Woman Goes To ER Thinking That Her Appendix Is Bursting, Finds Out That She’s In Labor

There is no way to stress enough the fact that every pregnant woman has a wildly different experience. Some have such strong morning sickness that it doesn’t stop after the morning ends, while others are perfectly fine and can carry on with their life without smells affecting them.

Some women don’t experience any of the pregnancy symptoms at all until the time to give birth comes and they go to the hospital because they think that the pain in their belly is their appendix bursting.

A woman named Kayla was in this exact situation and was surprised to see a leg in the ultrasound monitor when the doctor was actually searching for a cyst. While it was very unexpected news, the young mom took the surprise with optimism and now shares her days with her daughter online.

The woman mentioned above is kaylanicolesimpson on TikTok or Kayla Simpson in real life. Kayla has a following of nearly 190k people on TikTok and she started posting videos in 2020. She was participating in various trends and making stitches with other TikTokers.

In November of 2021 she was joined by a baby in her videos and her videos started garnering millions of views, because not only did her fans not know she was pregnant, but it was a surprise for the woman herself. She kept bringing up snippets of the story until she explained what happened in a little bit more detail.

On November 6th last year, Kayla was working as usual and didn’t notice anything wrong with her body either during or after her 12-hour shift. However, the next day, she started feeling mild period cramps even though it had ended two days prior.

In half an hour, the cramps became so bad that she needed to go to the hospital because they were preventing her from moving and the blood was also concerning. The first thought the woman had was that her appendix was bursting, and that is what she told the doctor.

After an exam, the doctor concluded that it must be a cyst or a hernia, so he needed to look at her belly with an ultrasound. The procedure didn’t last long because Kayla was in so much pain that she was screaming at the top of her lungs, and then her mom caught a glimpse of a foot in the monitor.

It didn’t take long for the doctor to realize what was happening and the woman was prepared for giving birth. It took 15 minutes and the baby was out. Kayla didn’t feel anything until a couple of hours after her daughter’s birth.

The new mom explained that she was having her period regularly, she didn’t have any pains and not only did she not have a belly, but she was the skinniest she’s ever been, so the news was completely unexpected.

Despite the fact that she was clueless, her baby was born healthy, she herself is feeling great as well and is happy that she became a mom. In a recent TikTok video celebrating her daughter Madison’s birthday, the woman dedicated only loving words to her, calling the baby her best friend. She frequently includes the girl in her videos and demonstrates just how much she appreciates the little person she is raising.

Because it’s such a wild story, people wanted to know more details. Some were skeptical if the baby was real and others were assuming she doesn’t even know who the dad is. To clear the air, Kayla addressed the questions.

The most burning question is if the dad is aware he is a dad. He sure does and is involved in Madison’s life, but keeps his presence offline. Kayla met him in her sophomore year of college during a party at a frat house, which is why she is referring to the baby as the ‘frat baby.’

People wanted to know what her parents’ reaction was. The young mom showed some screenshots of text conversations between her mom and her dad while she and her mom were at the hospital. You can see that they were just concerned about everyone being healthy and when that was established, the grandparents were excited about this new chapter in their lives.

It seems that the baby is growing up in a loving family where both of her parents are present. But it’s a scary thought to know that you may be pregnant and not even know because there are no signs that would give you a hint.

Such pregnancy is called cryptic pregnancy and Very Well Health defines it as “one in which a person does not know they are pregnant until about halfway through pregnancy or even up until labor or birth. They may have slight symptoms of pregnancy that are easy to overlook or no symptoms at all—including no baby bump.”

When you only find out that you are pregnant 15 minutes before giving birth, not only do you have to go through the pain and trauma, but you can imagine that one’s brain might be a mess even if you are happy about having a child.

On top of being emotionally distressed, there are some physical concerns as well because the mom wasn’t given prenatal care and didn’t have the prenatal tests done, which are there to ensure a safe pregnancy for both the mom and the fetus.

Luckily, Kayla was healthy herself and gave birth to a healthy baby. Not only that, she welcomed the baby with open arms and her parents supported her in this new role she found herself in. Actually, people in the comments were admiring how calmly the woman was reacting to everything as she documented her journey of learning to be a mom on TikTok.

Have you ever heard of this condition before? How would you react if you found out that you are about to give birth but never even had the slightest clue that a person was growing inside of you? Let us know your thoughts and reactions in the comments!

