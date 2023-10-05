ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, robots are everywhere around us. Okay, maybe not robots per se, but wonders of advanced technology, which have become such a regular part of our daily routine we don't even notice them. That is, until they no longer do what they were designed to do.

Let's take a coffee machine, for instance. When every morning you press the button that provides the oh-so-needed caffeinated goodness, you likely don't even pay attention to the machine until the coffee is ready. But perish the thought, one morning it ceases working. You would definitely notice that, now, wouldn't you?

Well, people in charge of or hanging around the robots you’re about to see sure did notice when they weren't working as they were supposed to. From malfunctioning bomb-defusing robots to overly dramatic roombas, and everything in between—this list, compiled from examples shared by the ‘Shitty Robots’ community, features them all. Scroll down to find some close-to-useless machinery and make sure you treat your coffee machine right, so it doesn't fall into the same category anytime soon.

In order to familiarize ourselves better with the field of robotics, Bored Panda got in touch with a national policy leader for the field of robotics, director of the Contextual Robotics Institute, and Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at University of California San Diego, Henrik Christensen, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. His thoughts are in the text below where you will also find our conversation with the founder of the ‘Shitty Robots’ subreddit, ‘mr_bag’.