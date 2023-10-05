“Just Don’t Do Their Job Quite Right”: 40 Useless Robots Interview
Nowadays, robots are everywhere around us. Okay, maybe not robots per se, but wonders of advanced technology, which have become such a regular part of our daily routine we don't even notice them. That is, until they no longer do what they were designed to do.
Let's take a coffee machine, for instance. When every morning you press the button that provides the oh-so-needed caffeinated goodness, you likely don't even pay attention to the machine until the coffee is ready. But perish the thought, one morning it ceases working. You would definitely notice that, now, wouldn't you?
Well, people in charge of or hanging around the robots you’re about to see sure did notice when they weren't working as they were supposed to. From malfunctioning bomb-defusing robots to overly dramatic roombas, and everything in between—this list, compiled from examples shared by the ‘Shitty Robots’ community, features them all. Scroll down to find some close-to-useless machinery and make sure you treat your coffee machine right, so it doesn't fall into the same category anytime soon.
In order to familiarize ourselves better with the field of robotics, Bored Panda got in touch with a national policy leader for the field of robotics, director of the Contextual Robotics Institute, and Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at University of California San Diego, Henrik Christensen, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. His thoughts are in the text below where you will also find our conversation with the founder of the ‘Shitty Robots’ subreddit, ‘mr_bag’.
A Building Security Robot
Boss Baby, Alexa’s Chosen
Leave Her Alone
The creator of ‘Shitty Robots’, u/mr_bag, told Bored Panda that the founding of the subreddit was rather spontaneous. “A few of us were posting crappy robot gifs in a thread on /r/gifs and /u/AlekRivard happened to suggest they were /r/shittyrobots. Shocked to find the sub didn't already exist, I went ahead and made it then and there (narrowly beating AlekRivard). I then modded Alek and the sub went from there.”
They pointed out that you can still actually see the initial conversation that was the beginning of ‘Shitty Robots’ following this link right here. It also allows you to get an idea of how quickly the subreddit grew as a fellow redditor left a comment on the same thread saying: “Close to 1,000 subscribers an hour after the sub was created. Nice.” Soon after, others added “4000 REPORTING IN!!!!” and “Well this has taken off mighty quickly…”
2020 Take The Wheel!
I remember a friend proudly showing me his talking Audi in the late 80s. After a week of driving it, listening to "Your door is ajar", "please fasten your seat belt" he took it in and had the thing removed.
I Made A Lipstick Robot
On the thread where the idea behind ‘Shitty Robots’ was born, one redditor said: “Subscribed. You'd better take good care of this baby. I'll be watching.” And take good care is what u/mr_bag and other moderators did; after nearly a decade of its existence, the sub is still very much active and has more than 660k members.
“Honestly, I was mostly in it for the shitty robots themselves, they were always great and very amusing,” u/mr_bag told Bored Panda when asked what they like most about the community. “As the sub built up steam and people like Simone Giertz's following exploded, we also started to become the first place new content was appearing, which was fun.”
"Go Get 'Em, Tiger"
I Built Myself A Proud Parent. It Charges Me 25¢ For A Pat On The Shoulder
Another Simone Giertz device. She's really wonderful. Check out her YouTube.
Sun Tracking Hat
The founder of the subreddit revealed that despite enjoying viewing shitty robots, they’ve never created one themselves. “Sadly I've never really found much time to delve into proper robotics myself, I've always ended up more on the software side of things; some of it certainly very shitty.”
When People Complain That I Spend Time On Building Useless Things
Craptimus Prime
That's really good. Overcoming that one ton weight must have been a challenge.
Frozen Yogurt Robot At Nasa Made The Cup To Her Exact Specifications, Showed It To Her, And Then Took It Back. Basically A Terminator
So instead of going onto a killing spree robots become bullies?
“For a while, we were the internet’s home for shitty robots, allowing people to more easily share some of the great gifs and videos floating about, as well as giving creators who make their own shitty robots a decent launch pad,” the user ‘mr_bag’ pointed out.
“I like to think at least few people discovered a proper interest in robotics after seeing stuff here, as it encouraged them to give stuff a go and succeed in creating something fun, even when things go wrong.”
Trapped!
I Thought I’d Leave It On While I Went Out For A Couple Of Hours And Return To A Spotless Flat. I Was Wrong
Robster
It for when the imperial forces attacks underwater civilisations
It’s safe to assume that robotics is a field where occasional failure is inevitable. (Well, I guess most of the fields are, to be fair.) But—improved by trial and error—all sorts of technological wonders often eventually become inseparable parts of our lives.
“For me, robots are about embodied intelligence,” Professor Henrik Christensen shared with Bored Panda in a recent interview. “How can we build intelligent machines that empower us in our daily lives, from work or leisure to home support and assist people as they grow old to ensure they have a great quality of life from cradle to grave.”
I Made A Robot To Help Me Argue On The Internet
Here’s Your Card
Roomba Suicide By Toilet Paper
Prof. Christensen pointed out that there are two major areas of use for robots—service and professional. The former, according to the expert, includes home robots, such as vacuum cleaners, 30 million of which have been sold to people. “We are also starting to see companion robots, such as the robot Moxie, with a few thousand units sold. Slowly we will see more home applications.”
“In the professional robots area, the two big use-cases are automotive manufacturing, which by far is the biggest area. We are also starting to see major utilization in warehousing, especially post COVID,” he added.
Nice Try
A Salad-Mixer
Honestly. How the hell do you get a salad to catch fire? Just HOW?!?
Bread Slicer
“Today the importance of robots to people’s lives varies tremendously depending on their job function,” Henrik Christensen emphasized. “We typically start to see ‘robot’ use in Dirty, Dull and Dangerous jobs. The Dirty might be in welding operations, paint jobs, and mining; the Dull is repetitive jobs where people might suffer from repetitive stress injury, etc; and the dangerous could be searching for things at the bottom of the sea or exploring Mars, just to mention a few.”
“Gradually we are also seeing robots for meal delivery, automated grocery stores, and also in use of autonomous vehicles as you see from Waymo, Cruise, Tesla,” he added.
Cutting Hair Using A Drone
I have no fear of this device. It would need to detect hair first. Shampoo, conditioner, robot, I'm saving SO much money!
My Friend And I Made A Pumpkin Robot
I Made A Butt Wiping Machine
Even though pictures like the ones on this list are undeniably very amusing, providing a hearty giggle is far from the only thing that social media can do when it comes to robotics.
“I think it is important to see engagement from the broader public in issues such as ethics and required regulation. To build successful robot systems we need to have users—society at large—engaged in the discussion of use, risks, ethics, safety,” Christensen believes. He added that not all people can be in the room during the design stages, but it’s important to discuss the aforementioned points, which can be done with the help of social media.
"I Made An Emergency Escape Machine From Online Drinking Events" | Marina Fujiwara
Hands Free Pringles Dispenser Invention
Can't Handle Banana Peels
If robot-based humor is something you enjoy, you might want to move on to another one of Bored Panda’s robotics-related collections next, featuring posts that ridicule robots and computers, as shared by a dedicated online group. You can find it here.
Drones Are Here To Steal Your Jobs Parents
Took me a second to realize that it's a doll. (It is a doll, right? RIGHT?!)
The Automatic "Bob Ross Cat"
I See Your Knife Welding Roomba, But My Chainsaw And Hedge Trimmer Roomba's Are An Ankles Worst Nightmare
Eating While You Work
How To Decorate Xmas Tree In 10 Seconds
Job? Spook The Dog
The Future Of Pancakes
It looks like the pankcake got bored and decided to leave the plate 😄
I Have A Bedmaker Robot
Cctv Camera Stripper
I don't know if I should feel proud or ashamed that I saw wierder things than that
I Made A Claw Machine
Arnold The Dislikebot
A Robot That Does Your Nails
New Home Defense System
I Invented One Handed Scissors
Simone Giertz, The Queen of S****y Robots appears on this list 12 times total. EDIT make that 13 and for some reason someone is downvoting me. Her thing is making useless robots. She made it to the Last Show with Stephen Colbert because of her robots. It's her thing. And someone is downvoting me for pointing out the numerous appearances on a list about "useless robots". WTF?
It *WAS* her thing. She made so many useless devices she realised she'd learned some awesome skills, and she is now making non-c**p. :o)
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
We're downvoting you because it's f*****g annoying that you feel the need to keep a running tally of how many times she appears on the list. Not least because your numbers will be out of sequence as the posts are voted up and down. You're not adding anything useful by repeatedly posting a count.
You're overreacting you didn't even have to read or pay attention to rays comments if they annoyed you THAT MUCH
Go to You Tube, search Simone Giertz. She is so much better than these still photos. Her approach to useful / useless robots is awesome. Her Tesla Truck, Truckla, that she built is proper.
While you're at YouTube, you can experience real robots - the narration of many joke-and-display videos is by AI voice, a body-less robot. The older examples are really irritating, but more recent ones are coming closer to human-like speaking. I generally complain when I spot these, as they obviously put human narrators out of work.
TRUCKLA. I never heard of Simone before, but now i love her.
I want to build robots but too poor. I've already did rough plans for about a dozen home automation robots such as, automatic pet feeder, pet feeder maintainer (refills and cleans pet feeder), dish washing robot (that also integrates into pet feeder maintainer to help it clean itself and the pet feeder), a chef bot, a butler bot, a maid bot, and a central brain for the home as well as a brain for vehicles so you can come home and your home will automatically prepare for your arrival and verify security and let you in.
