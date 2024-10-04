Elton John Lists All The Organs He’s Removed, Says “There’s Not Much” Of Him Left

ADVERTISEMENT

Elton John joked about his long organ-removal list after numerous health struggles over the years.

The pop music royalty gave an emotional speech during the New York Film Festival premiere of the new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late on Tuesday, October 1.

Accompanying him during the event was his husband David Furnish and R.J. Cutler, the co-director of the documentary based on his life.

“To be honest with you, there’s not much of me left,” he said. “I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate.”

The chart-topping artist also revealed how grateful he was to have his husband and their two children, Zachary and Elijah, in his life.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for FLC

After the screening of the documentary, the Rocket Man singer addressed the crowd and spoke about his health struggles.

“I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee,” he continued. “In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here. And I can’t thank you [enough], you’re the people that made me.”

Image credits: David Furnish

Image credits: David Furnish

“I want to thank David and Zachary and Elijah for making me the happiest man in the world,” the legendary musician said.

Elton and David first crossed paths in 1993 and went on to have a whirlwind romance. They entered into a civil partnership in 2005, and after same-sex marriage became legal in the UK, they officially tied the knot in 2014.

The power couple became parents to Zachary, 13, via surrogacy in 2010 and then welcomed Elijah, 11, in 2013, also via surrogacy.

“I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children, our children. And it satisfied me so much. I’ve never felt happiness like I have now,” the singer-songwriter said at the Tuesday event.

The Cold Heart singer had stepped back from touring in July 2023 after his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road show in Stockholm.

“As you know, I decided to stop touring because I’m 77 years of age, I’ve done all there is to do, to play. I’ve succeeded. I’ve been there and I’ve done it,” he told the crowd after the documentary aired.

“I’ve still got to make room because I’m still going to have music in my life,” he added. “But the most important thing in my life are David, Zachary and Elijah, and my family and my friends. I found utopia and I’m so thrilled.”

