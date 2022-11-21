Welcome to the wonderland of facial hair of all shapes, styles, and sizes, from giant beards to Salvador Dali-worthy mustaches.

We’re talking about The National Beard and Moustache Championships organized by Beard Team USA® which took place in Casper on November 12 this month. This whimsical event celebrates facial hair, and joins beard aficionados together into one big bushy community who just loves having fun with a dash of competition!

Just like in previous years, Greg Anderson, a Las Vegas-based photographer, set out on a mission to capture the numerous men in their one-of-a-kind beards on camera. Below we selected some of the most interesting beards Anderson eternalized during the championships, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!

Also, be sure to check out more photos from previous years’ National Beard and Moustache Championships here and here.

More info: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

16points
POST
#2

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

13points
POST
#3

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

12points
POST
#4

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

9points
POST
#5

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

9points
POST
#6

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

8points
POST
#7

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

8points
POST
#8

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

8points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wowza that’s fluffier than my dog’s head

0
0points
reply
#9

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

7points
POST
#10

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

7points
POST
#11

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

7points
POST
#12

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

7points
POST
#13

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

7points
POST
#14

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

6points
POST
#15

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

6points
POST
#16

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

6points
POST
#17

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

5points
POST
#18

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

5points
POST
#19

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
#20

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you could hide a minimum of four hamsters in there

0
0points
reply
#21

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
#22

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
#23

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
#24

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
#25

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
#26

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
#27

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
#28

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

4points
POST
#29

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#30

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#31

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#32

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#33

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#34

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#35

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#36

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#37

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#38

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#39

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#40

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#42

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#43

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#44

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

3points
POST
#45

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#46

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#47

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#48

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#49

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#50

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#52

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#53

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#54

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#55

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#56

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#57

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#58

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#59

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
#60

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
#62

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
#63

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
#64

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
#65

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
#66

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
#67

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
#68

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
#69

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
#70

National-Beard-Mustache-Championship-Pics-2022

Greg Anderson Photography Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!