says Dr. Childs.

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#16 I was treated brutally when I went into the hospital unable to walk, lay or sit down and unable to use the bathroom (the big red flag symptom I had been told to go into the hospital for in the first place). I had some nurses laugh at me for crying for nine straight hours on my elbows and knees, only to be told at the end of that time by the Doctor that "I would likely walk it off with some hard work and stretching"



Oddly enough I could not walk off the massive lower back hemorrhage that the very next day finally fully paralyzed me from the waist down. I instead had an emergency sugery within hours of my consult with nurosurgery and spent the night on an ICU stepdown unit. Had doctors listened to me once in the three years and five ER visits prior to paralysis about the severity of my back pain I might not have, you know have life long problems. But hey, I get to [urinate] standing up now so thats pretty fun I guess.

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#17 I had broken my leg completely in half. I knew that the bone (femur) was severed in two, I could feel it, even though the skin wasn't broken. I begged them to put me under because ibuprofen wasn't cutting it, and I doubted narcotics would either.



The nurse came in and manhandled me, trying to get me to stand up and walk to the x-ray room. I obviously couldn't, screaming out in pain as she did. She rolled her eyes, and went to get the mobile x-ray machine. She brought in two other nurses to hold me down and force me into different positions.



I couldn't help but scream each time they moved me. She told me to stop, and yanked my leg forward to get a better image. The pain was blinding and I stopped breathing. She said, "That's better."



She then walked around to look at the images, and I've never seen color drain from someone's face so literally. She bolted out of the room. One of the other nurses walked around to look at the image, motioned for the other one, and they just stared at it together until the doctor barged into the room, anesthesiologist in tow, and within about a minute I was under.



When I came to (it was instant to me, but apparently was about an hour) they had splinted my leg, and scheduled me for surgery. Never saw that first nurse after that, but you better believe I made a complaint.



EDIT: To anyone else insisting she was a radiology technician, no, I learned she was a RN when I made the complaint. That state doesn't have strict guidelines concerning X-rays (NC). And I didn't see her again because they pretty much immediately after that had me sent to a different nearby hospital because they had an OR available sooner. The second ambulance ride was easier because my leg was stabilized.

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#18 I had a kidney stone and was throwing up from the pain. Couldn’t even remember my social security number when they tried to make me sit down to get checked in. I have a long history of kidney stones and knew exactly what it was.



They treated me [badly]. Barely any pain meds. Wouldn’t let me pace by my hospital bed. Generally had very rude and dismissive attitudes.



Then I got a CT scan. Night and day when they saw that not only was I passing a 5mm stone but I had 10 more stones between both my kidneys.

#19 When I was five I broke my arm falling off the monkey bars. The ER nurse took that personally and was so pissed about it. She was taking the x ray and I was trying to tell her something but she said to be quiet and be still. OK.



Anyway she xrayed the wrong arm.

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#20 I had appendicitis and was sent to the ER by my GP, but they said it was just bad period pains (hadn't even had a period yet, I was 9). When they finally believed me two days later l, my appendix had burst and I nearly [passed away].

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#21 It was on the phone. I cried and vomited due to pain. I pointed out that the pain was only in my lower back and that I feared it might be a kidney stone.



The women on the phone discussed it with a doctor and concluded that it might be just be an early period and that I was too stressed about it. It was just some muscle ache or something.



Note that I do have very painful, nauseating periods with back pain. But never on just one side, never 4 days too early and never ever have I vomited due to it. I'm almost 30 years old, and this just did. not. feel. right. But I believed her.



I have cried, screamed and vomited all night long; meanwhile, my mom has tried to massage my back because, well, if it's just a muscle aching, that must work, right?



It did not.



It was just stress, so I just needed to calm down. I meditated as much as I could, but you can only meditate so much until you start vomiting again. And I blamed myself, because heck, it was just stress, right? I was deeply ashamed by how many weird sounds I made due to the pain.



The next day, my mom called a different doctor because this was way too much pain. Everyone at that clinic immediately agreed it sounded like a kidney stone, and I got proper painkillers and medication.

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#22 I got trapped between a dog and a stray cat and got my finger bitten by the cat HARD right on the knuckle.



It was Sunday, My husband freaked out that I needed to go to the ER NOW. Apparently his mom had spent a week in the hospital with catscratch fever before.



My finger was painful and rapidly swelling (although its a small area so compared to like a big bleedling wound it didn't look like much).



Urgent care was closed, so I went to the inner city ER on a Sunday evening for a little tiny pinprick on my finger.



The triage nurse laughed at me, the intake nurse laughed at me, the nurse in my room laughed at me. I herd two people in the hallway asking if I was "the one with the finger" and laughed.



The doctor came in and told me I absolutely did the right thing to come in, that it looked nasty and infected and prescribed me antibiotics and off I went. He said I saved them all days if not weeks of caring for me in the hospital by getting in for antibiotics now.

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#23 Every time I went to the emergency room for severe cramping and bleeding. “Just a bad period” for years. No, not just a bad period. Endometriosis and adenomyosis so bad it had spread to my bladder, my ureters, my abdominal wall.

#24 Let's just say that if you're not white and you're in pain, studies have been done that show staff are less likely to issue painkillers because often they think people of color are just trying to get [meds].



It's pretty [messed up].

#25 Not me but my sister was immediately written off as medication seeking. She had an intestinal hernia. The hospital discharged her and she was back within days. Her surgery was delayed by at least a week because they didn’t diagnose her.

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#26 Started as an emergency, but nothing was broken, so they gave me an anti inflammatory shot and sent me home. Industrial accident. Then put me in physical therapy. Ignored my case for a year besides taking my blood pressure. After the first ten months, they asked me why I was still in pain. I said , idk, youre the doctor. Sent me for an mri, I had two ruptured disc's, one was torn, and my SI joint on the left was bone on bone, and the other one was close. I immediately was given a case manager, and they quit treating me like I was trying to fake back pain. And now I have six screws in my back. Jerks.

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#27 My lung collapsed and i knew it because it had happened before so I knew what it felt like. We'll the lady at the ER was quite irritated because "You're not a doctor. Don't give me a diagnosis." So she left me in the empty waiting room for hours until finally I got a chest x-ray. Suddenly 10 people are sprinting towards me to get me on a bed. Unfortunately there's no rooms available so they put me in a supply closet. The Dr on duty had never done a chest tube before so we waited around 4 hours for another Dr to finish surgery. Well he never showed up and the first Dr gave it a try. No pain meds, nothing. Just starts cutting into my side in this supply room. Blood on the floor. Complete disaster. He messed up the tube and I had to wait until morning to get a new one put in.

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#28 I, like a significant proportion of women, was misdiagnosed when I presented at hospital with appendicitis. I was treated like I was insane when I mentioned my heart rate and blood pressure are always on the low side, along with my temperature. The trainee doctor straight up told me your temperature can't run lower than the average, and that I was incorrect, and not running enough of a fever to have appendicitis.





After a couple of agonising days in hospital I was sent home. Only for it to flare up again about 4 months later. At A&E the doctor told me I had a "textbook array of symptoms of appendicitis", with a heavy dose of scepticism. As if a very common illness presenting with common symptoms is something to be wary of. They eventually operate, and the surgeon makes a point of how necrotic my appendix was, and how surprised he was I hadn't developed peritonitis or other complications.





Sadly this is all too common and experience. I know a woman who [passed away] of it in her late 30s, after being repeatedly dismissed.

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#29 I had salmonella and after a week of diarrhea (20 times a day) I was severely dehydrated. They suggested I try yogurt.

#30 I went in with extreme pain in my upper right side and they walked in and immediately asked me what fix im trying to get.



i burst into tears and just sobbed that i didnt want anything i just wanted to know what was wrong with me while they went "ughh, i guess ill order you an xray, if you will go home quietly when its clear"



turns out my gallbladder was about to explode cuz it was "riddled with stones", and i was in surgery within 20 minutes of the completion of the xray.



every woman in my moms side of the family has had gallbladder issues for generations (we're also native american, and apparently that makes a difference for gallbladder stats) and i was told afterwards that it was probably a genetic prdisposition and i was probably developing the stones ever since childhood.

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#31 I wasn’t treated badly, but the ER staff (at a standalone ER, not at a hospital, and it wasn’t super busy - this was a few years before Covid) was convinced I was either having a miscarriage or a case of food poisoning/a stomach virus/severe constipation when I showed up with the worst stomach pain of my life. The doctor was even like, “you didn’t eat any Chipotle or anything that you can remember?” I came in late afternoon and they took me back right away but didn’t order any tests other than a pregnancy test (negative) until the late evening when I had a CT scan with contrast … I actually had appendicitis. Oops! After that it was like, call the ambulance and get this person out of here to the real hospital ASAP. It wasn’t bad waiting around because they did give me IV painkillers since I couldn’t even stand up straight due to the pain.

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#32 A dentist cut my palatal artery and it bled (spectacularly) but in an erratic and unpredictable manner. I couldn’t convince the first few doctors, nurses or ER techs that it was a problem because I swallowed all the blood as it shot out of the artery. By the time I could get to medical help, the artery would close shut by itself. Even the one doctor who believed me kept claiming it was only a teaspoon of blood-and I couldn’t convince him that it was a teaspoon PER every pulse of my heart, typically for several minutes. (I could close it off with my tongue, so I didn’t lose THAT much blood, but I had to hold it closed for several minutes each time it started. ).



After a week of back and forth, it finally occurred right in front of a doctor and I just let it make a mess. Even then, they couldn’t locate it accurately enough to cauterized it. They eventually realized that the painkillers for the original operation contained aspirin which stopped my blood from clotting.

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#33 I had Cyclosporiasis. It’s terrible and fairly rare so it’s tracked by the CDC. The CDC called me once a quarter for a year tracking my symptoms and weight.



Anyhow. I went to a small, local ER worried I was going to be somehow permanently affected by whatever was causing how terrible I felt. I seriously thought I was going to need some type of surgery that evening.



To make it worse? The RN was awful. She spoke down to me numerous times and insinuated that I was faking it. (Not something you can really fake, btw.) The doctor would ask me a question and she would answer on my behalf in a manner that lead the doctor to believe my symptoms were less severe. She was neglectful the entire time I was under her care and at one point asked me how educated I was. I was in my Masters program.



A few days later the test came back from my PCP positive for Cyclosporiasis. I immediately wrote to the hospital board (the hospital has a very serious, positive, reputation so I knew it would be seen addressed somehow) describing in detail how rude and condescending this woman was.



I included an image my positive test in the letter, as my PCP falls under their hospital so the record was visible to them, regardless.



About a year later I started working for that same hospital. I went into the universal email contacts and tried to email her just to see if her name populated. It did not. I asked a friend from security in an innocent and unsuspecting manner if she was gone. She had been let go pretty promptly after my email and was not happy about it.



Turns out she was horrid all around, and my detailed yet scathing letter was the final straw.

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#34 I was 8 and my mom (a nurse) brought me to the ER because she suspected I may have a concussion after roughhousing with my babysitter. We were in a little area being checked in by a nurse. I told the nurse I felt like I was going to puke and asked for a bin. She said I wasn’t going to puke. I then puked all over the nurse. It was red and chunky. I don’t know why she didn’t believe me but she paid for it.

#35 Had a spinal infection. Dizziness, vomiting, fever, and headaches. ER doctor belittled me and told me to stay off [illegal substances]. I was discharged after only 30 minutes of being at the hospital.



I had to have a friend take me to another hospital and they admitted me right away. The second doctor was floored I was walking and talking. I had a fever of 102 and was in the hospital for almost a week.

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#36 I had a nervous breakdown when I was 14 (family history of severe anxiety and bad life experiences. I finally got on an antidepressant which saved me.) The physical symptoms of the panic attacks were such that I thought something was physically wrong.



The male provider I saw was CONVINCED I was pregnant. He was just certain that this 14 year old 85 pound virgin was pregnant. I didn’t have pregnancy symptoms apart from nausea. He didn’t even believe it when the pregnancy test was negative.

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#37 Yep! Very recently actually. I went in with a severe headache and one sided nasal dripping that was a CSF leak. They originally said they were going to transfer me to the big city hospital downtown and then last minute changed their minds and went “no, you can follow up outpatient.”



I knew something was wrong and that it shouldn’t wait for outpatient treatment so I advocated to be transferred. Ended up having a skull base fracture and part of my brain protruding through the hole in my skull base requiring major surgery which led to a second surgery. This has all unfolded in the last mouth, and if it wasn’t for me advocating for my own care, who knows where we would be on this journey.



Had a great surgery team and wonderful nurses once in the hospital, but the ER providers really dropped the ball in my eyes. I know it’s due to staffing though and it was an unusually busy day at that ER, I feel bad for them and wish they had more support so patients who don’t advocate for themselves do not fall through the cracks like I might have.

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#38 Back when Li'l Bush was in office, mid-2000. I was in Seattle with a pain in my side. After waiting 5 hours, in the ER waiting room, my GF stole a wheelchair (my pain was so intense that I couldn't walk) and wheeled me out to the car. We drove for what seemed like forever, but she took me to the hospital in her home town in Abbotsford BC.

We only waited for about 10 minutes before they wheeled me back. Different wheelchair, lol.





Anyway, I had a perferation in my large intestine. I was slowly dying in the US hospital, but the Canadians saved my life. My insurance refused to cover it, so I was out about 4 grand. Best money I've ever spent.

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#39 My Dad tells this story that one time he contracted meningitis and he went to the ER. He had a massive headache and was slurring just like holding his head in pain and trying to talk to the triage people. They thought he was a drunk and were refusing to serve him. He couldn’t really communicate by then and he says he just dug through his wallet, found his insurance card and slapped it on the counter. He said they started taking him more seriously when he showed proof of insurance. He needed a spinal tap immediately.

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#40 Not me, my wife. A little over a year ago she fell and managed to bruise her tailbone very badly. About a week later she noticed that there was a red area near the impact which seemed like it might be infected, so we went to urgent care. They diagnosed cellulitis and prescribed antibiotics.



The next day, despite having started the meds, it was much more swollen and painful, so we went to the ER. It was a smaller hospital and it was a weekday morning, so there weren't many people waiting in the ER, and she was seen by triage very quickly. The triage doctor took a look, said it was a pilonidal cyst, prescribed stronger antibiotics, and told her she could go home, but to come back if the antibiotics didn't help so he could drain it.



So we left, got the prescription filled, she took her new stronger antibiotics, and then took a nap.



When she woke up, it had evidently burst and started draining, and the room smelled like a decaying body. So back to the ER we went.



There the doctor numbed her up so he could irrigate it, and I distinctly remember him saying once he started "Huh. It's not usually black.", referring to the fluid that was draining from the wound. After he was finished, he told her she was good to go home and it would be fine. By this point, we were tired of the back and forth (we live an hour from the hospital), so we asked if there were any tests that could be run just in case. He reluctantly agreed to have her sent up for imaging, but assured us that things were fine, and we could go home afterwards, that they would call us if there was anything concerning.



Luckily, we didn't trust him and decided to hang around the ER waiting for the imaging results. By this time, the ER had gotten much busier, but despite the rest of the waiting room being full, there was a bubble about 10 feet in diameter around us where no one would sit, the smell was that bad.



While waiting, shift change occurred, and after clocking out the ER doc saw us in the waiting room, and came and sat down, relaxing and leaning back with his hands behind his head, to once again tell us that he was sure that everything was fine, and we should just go home. We again didn't take his advice.



Maybe an hour later the night shift ER doc came out because he wanted to take a look. According to him, imaging had flagged her for follow-up, but what they were saying didn't match the notes from the day-shift doctor at all, so he wanted to take a look himself. Once he did, kept exclaiming how it didn't look anything like the other doctor had described, and immediately called for a bed and a surgical consult.



Because it wasn't a pilonidal cyst, it was a necrotizing bacterial infection. Two surgeries and months of wound care later, my wife is cleared of the infection. If we had gone home, it's possible that the delay would have led to her [passing]. Oh, and she also has FSHD muscular dystrophy, and the trauma and enforced bed-rest during recovery basically finished off her leg muscles, so she'll be in a wheelchair the rest of her life.

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#41 Bro finally convinces me to go to the ER after days of massive pain and difficulty moving. We get there, he grabs a wheelchair, wheels me in to reception...immediate glares at the tattooed dude in the wheelchair and that more than likely assumption im just there for [meds].



I get treated like dirt, we can overhear nurses complaining about having to "waste time" on people like me when people with "real injuries" are having to wait.



I get xrays, go back to my waiting area where we can see into the nurses station. A couple minutes later we can see all the nurses standing around the xray display, hands over mouths, wide eyes, and double takes in my direction.



Doctor comes over, says reaaaaally non-chalantly "So you didn't 'break' your neck, but you do have fractures in your C7 vertebrae, here's some [meds] to help with the pain."

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#42 I went to the ER because I was sure I had appendicitis. It took 5 hours to see a doctor. I was writhing in pain on the floor the whole time.



The people running the front desk were convinced it was just kidney stones and nothing to be worried about. By the time I got to the front of the line, the pain had lessened.



They told me to go home because I want insured and that coming back would be expensive. I almost did not my girlfriend begged me to stay.



I go back to the doctor and he's completely convinced it's just kidney stones too and that I'm wasting my time back there. We had to insist he did a scan to check for appendicitis.



He comes back after the results. He says I have a raging case of appendicitis that was rupturing and I'd have to go in for emergency surgery. Didn't apologize at all for being hesitant to even check.

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#43 Anytime you go to the ER in truly terrible pain. The ER doctors make it so humiliating. It’s awful to have to beg for help and that’s what happens. And some emergency rooms are worse than others. There’s a small local hospital I’ve been to when I thought it was OK to not go to our university hospital. They have been the kindest and show that they really do care. But the hospital where my oncologist and other major doctors are is always horrible. It’s dehumanizing actually. Not taking a patient severe pain seriously can actually be life-threatening or cause really serious issues. Especially if you already have a chronic or terminal illness.

#44 Shattered my wrist, needed surgery. Arm from fingertips to elbow was like a balloon. X-rays all showed multiple breaks, and some had splintered into little shards.



One of the triage doctors didn't even look at me, looked at the computer screen, said that I have a very active imagination, and that I should go home and take some ibuprofen.

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#45 My sister has IBS, and during some flare ups, she can get really dehydrated. She went to the ER because she fainted at work, and they told her that she was being too dramatic, and should just drink some Gatorade. She explained that she'd had diarrhea for more than a month, and was eating nothing but rice and applesauce. The doctor made a joke about it being a great diet plan, because she'd lost 30 pounds in 3 weeks. Then prescribed an anti-diarrhea medication that is not meant for IBS patients because it causes more inflammation. When she finally got a referral to a gastroenterologist, he ran blood panels and she was profoundly malnourished because she hadn't been able to digest anything properly for almost two months.



She also had doctors ignore her pelvic pain and tell her it was period cramps. It took her 2 years to get a doctor to order an ultrasound, by which point she looked pregnant. She had a four pound fibroid in her uterus and needed to have a hysterectomy.

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#46 When i was 21, I dropped something on my bare foot and it broke my big toenail in half and shattered the bone. Pieces of the bone were sticking out through the middle of the broken toenail. The ER doctor acted like I was crazy for being in a lot of pain- my husband had our toddler with us and the guy kept saying "you had a baby and thats worse pain than this! Whats your problem?". He even made a note that I was "highly emotional" in my notes. 22 years later that toe still hurts.

#47 Not me, but my aunt, many years ago (about 30) woke with horrible stomach pain. Called my mother, who drove her to the emergency room.



They told her she was constipated and sent her home. She was mortified and wanted to go home. My mother said no way (she knew her and knew she was not a complainer or dramatist) and drove further to a better hospital's ER.



Her intestine was twisted and she needed to be rushed into emergency surgery. My mother hates when we say this but we all still credit her with saving my lovely aunt's life.

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#48 Yes! Brought husband in because he was so dizzy he could barely stand up. I had brought him in for this before, but this time we were dismissed like he was a hypochondriac. We were given no aftercare instructions. They basically took the cannula out of his arm and sent him on his way. They did no testing. Less than 12 hours later he fell down, broke his back because he had a pulmonary embolism.

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#49 Yes, several times. I was severely dehydrated when I was in college and had to go to the Urgent Care/ER and the on call dr kept accusing me of being dehydrated from drinking. I didn't even drink. He was a younger guy and such a [jerk].



When I went thru my miscarriage, they kept me propped up on a bed pan for hours trying to decide what to do I guess (sparing the gorey details) because it was Texas in a post roe v wade world.

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#50 First time I ever presented to the hospital as a type 1 diabetic who knew she was in DKA - I went to the triage nurse and said ‘I’m in DKA, I’m a type 1 diabetic’. She took a blood sugar, she said it was 15mmol, so to sit down and someone will get to me. I told her my ketones were high, like over 2.0, she said she understood and someone will get to me.



2 hours later, I was finally taken back, and they tested me. BGL of 20, ketones at 3.8, and the doctor asked why I hadn’t come in earlier. Told him I’d been there for 2 hours and told triage I had suspected DKA, I hadn’t been able to keep anything down for the last 3 hours, I was stupidly thirsty, had been to the bathroom 6 times while waiting to be seen and was feeling like I’d [pass away]. Couldn’t even get an IV I was so dehydrated.



He told me if I had waited one more hour to come in, I would have gone to ICU, I was super, super sick. That visit I actually had to have an IV attempted on my foot as getting just one in my elbow was really difficult, the other wasn’t working and neither was my hand on either arm. Eventually when my foot didn’t work and I cried that I wouldn’t take any more attempts, they had to have an anaesthesiologist talk to and calm me down, use numbing cream on my wrist and try there. That visit that week was absolutely awful and I hated every minute. Denied water and food because of how nauseous I was, the IV problem, the on call endocrinologist blaming me for the issue… not a fun time.

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#51 After having my son via C-section I got sick, really sick. I could not eat, could drink a little but it usually came right out the other end, pain, I smelled from my body. I went to ER twice over a couple of days then to the GP since ER said it was "nothing", Dr agreed. My mom moved in as I was then bedridden, unable to care for newborn. She kept telling me I HAD to go back to ER, I couldn't face sitting there for many hours again to be told it's in my head. Well she almost dragged me and finally got a diagnosis. C-dificcile. I was hospitalized for 2 weeks after.



Another time crazy pain in abdomen , bad enough to go to ER. Again its in my head, go home lady. I just put up with it for months until I could not anymore. That when I found out I have a "tumor the size of a chicken" and that I would be having surgery that day.



My brother was on experimental meds for epilepsy, made things worse, kidney damage lots of things that had not happened before. We are telling Dr's that its the new meds, they think we are crazy. Got to the point where the Dr took me and mom into the family room and said " he will not be leaving the hospital and we won't know what [ended] him until his brain is on the autopsy table" . I demanded bro be taken off the [meds] and sure enough it was the [meds]. I'm taking bro out to dinner tonight.

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#52 Got released from a 2-3 day hospital stay and my arm where the IV was hurt so bad I could barely move it. See my personal doctor and didn't communicate just how bad it hurt and based on everything she thought it was phlebitis, an infected vein from the IV. Started the antibiotics but pain just got worse. Consulted a family friend who told me to go to the ER and request an ultrasound because it may be a clot.



Got to the ER and was in so much pain my voice was shaky because I was holding back tears and trying not to scream. The doctor took a quick look, agreed it was phlebitis, lectured me on how it couldn't be a blood clot because the brachial vein wasn't a deep vein, therefore I couldn't have a blood clot, aka deep vein thrombosis, and tried to send me on.



I held steady and pushed for an ultrasound, which he said would be a waste of my time. I said great, waste my time. He huffed off to put the order in. By the time the rad tech got me it was time for the radiologist to leave for the night, but she basically ran to track him down to read my results. The look on the doctor's face as he read the results and the explanation from the radiologist that the impacted vein was, in fact, considered whatever it is "deep vein" means was priceless.



The most satisfying part was the chart from the radiologist. It basically read "physician dx'd patient with phlebitis. Patient insisted on ultrasound to rule out DVT. Patient had DVT."

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#53 Yes twice unfortunately.



First time during covid; it was December, we were all just diagnosed and unfortunately my grandmother ended up passing away. My mom was really out of it and initially, we believed it was due to the sudden passing of my grandmother but I felt something was off (we're both nurses). I took her pulse ox, it was hovering around 83. Threw her in the car, took her to the ER (thought I was about to lose my mom too). Dragged her into the waiting room and they go "if she has covid just go home". I know they were overwhelmed, but I yelled back, "she WORKS here. At this hospital! PLEASE SEE HER." Something about that gave them compassion. She got admitted, ended up with pneumonia, on oxygen and IV antibiotics for a week, stayed on home oxygen for a couple of weeks after that. I shudder to think about all the other families that got turned away from the ER during that time...



Second time, I herniated L5-S1 really badly after doing CPR on a large patient. I didn't know it yet, but I woke up a couple days later in full body spasm and couldn't move. Couldn't dress myself, could barely use the bathroom, it was agony. My husband somehow got me dressed and in the car. Couldn't sit down when we got there, just kind of awkwardly stood and trembled, shifting and shuffling weight. They took an xray, said I probably just hurt my back and when I asked about an MRI they refused, gave me one diazepam and sent me home with follow up to ortho. Showed up to ortho a couple days later with foot drop (I just figured I was dragging my leg around because honestly it hurt less to walk like that). One emergency MRI later and I'm getting a call from neurosurgery telling me my herniation is the worst he's ever seen. Had emergency surgery, and then I was all fixed. But it was true pain for a couple days there.

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#54 I was difficult to wake after anesthesia as I was unknowingly very dehydrated. The nurse kept asking me what I took etc and wouldn’t believe me when I said I took nothing. I can still hear her horrible screeching voice. I reported her for unprofessionalism.

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#55 I have CVS (cyclical vomiting syndrome). ER staff often thinks I am withdrawing or something so they don’t help me AT ALL until they do a [illegal substances] test. It’s infuriating because I only end up at the hospital after multiple days of not being able to keep water down, so by the time I get there, I need real help.

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#56 Yes and it is still traumatic for me 25 years later. I went to the ER with horrific pain when I moved or breathed. It felt like someone was literally sliding knives between my ribs with the slightest movement. I was crying and hyperventilating at times because I couldnt take a full breath due to the pain.



The nurse had a “whatever” attitude and said the doctor would be in eventually. I was sitting upright on the gurney at that time. Several hours passed and no one came in… it was the very early hours of the morning and I tried to lay back on the gurney, but once I reached a 45° angle I got “stuck” because the pain was too intense to lay all the way back or straighten back up. I sat in that position with no back support for what felt like hours - and I was crying out for help/nurse hoping someone could lift the back of the bed or help me move. It was so so painful. I am normally very quiet and shy, especially in those situations, so for me to cry for the nurse meant serious agony.



She came back in several hours later and gave me 2 tylenol. I asked if the doctor was coming and she said no and told me to leave. That was maybe 6am. I called my PCP as soon as they opened at 8 and he was FURIOUS. Within 2 minutes he diagnosed me with pleurisy and gave me a non narcotic that relieved the pain and inflammation. He said they thought I was medicine seeking (again, the irony that a non narcotic was prescribed). I wish I could remember how much my hospital bill was for them to “treat me” like [garbage]. 25 years later and I am still upset.

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#57 My time to shine!

I was admitted after an angina attack age 33. The Emergency department was full and they had opened an extra area next to A&E in an old ward which was being run by bank staff. Namely a single nurse and an HCA.

The nurse came in and said I need to give you your insulin...I said I'm not diabetic. She said, the drs have written you up for it, it must be from your blood results. I said, I'm not diabetic, no-one has mentioned it all, I'm here for cardiac reasons. I don't want it, she said well let's just give you this one and then I'll speak to the Drs... But I refused and she got mad and stormed out.

Later I started having chest pain again, rang my bell, she said it's fine, probably anxiety or from being laid down too long.

It got worse, I buzzed again and said it's going down my arm and into my jaw, she said, you're very young to be worrying about this, I'll get you some paracetamol.

I started sweating and finding it hard to breathe and this time she didn't even come to the bell so I got up and hobbled into A&E and grabbed a Dr. I was having a heart attack and was taken straight to the cath lab and spent a week in CCU.

Later came to find out that the insulin was meant for the patient in the next bed.

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#58 Be Indigenous in Canada attempting to access healthcare. "Have you drank today?".

#59 I’m autistic and the nurses would yell at me and berate me for having a verbal shutdown (I get so anxious I lose the ability to speak)



They refuse to believe it’s a disability and tell all the other nurses I’m an unreasonable patient, so I’ve never gotten help with my heath problems due to them refusing to find a way to communicate with me.

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#60 No, I'm a white male. The doctor who ignored my female friend's later proven heart issues because they were "anxiety" went above and beyond and literally saved my life.

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#61 I was at work and started going blind. Like my vision started fracturing. I sprinted back to the shop because I wanted to at least make it there before I died to inform someone lol. My coworker drove me to the hospital and on the way there the left side of my body went numb. She brought me into the ED and the triage nurse didn't listen to anything we were saying and asked for my health card. Because I was BLIND my coworker had to try and find it in my purse for me. The nurse said "If you don't hurry up and find it I'm going to go ahead and see the patient behind you". At this point I was just openly sobbing. My coworker finally found my health card and the triage nurse started verifying my info like "Is your address still (address)?" and I couldn't focus on anything she was saying. I couldn't stop crying. I was fully having a panic attack. And she shouted at me and said "I'm going to need you to pull yourself together or else we won't help you". My coworker started getting irate and told her to calm down. A nurse walking by overheard what was happening and my coworker explained to her what's going on and that nurse said "Oh [snap]" and ran off, and came back a minute later with a wheelchair and a doctor.



Obviously everyone thought I was having a stroke so I was seen immediately. Turns out it was a migraine. That day I learned that you can get migraines without pain that have the same symptoms as strokes. And also that some people shouldn't be nurses.

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#62 I was in unbearable pain and got brushed off as just stressed or overexaggerating. It wasn’t until my symptoms got way worse that anyone took me seriously. Has anyone else dealt with this?

#63 My grandma was delirious from late stage cancer, we were in the ER waiting room for about six hours when she passed out. I had to beg a nurse to come check her out and she just rolled her eyes and said she’d be fine. When I didn’t let up they sent out a doctor who just berated me for wasting his time.



When she finally did get seen she was transferred to a palliative care ward and died a few months later. Luckily she received much better treatment in her final days but that night at the ER was so unnecessarily stressful for her, no one suffering from a terminal illness should be dismissed like that.

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#64 I was told I was having an anxiety attack. It was actually severe hypoglycemia. My blood sugar was 50 mg/dl. I had sat in the waiting room, as the only patient, for almost 5 hours before they saw me.



They charged over $100 for a 6oz ginger ale and a 4 pack of peanut butter crackers.

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#65 Major accident driving a bus someone pulled out in a small suv when I was going 55mph on a hwy. I was working kinda delirious adrenaline etc. I’m only one hurt, my boss drives me to urgent care I start getting dizzy they send me to hospital down road (my husband had just gotten to urgent care), proceed to be left in waiting room in unbearable pain for nearly 11 hours after accident. They CT the wrong spot and never let me lay down, and said everything was fine and gave me ibuprofen. That was two years ago. A mri and scans I got done next day showed that they must not have even checked me out. Also they jut said to put petroleum jelly on my burns on hands (I’m allergic and they didn’t even clean them or look). I’m literally hurting everyday from all the spinal injuries.