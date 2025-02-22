“We’re Screwed”: Eerily Twitching Humanoid Robot Sends Internet Into Panic

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s inevitable — the age of the robots is fastly approaching, and one tech company has successfully put together something eerily human-like and altogether terrifying.

Cool, right?

Not according to the Internet. To them, this major breakthrough in science is only seen as one step closer to our ultimate doom.

Highlights Clone Robotics unveils the world's first musculoskeletal android, called 'Protoclone'.

The humanoid can walk, talk, and has human-like features.

The robot sparks fears among those on the Internet, with some labeling it as the 'birth of our extinction.'

Labeled as the “world’s first bipedal musculoskeletal android,” the “Protoclone” robot was first created by Polish startup Clone Robotics and features a white, faceless android with bone structure that accurately reflects one of a human.

Its designers say it is capable of walking, talking, and completing basic household chores. And, just like a human, it can “bleed to death” if it’s stabbed.

But that isn’t even the part that’s got people staring with their jaws wide open.

In a viral video posted on X, the robot could be seen twitching to life as it was hung from the ceiling, its limbs jerking around in erratic movements which caused the exoskeleton to spasm alongside it.

“The Protocone is a faceless, anatomically accurate synthetic human with over 200 degrees of freedom, over 1,000 Myofibers [artificial muscle fibers], and 500 sensors,” said Clone Robotics.

It’s a fascinating achievement, for sure… but not everyone shares the same reactions.

One person claimed it was “the birth of our extinction.”

Another joked, “I don’t know man, there’s a whole movie franchise about this, explaining why this isn’t a good idea.”

Is it the “birth of our extinction”? Some people certainly think so

Torso 2 with an actuated abdomen. pic.twitter.com/ciggvr7b06 — Clone (@clonerobotics) December 6, 2024

One user echoed, “Humanity has seen movies such as terminator, i’ robot, and even Megan and yet we still want to create these things lol. Do yall not wanna live???”

“Can we just make robots look like Baymax so they don’t look like they want to kill as [sic] at first sight.” a fourth quipped.

“Why would we give it a whole huge body… why didn’t we start with like a puppet sized body to make sure it don’t un alive us,” someone questioned.

The entire design of the humanoid robot has people’s skin crawling

Another stated, “Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should.”

According to the official Clone Robots webpage, the android operates with muscular, skeletal, vascular, and nervous systems all similar to humans. And just like a regular human adult, it has 206 bones, all made from polymers connected by artificial muscle fibers.

Instead of eyes, the robot has a system of sensors that are interconnected with four different cameras.

“Do it yourself once. Clone will do it forever,” they stated on their website.

They emphasized that their “biomorphic designs” come “straight out of science fiction,” and they are physically stronger than other previous androids — “human-level strength. Even in the fingers.”

Clone Robots also stated they are “designed for durability,” only powered with water and electricity, and are very light, meaning they won’t damage your floors.

The android will be available for preorder later this year. No price has been listed yet.

Protoclone is definitely not the first humanoid robot that has sent people into a frenzy. For a while, all the rage surrounded Sophia the Robot, created by Hanson Robotics in 2016.

She uses artificial intelligence to interact with people, even appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fascinatingly enough, she is also the first robot to be granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia.

Many people were wary of the possibility of this android being out in the world

