“We’re Screwed”: Eerily Twitching Humanoid Robot Sends Internet Into Panic
News, Tech&Science

“We’re Screwed”: Eerily Twitching Humanoid Robot Sends Internet Into Panic

It’s inevitable — the age of the robots is fastly approaching, and one tech company has successfully put together something eerily human-like and altogether terrifying.

Cool, right?

Not according to the Internet. To them, this major breakthrough in science is only seen as one step closer to our ultimate doom.

    A nightmare-inducing video of a twitching humanoid robot has netizens panicking

    Lifelike humanoid robot with realistic muscles in a laboratory setting.

    Image credits: clonerobotics

    Highlights
    • Clone Robotics unveils the world's first musculoskeletal android, called 'Protoclone'.
    • The humanoid can walk, talk, and has human-like features.
    • The robot sparks fears among those on the Internet, with some labeling it as the 'birth of our extinction.'

    Labeled as the “world’s first bipedal musculoskeletal android,” the “Protoclone” robot was first created by Polish startup Clone Robotics and features a white, faceless android with bone structure that accurately reflects one of a human. 

    Its designers say it is capable of walking, talking, and completing basic household chores. And, just like a human, it can “bleed to death” if it’s stabbed.

    But that isn’t even the part that’s got people staring with their jaws wide open.

    In a viral video posted on X, the robot could be seen twitching to life as it was hung from the ceiling, its limbs jerking around in erratic movements which caused the exoskeleton to spasm alongside it.

    Humanoid robot with lifelike muscles suspended in a workshop environment, showcasing advanced robotics technology.

    Image credits: clonerobotics

    “The Protocone is a faceless, anatomically accurate synthetic human with over 200 degrees of freedom, over 1,000 Myofibers [artificial muscle fibers], and 500 sensors,” said Clone Robotics. 

    It’s a fascinating achievement, for sure… but not everyone shares the same reactions.

    One person claimed it was “the birth of our extinction.”

    Another joked, “I don’t know man, there’s a whole movie franchise about this, explaining why this isn’t a good idea.”

    Is it the “birth of our extinction”? Some people certainly think so

    Humanoid robot with lifelike muscles displayed in a neutral setting.

    Image credits: clonerobotics

    One user echoed, “Humanity has seen movies such as terminator, i’ robot, and even Megan and yet we still want to create these things lol. Do yall not wanna live???”

    “Can we just make robots look like Baymax so they don’t look like they want to kill as [sic] at first sight.” a fourth quipped. 

    “Why would we give it a whole huge body… why didn’t we start with like a puppet sized body to make sure it don’t un alive us,” someone questioned.

    The entire design of the humanoid robot has people’s skin crawling

    Humanoid robot arm with lifelike muscles holding a tennis ball, showcasing advanced robotics technology.

    Image credits: clonerobotics

    Another stated, “Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should.”

    According to the official Clone Robots webpage, the android operates with muscular, skeletal, vascular, and nervous systems all similar to humans. And just like a regular human adult, it has 206 bones, all made from polymers connected by artificial muscle fibers. 

    Instead of eyes, the robot has a system of sensors that are interconnected with four different cameras.

    “Do it yourself once. Clone will do it forever,” they stated on their website. 

    They emphasized that their “biomorphic designs” come “straight out of science fiction,” and they are physically stronger than other previous androids — “human-level strength. Even in the fingers.”

    Humanoid robot hand with lifelike muscles holding scissors, illustrating advanced technology.

    Image credits: clonerobotics

    Clone Robots also stated they are “designed for durability,” only powered with water and electricity, and are very light, meaning they won’t damage your floors.

    The android will be available for preorder later this year. No price has been listed yet.

    Protoclone is definitely not the first humanoid robot that has sent people into a frenzy. For a while, all the rage surrounded Sophia the Robot, created by Hanson Robotics in 2016.

    She uses artificial intelligence to interact with people, even appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fascinatingly enough, she is also the first robot to be granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia.

    Many people were wary of the possibility of this android being out in the world

    Comment expressing concern over humanoid robots with lifelike muscles, referencing a movie franchise.

    Comment on humanoid robot with lifelike muscles, joking about AI and humanity's end, featuring laughter emoji.

    Comment about humanoid robot with lifelike muscles, expressing concern over its twitching.

    Comment questioning the need for humanoid robots with lifelike muscles.

    Screenshot of a comment by Juan Manuel Nuez expressing concern over a humanoid robot.

    Comment on humanoid robot with lifelike muscles, expressing concern with the text, “We're not going to make it are we?”

    Comment on concern over humanoid robot with lifelike muscles referencing Battlestar Galactica.

    Humanoid robot concerns echoed in social media comment.

    Comment expressing concern over humanoid robot with lifelike muscles.

    Charlene Green questions humanoid robot with lifelike muscles in comment section.

    Text expressing concern over humanoid robot with lifelike muscles.

    Comment by Eloy Baca expressing concern over the appearance of a lifelike humanoid robot.

    Comment expressing concern about humanoid robot with lifelike muscles, saying 'This is creepy'.

    Comment expressing concern about humanoid robot with lifelike muscles, mentioning AI supremacy.

    Text comment questioning future of humanoid robots with lifelike muscles.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    peruvianfallsky avatar
    All profits to charity
    All profits to charity
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I didn’t answer the poll. It didn’t have the ‘completely terrified’ option.

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why do people want to make humanoid shape robots? It's inherently unstable (just look at how much muscle activity is needed to stop us falling over). Something like a multi-leg spider would be better. It you are aware of Ghost In The Shell, think of the Tachikoma, for example. More legs, better stability, not tracked so can climb over uneven surfaces like the rubble of our former world.

