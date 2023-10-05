ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, robots are everywhere around us. Okay, maybe not robots per se, but wonders of advanced technology, which have become such a regular part of our daily routine we don't even notice them. That is, until they no longer do what they were designed to do.

Let's take a coffee machine, for instance. When every morning you press the button that provides the oh-so-needed caffeinated goodness, you likely don't even pay attention to the machine until the coffee is ready. But perish the thought, one morning it ceases working. You would definitely notice that, now, wouldn't you?

Well, people in charge of or hanging around the robots you’re about to see sure did notice when they weren't working as they were supposed to. From malfunctioning bomb-defusing robots to overly dramatic roombas, and everything in between—this list, compiled from examples shared by the ‘Shitty Robots’ community, features them all. Scroll down to find some close-to-useless machinery and make sure you treat your coffee machine right, so it doesn't fall into the same category anytime soon.

In order to familiarize ourselves better with the field of robotics, Bored Panda got in touch with a national policy leader for the field of robotics, director of the Contextual Robotics Institute, and Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at University of California San Diego, Henrik Christensen, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. His thoughts are in the text below where you will also find our conversation with the founder of the ‘Shitty Robots’ subreddit, ‘mr_bag’.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Building Security Robot

A Building Security Robot Shares stats

bilalfarooqui Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
197points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Boss Baby, Alexa’s Chosen

Boss Baby, Alexa’s Chosen Shares stats

Svenderman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
193points
Add photo comments
POST
emileemprovencher avatar
EP
EP
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m in love with this. The only thing that makes this better is if one parent set it and the other found it. (And then the original alarm setter finds a half written abandoned list on the kitchen counter titled “possible ways to defeat the baby”….

Vote comment up
60
60points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Leave Her Alone

Leave Her Alone Shares stats

loliwarmech Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
151points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The creator of ‘Shitty Robots’, u/mr_bag, told Bored Panda that the founding of the subreddit was rather spontaneous. “A few of us were posting crappy robot gifs in a thread on /r/gifs and /u/AlekRivard happened to suggest they were /r/shittyrobots. Shocked to find the sub didn't already exist, I went ahead and made it then and there (narrowly beating AlekRivard). I then modded Alek and the sub went from there.”

They pointed out that you can still actually see the initial conversation that was the beginning of ‘Shitty Robots’ following this link right here. It also allows you to get an idea of how quickly the subreddit grew as a fellow redditor left a comment on the same thread saying: “Close to 1,000 subscribers an hour after the sub was created. Nice.” Soon after, others added “4000 REPORTING IN!!!!” and “Well this has taken off mighty quickly…”
#4

2020 Take The Wheel!

2020 Take The Wheel! Shares stats

neonstripezebra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
136points
Add photo comments
POST
marcoconti avatar
Mario Strada
Mario Strada
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember a friend proudly showing me his talking Audi in the late 80s. After a week of driving it, listening to "Your door is ajar", "please fasten your seat belt" he took it in and had the thing removed.

Vote comment up
35
35points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

I Made A Lipstick Robot

I Made A Lipstick Robot Shares stats

simsalapim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
132points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

On the thread where the idea behind ‘Shitty Robots’ was born, one redditor said: “Subscribed. You'd better take good care of this baby. I'll be watching.” And take good care is what u/mr_bag and other moderators did; after nearly a decade of its existence, the sub is still very much active and has more than 660k members.

“Honestly, I was mostly in it for the shitty robots themselves, they were always great and very amusing,” u/mr_bag told Bored Panda when asked what they like most about the community. “As the sub built up steam and people like Simone Giertz's following exploded, we also started to become the first place new content was appearing, which was fun.”
#6

"Go Get 'Em, Tiger"

"Go Get 'Em, Tiger" Shares stats

Manimal5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
121points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

I Built Myself A Proud Parent. It Charges Me 25¢ For A Pat On The Shoulder

I Built Myself A Proud Parent. It Charges Me 25¢ For A Pat On The Shoulder Shares stats

simsalapim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
120points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another Simone Giertz device. She's really wonderful. Check out her YouTube.

Vote comment up
55
55points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Sun Tracking Hat

Sun Tracking Hat Shares stats

beachboynerf12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
118points
Add photo comments
POST
pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the smartest thing I've ever seen and I want it

Vote comment up
45
45points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of the subreddit revealed that despite enjoying viewing shitty robots, they’ve never created one themselves. “Sadly I've never really found much time to delve into proper robotics myself, I've always ended up more on the software side of things; some of it certainly very shitty.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#9

When People Complain That I Spend Time On Building Useless Things

When People Complain That I Spend Time On Building Useless Things Shares stats

simsalapim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
115points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Craptimus Prime

Craptimus Prime Shares stats

u/Nodnarb4242 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
114points
Add photo comments
POST
david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's really good. Overcoming that one ton weight must have been a challenge.

Vote comment up
55
55points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Frozen Yogurt Robot At Nasa Made The Cup To Her Exact Specifications, Showed It To Her, And Then Took It Back. Basically A Terminator

Frozen Yogurt Robot At Nasa Made The Cup To Her Exact Specifications, Showed It To Her, And Then Took It Back. Basically A Terminator Shares stats

DerWolfe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
111points
Add photo comments
POST
marcorichter_1 avatar
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So instead of going onto a killing spree robots become bullies?

Vote comment up
70
70points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

“For a while, we were the internet’s home for shitty robots, allowing people to more easily share some of the great gifs and videos floating about, as well as giving creators who make their own shitty robots a decent launch pad,” the user ‘mr_bag’ pointed out.

“I like to think at least few people discovered a proper interest in robotics after seeing stuff here, as it encouraged them to give stuff a go and succeed in creating something fun, even when things go wrong.”
#12

Trapped!

Trapped! Shares stats

OfMiceAndMachines Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
111points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

I Thought I’d Leave It On While I Went Out For A Couple Of Hours And Return To A Spotless Flat. I Was Wrong

I Thought I’d Leave It On While I Went Out For A Couple Of Hours And Return To A Spotless Flat. I Was Wrong Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
107points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Robster

Robster Shares stats

Camzyx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
106points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to assume that robotics is a field where occasional failure is inevitable. (Well, I guess most of the fields are, to be fair.) But—improved by trial and error—all sorts of technological wonders often eventually become inseparable parts of our lives.

“For me, robots are about embodied intelligence,” Professor Henrik Christensen shared with Bored Panda in a recent interview. “How can we build intelligent machines that empower us in our daily lives, from work or leisure to home support and assist people as they grow old to ensure they have a great quality of life from cradle to grave.”
#15

I Made A Robot To Help Me Argue On The Internet

I Made A Robot To Help Me Argue On The Internet Shares stats

simsalapim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
102points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Here’s Your Card

Here’s Your Card Shares stats

Alexei17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
100points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Roomba Suicide By Toilet Paper

Roomba Suicide By Toilet Paper Shares stats

jaybill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Prof. Christensen pointed out that there are two major areas of use for robots—service and professional. The former, according to the expert, includes home robots, such as vacuum cleaners, 30 million of which have been sold to people. “We are also starting to see companion robots, such as the robot Moxie, with a few thousand units sold. Slowly we will see more home applications.”

“In the professional robots area, the two big use-cases are automotive manufacturing, which by far is the biggest area. We are also starting to see major utilization in warehousing, especially post COVID,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Nice Try

Nice Try Shares stats

EvyTheRedditor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
93points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

A Salad-Mixer

A Salad-Mixer Shares stats

St0pX 4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
82points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Bread Slicer

Bread Slicer Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
78points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

“Today the importance of robots to people’s lives varies tremendously depending on their job function,” Henrik Christensen emphasized. “We typically start to see ‘robot’ use in Dirty, Dull and Dangerous jobs. The Dirty might be in welding operations, paint jobs, and mining; the Dull is repetitive jobs where people might suffer from repetitive stress injury, etc; and the dangerous could be searching for things at the bottom of the sea or exploring Mars, just to mention a few.”

“Gradually we are also seeing robots for meal delivery, automated grocery stores, and also in use of autonomous vehicles as you see from Waymo, Cruise, Tesla,” he added.
#21

Cutting Hair Using A Drone

Cutting Hair Using A Drone Shares stats

simsalapim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
74points
Add photo comments
POST
geoffreyscott avatar
Geoffrey Scott
Geoffrey Scott
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have no fear of this device. It would need to detect hair first. Shampoo, conditioner, robot, I'm saving SO much money!

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

My Friend And I Made A Pumpkin Robot

My Friend And I Made A Pumpkin Robot Shares stats

jordan314 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

I Made A Butt Wiping Machine

I Made A Butt Wiping Machine Shares stats

simsalapim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
67points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Even though pictures like the ones on this list are undeniably very amusing, providing a hearty giggle is far from the only thing that social media can do when it comes to robotics. 

“I think it is important to see engagement from the broader public in issues such as ethics and required regulation. To build successful robot systems we need to have users—society at large—engaged in the discussion of use, risks, ethics, safety,” Christensen believes. He added that not all people can be in the room during the design stages, but it’s important to discuss the aforementioned points, which can be done with the help of social media.
#24

"I Made An Emergency Escape Machine From Online Drinking Events" | Marina Fujiwara

"I Made An Emergency Escape Machine From Online Drinking Events" | Marina Fujiwara Shares stats

secularshepherd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
Add photo comments
POST
darci101 avatar
deejak
deejak
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What are online drinking events (and why do you need to escape from them)?

Vote comment up
39
39points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Hands Free Pringles Dispenser Invention

Hands Free Pringles Dispenser Invention Shares stats

Parkingjas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is unacceptable as it only gives you 1 Pringle at a time

Vote comment up
42
42points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Can't Handle Banana Peels

Can't Handle Banana Peels Shares stats

demevalos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
61points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

If robot-based humor is something you enjoy, you might want to move on to another one of Bored Panda’s robotics-related collections next, featuring posts that ridicule robots and computers, as shared by a dedicated online group. You can find it here.
#27

Drones Are Here To Steal Your Jobs Parents

Drones Are Here To Steal Your Jobs Parents Shares stats

simsalapim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
salron avatar
Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a second to realize that it's a doll. (It is a doll, right? RIGHT?!)

Vote comment up
70
70points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

The Automatic "Bob Ross Cat"

The Automatic "Bob Ross Cat" Shares stats

GallowBoob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

I See Your Knife Welding Roomba, But My Chainsaw And Hedge Trimmer Roomba's Are An Ankles Worst Nightmare

I See Your Knife Welding Roomba, But My Chainsaw And Hedge Trimmer Roomba's Are An Ankles Worst Nightmare Shares stats

rcarnes911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Eating While You Work

Eating While You Work Shares stats

Morty_Goldman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

How To Decorate Xmas Tree In 10 Seconds

How To Decorate Xmas Tree In 10 Seconds Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Job? Spook The Dog

Job? Spook The Dog Shares stats

jaykirsch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
50points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

The Future Of Pancakes

The Future Of Pancakes Shares stats

ohlawdy25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
50points
Add photo comments
POST
salron avatar
Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like the pankcake got bored and decided to leave the plate 😄

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

I Have A Bedmaker Robot

I Have A Bedmaker Robot Shares stats

ChraneD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
robert-thornburrow avatar
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only bit I don't believe is the sunglasses. You defo had to pick those up off the floor.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Cctv Camera Stripper

Cctv Camera Stripper Shares stats

GallowBoob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
chet44 avatar
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
23 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know if I should feel proud or ashamed that I saw wierder things than that

Vote comment up
40
40points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

I Made A Claw Machine

I Made A Claw Machine Shares stats

simsalapim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Arnold The Dislikebot

Arnold The Dislikebot Shares stats

acosinwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

A Robot That Does Your Nails

A Robot That Does Your Nails Shares stats

u/simsalapim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

New Home Defense System

New Home Defense System Shares stats

PDiddy703 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

I Invented One Handed Scissors

I Invented One Handed Scissors Shares stats

HamachiObo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
teepussi avatar
Tee Pussi
Tee Pussi
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally! I'm so tired of having to use both hands to operate scissors.

Vote comment up
40
40points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 56 images. It’s been shortened to the top 40 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!