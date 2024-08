ADVERTISEMENT

Long flowing locks, a strong physique and a thick mustache—that’s apparently the internet’s idea of a stereotypical Australian male look, as Ethan Katzberg, Olympic gold medal winner for hammer toss recently found out after fans started tweeting about his striking appearance.

“Nah I want a DNA test, this man is clearly Australian,” wrote one viewer after the Canadian athlete secured his victory with an astounding 84.112 meters throw last Sunday (August 4,) well ahead of his competitors, Hungary’s Bence Halász and Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kokhan, who scored 79.97 meters and 79.39 meters respectively.

“I don’t think I expected it, but I had the preparation in mind to get a good round on the first throw, and to throw 84 meters felt really good,” Katzberg said in a post-performance interview.

Image credits: VOIGT/Getty

The 22-year-old champion granted his home country their first ever Olympic gold medal in hammer throw.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for Ethan,” said Wanda Urbanowicz in an interview with GlobalNews Canada. Wanda is a coach from the Nanaimo Track and Field Club where Katzberg trains

“As a coach in the club I’ve been able to watch him develop since he was in 8th grade. His dad, who specializes in hammer throw, pushed him to follow in his steps, but before that he tried his hand at many disciplines like hurdles, race walk, high jump. He was always training,” she recounted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada)

“Even in winter. I recall seeing him shoveling snow off the tracks so that he could practice a few throws before hitting the weights.

“The amount of work that went into this achievement is incredible. It’s hard to put into words how it feels to see an athlete go from [an initial] level, all the way to the pinnacle of Olympic gold,” the coach explained.

Image credits: ethankatzberg

As a representative of Canada, Katzberg won gold medals in the 2023 Budapest World Championships and the 2023 Santiago Pan American Games. He also won silver in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

His fellow Canadian celebrated on social media as others joked about his striking appearance, which he shares with another athlete from the same country: Rowan Hamilton

Image credits: ethankatzberg

“I’m not changing anything about the mustache or the hair,” Katzberg said in an interview.

“I know that there’s some controversy, I can’t lie. Rowan Hamilton has said that I’ve copied his style and it’s true. I copied his style,” he continued, addressing the comparison that has arisen between him and his compatriot who came up in 9th place for the event with a score of 76.59 meters.

Image credits: ethankatzberg

Image credits: BeingTravisCody

The athlete’s look became the subject of lively banter on social media as users joked about their identities and came up with new ideas of the supposedly “true” nature of their origin.

“Will admit though, Ethan Katzberg & Rowan Hamilton got that Australian energy to them, but they’re for sure Canadian.” wrote one fan on X.

Image credits: RossMcCaff

Image credits: DekiZedd

“Weirdly, Candians and Aussies both have a penchant for mullets. Strange isn’t it?” noted one user.

“Wrong! German. His name is Leon and his sister’s name is Mandy. DNA will prove it,” argued another with a different theory.

“‘Canada’s first Olympic hammer throw champion’ has a nice ring to it,” tweeted Canada’s Justin Trudeau as the country celebrates the monumental achievement of Ethan Katzberg.