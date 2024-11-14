ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking to escape reality for a moment, now is the time! The comic series we’re about to present was created as an attempt to recapture childhood magic for all the adults who need a break from it all. Created by AC Macdonald, Twistwood Tales may not need much introduction since the artist has already gathered a large following and has now agreed to share his work with our Bored Panda readers.

Here’s how Macdonald himself describes his series: “I’m showing my age here, but I think most folks who grew up in the ’90s will remember with fondness the almost endless fantasy worlds we could escape into as kids—whether it was in cartoons on TV, in comics, or films. Sometimes there were darker themes, but I felt there was always an unshakable undercurrent of sincerity and optimism. I particularly remember watching The Nightmare Before Christmas, with its brand of horror, and being completely spellbound by it.” He adds, “Twistwood Tales is my effort to create that kind of magic again for others.”

Without further ado, scroll down and dive into the enchanted world of these magical comics. Let us know if they trigger a sense of nostalgia for you, just like they did for us!

