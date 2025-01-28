ADVERTISEMENT

Intelligence manifests in various ways beyond traditional academic measures. Sometimes these manifestations can seem unusual to onlookers, but there’s no denying the science that backs them up - genius is as genius does, and tests prove it. 

Someone asked netizens, “What’s Something Considered To Be Dumb But Is Actually A Sign Of Intelligence?” and they didn’t hold back. From asking questions to self-doubt, the list is as entertaining as it is long. Enjoy this collection of our favorites.

More info: Reddit

#1

A student turns and smiles, engaging in conversation, a sign of intelligence, in a classroom setting. Asking questions to help clarify things you don't understand.

bmcgowan89 , RDNE Stock project Report

    #2

    A man in a red plaid shirt sitting thoughtfully on a grassy sand dune, symbolizing intelligence signs like self-doubt. Self-doubt.

    Intelligent people examine and re-examine everything, dumb people are confident and satisfied with the first thing they thought.

    Panic_Azimuth , Nathan Cowley Report

    #3

    A woman in glasses holding a cup, listening intently during a conversation, as a sign of intelligence. “I don’t know enough about that to have an opinion.”.

    BitcoinMD , Jack Sparrow Report

    Human history is studded with examples of such sheer genius that they’re almost overwhelming. Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, Marie Curie, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Alan Turing (to name just a few) all make the list of peak human intellect changing the game across the board.

    But what makes a genius a genius? In his post for Cognition Today, Aditya Shukla lists several traits of highly intelligent people. Some of these include endless curiosity, adaptability, self-discipline, creativity, rapid learning, a powerful memory, strong reasoning and decision-making skills, and a deep capacity for problem-solving.

    #4

    Two people in a meeting, discussing ideas, a sign of intelligence; both are seated at a table with a tablet and laptop. Admitting when you don’t know something instead of trying to blag it.

    JustGeeseMemes , Gustavo Fring Report

    #5

    Two professionals discussing documents, with graphs and a laptop, in an intelligent collaboration setting. Using words that are easy to understand or”dumb” so the other person understands you when you explain something.

    Possible_Level_7495 , RDNE Stock project Report

    It’s like speaking two languages, one for academics and one for laymen.

    #6

    Two people discussing, conveying signs of intelligence through body language in a living room setting. Apologize and take the first step.

    Impressive_Scene_918 , Alex Green Report

    When they’re wrong, that is. When they’re not wrong, they do try to discuss the issue to resolve it, after taking 5 to cool down of course.

    IQ (Intelligence Quotient) and EQ (Emotional Quotient) are two distinct measures that assess different aspects of human capabilities. In her article for HealthLine, Rebecca Joy Stanborough writes that IQ is a measure of cognitive abilities and intellectual potential. It evaluates skills such as logical reasoning, problem-solving, abstract thinking, and the capacity to acquire and apply knowledge. 

    EQ, on the other hand, refers to a person's ability to recognize, understand, manage, and utilize emotions effectively. It encompasses skills such as self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, motivation, and social competence. Individuals with high EQ can navigate social complexities, build strong relationships, and make informed decisions based on emotional information.
    #7

    A woman in a sunflower field, arms raised, wearing a hat, symbolizing intelligence signs. Being able to appreciate simplicity.

    Mocca_Master , Andre Furtado Report

    #8

    Three people engaged in a discussion, showcasing intelligence through collaboration in a modern office setting. Changing your mind based on new facts and information.

    janak2001 , cottonbro studio Report

    #9

    A woman reading a book outdoors, showcasing signs of intelligence. Mispronouncing words because you’ve only read them in a book.

    ScienceMomCO , Min An Report

    According to IQInternational, boosting your IQ involves doing stuff that stimulates cognitive functions and promotes mental agility, like regular exercise, challenging your brain with puzzles and games, pursuing lifelong learning, maintaining a healthy diet, getting adequate sleep, practicing mindfulness, and staying socially engaged.

    Enhancing EQ consists of developing skills that allow you to recognize, understand, manage, and effectively use your emotions and those of others. According to HelpGuide, some useful strategies for this include regularly reflecting on your emotions and behaviors, learning to manage your emotional reactions, and practicing empathy.
    #10

    Two women sitting on a green couch having a conversation, illustrating signs of intelligence. Thanking someone for getting corrected.

    Admirable-Fox-7221 , RDNE Stock project Report

    When correcting someone, first be respectful and not insulting. Second, be sure you can explain your correction and cite your sources, because intelligent people will do their research, do their own observations, and actually read/consult your sources for themselves. Not because they doubt you, but because they want to learn even more.

    #11

    Person sitting thoughtfully by an empty pool, wearing a denim jacket, symbolizing intelligence through introspection. Keeping one's mouth shut.

    voicelesswonder53 , Guillermo Berlin Report

    #12

    Two women sitting and laughing on a bench, embodying signs of intelligence in a relaxed outdoor setting. Puns.

    They're generally understood as low effort and a lesser form of humor, but in my experience the people who enjoy them the most have a playful relationship to language that correlates with intelligence and literacy. Plus, serial punners are in on the joke about how groanworthy their humor is, so there's a meta layer to making a particularly awful pun and seeing everyone's eyes roll all the way back into their heads.

    Triseult , Elle Hughes Report

    So, think you’re a genius? There are several ways to find out, typically involving assessing your cognitive abilities through standardized testing and evaluating certain behavioral traits. Some approaches include IQ tests, a cognitive reflection test (CRT), and online quizzes and puzzles like the kind offered by ProProfs

    If your test results come back positive, you might want to join Mensa International, the world's largest and oldest high-IQ society, established in England in 1946. According to their website, today, Mensa boasts almost 150,000 members across more than 90 countries, encompassing people from diverse backgrounds and professions.
    #13

    Two men talking outdoors at sunset, showcasing signs of intelligence through engaging conversation and curiosity. I've bumped into situations where an intelligent person uses "what if..." scenarios to ponder on a subject, and someone I'd consider less intelligent just goes "but that's not how it *is".*

    I'm willing to bet the second person mentioned would consider the first one dumb for thinking like that.

    Masseyrati80 , Athena Sandrini Report

    Intelligent people don’t see the world in black and white absolutes. They know there are multiple layers and all colors of the spectrum involved, especially when it comes to sentient creatures.

    #14

    Parent and child sitting together on a bed by a window, showcasing signs of intelligence through affection and connection. Emotional intelligence - it gets treated secondary to academic intelligence, but those with emotional intelligence can be truly valuable in negotiations.

    Budget-Abrocoma3161 , Tatiana Syrikova Report

    Coupled with good critical thinking skills, it is extremely valuable.

    #15

    Two women having a thoughtful conversation, signifying intelligence through engaging dialogue. Not having opinions on everything, and what opinions you do have are often nuanced and not rigid or strictly ideological.

    llcucf80 , fauxels Report

    Intelligence can be gauged by its fluidity. Someone whose knowledge is stuck at the first thing they learned about something is not someone who strives to learn more, and adapt their understanding to new discoveries.

    No doubt about it, it’s a fact that humans are the most intelligent creatures on the planet. But, while we have a rich history of adapting to and comprehending the world around us, true genius only comes along every so often.

    What do you think of the examples in this list? Dumb or sneaky smart? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment if you get the urge!
    #16

    A woman sitting thoughtfully in a modern living room, symbolizing signs of intelligence. Trying to figure out how simple things work.

    Jocthearies , freepik Report

    Not just the how, but the why. Most people are content in knowing that something works. Smarter people also want to know how it works. Truly intelligent people want to wade through how it works to WHY it works.

    No doubt about it, it's a fact that humans are the most intelligent creatures on the planet. But, while we have a rich history of adapting to and comprehending the world around us, true genius only comes along every so often.

    What do you think of the examples in this list? Dumb or sneaky smart? Upvote your favorites and don't forget to leave a comment if you get the urge!
    #17

    Business meeting with two people, one holding a cup and newspaper, discussing signs of intelligence. Not following the news.

    Most people consider following the news as something that makes them smart. Most news is just entertainment and doesn't impact your life in a way you can effect.

    Canadiangoat15 , pressfoto Report

    #18

    Three friends having a lively discussion in a cafe, illustrating signs of intelligence through curiosity and engagement. Taking a longer than usual pause before answering a question. In a job interview once I replied “I’m not nervous I just want to think about that for a second”
    Afterwards I was told that stood out to the interviewer.

    No-Pain7699 , freepik Report

    #19

    Smiling person relaxing in a chair, wearing a blue sweater, conveying signs of intelligence through joy. Witty humor.

    thisgirlonmoon , karlyukav Report

    Depends on the person, as some people are posers, and not really very smart at all. Some of the most brilliant people I’ve ever met absolutely loved low humor, like slapstick comedy and yes, farts. Of course they could be very witty, but the stuff that cracked them up the most wasn’t necessarily in the realm of high humor.

    #20

    Man in glasses using a laptop at a wooden table, focusing on signs of intelligence. Taking time on task or being slow.

    People that work slowly often take the time to do things correctly and think through each step. People often confuse this with low intelligence or lack of effort.

    poorperspective , Drazen Zigic Report

    They also learn best by knowing not just how to do something, but why it’s being done—-its place in the grand scheme of things. The big picture. Yes, they’ll make note of each step for completing a task (if they have to use certain equipment, for instance), but they want to understand the big picture as well.

    #21

    Young man in a white shirt by the ocean, contemplating signs of intelligence at sunset. Seeming aloof. Highly intelligent people stay in their heads a lot.

    Independent_Tsunami , freepik Report

    #22

    A woman in a plaid shirt sitting outdoors, gazing thoughtfully, highlighting signs of intelligence. Not immediately jumping on any bandwagon. The bandwagons will insult the people who stop and wait for information.

    KevinJ2010 , freepik Report

    #23

    Group of young people chatting, displaying signs of intelligence through engaged conversation. Being thoughtful instead of regurgitating cliches.

    LateralThinkerer , pch.vector Report

    Or merely parroting someone else’s words that aren’t cliches, but with absolutely NO understanding of their meaning. If you ask them to explain it, they can’t. They merely repeat it ad nauseum, and you never get a real answer from them. You just keep going in never ending circles. (A: I think so and so is terrible. B: Why do you think they’re terrible? A: I just think they’re terrible. B: But why? A: Because I think they’re terrible.)

    #24

    Woman sitting at an outdoor café, holding a thermos, exemplifying signs of intelligence. Waiting your turn before giving your piece. Also staying quiet and just listening to the conversation. I think some people assume that this means you don’t understand what’s going on but a lot of the time it’s the unintelligent ones yapping about stuff they don’t understand, especially whilst interrupting and speaking over someone. .

    Lavender_marshmallo , garetsvisual Report

    #25

    A thoughtful person sits in a chair, gazing ahead, symbolizing intelligence signs. Talking to yourself.

    ManWhoIsDrunk , cottonbro studio Report

    #26

    Man exercising with dumbbells in a gym, demonstrating signs of intelligence through physical discipline and dedication. Being a muscular dude at the gym, it requires a lot of discipline, conscientious work and knowledge to get large. Unless you abuse steroids.

    Kirikomori , Andrea Piacquadio Report

