Cats, chaos, and humor blend seamlessly in Breial Strek's comics. Known for her doodles inspired by everyday life, this artist masterfully captures the hilarity of relatable scenarios—often with a delightful feline twist.

Therese Breial, the person behind the series, lives in Norway. She shared a little more about the origin of her series' name: “Breial Strek comes from two Norwegian words: breial and strek. Breial roughly translates to ‘cocky’ or having a boastful attitude. Directly, it can mean ‘braggingly’ or ‘boastful’. It was actually a nickname my first boss gave me, and for years, my coworkers called me Breial. The name stuck with me.

Years later, when I was naming my comic, an online friend suggested Breial Strek. The word ‘strek’ means "stroke," as in a brushstroke. So, the name loosely translates to ‘Boastful Brushstroke.’”

