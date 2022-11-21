Welcome to the wonderland of facial hair of all shapes, styles, and sizes, from giant beards to Salvador Dali-worthy mustaches.

We’re talking about The National Beard and Moustache Championships organized by Beard Team USA® which took place in Casper on November 12 this month. This whimsical event celebrates facial hair, and joins beard aficionados together into one big bushy community who just loves having fun with a dash of competition!

Just like in previous years, Greg Anderson, a Las Vegas-based photographer, set out on a mission to capture the numerous men in their one-of-a-kind beards on camera. Below we selected some of the most interesting beards Anderson eternalized during the championships, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!

