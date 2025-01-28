Someone asked netizens, “What’s Something Considered To Be Dumb But Is Actually A Sign Of Intelligence?” and they didn’t hold back. From asking questions to self-doubt, the list is as entertaining as it is long. Enjoy this collection of our favorites.

Intelligence manifests in various ways beyond traditional academic measures. Sometimes these manifestations can seem unusual to onlookers, but there’s no denying the science that backs them up - genius is as genius does, and tests prove it.

#1 Asking questions to help clarify things you don't understand.

#2 Self-doubt.



Intelligent people examine and re-examine everything, dumb people are confident and satisfied with the first thing they thought.

#3 “I don’t know enough about that to have an opinion.”.

#4 Admitting when you don’t know something instead of trying to blag it.

#5 Using words that are easy to understand or”dumb” so the other person understands you when you explain something.

#6 Apologize and take the first step.

IQ (Intelligence Quotient) and EQ (Emotional Quotient) are two distinct measures that assess different aspects of human capabilities. In her article for HealthLine, Rebecca Joy Stanborough writes that IQ is a measure of cognitive abilities and intellectual potential. It evaluates skills such as logical reasoning, problem-solving, abstract thinking, and the capacity to acquire and apply knowledge. ADVERTISEMENT EQ, on the other hand, refers to a person's ability to recognize, understand, manage, and utilize emotions effectively. It encompasses skills such as self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, motivation, and social competence. Individuals with high EQ can navigate social complexities, build strong relationships, and make informed decisions based on emotional information.

#7 Being able to appreciate simplicity.

#8 Changing your mind based on new facts and information.

#9 Mispronouncing words because you’ve only read them in a book.

According to IQInternational, boosting your IQ involves doing stuff that stimulates cognitive functions and promotes mental agility, like regular exercise, challenging your brain with puzzles and games, pursuing lifelong learning, maintaining a healthy diet, getting adequate sleep, practicing mindfulness, and staying socially engaged. Enhancing EQ consists of developing skills that allow you to recognize, understand, manage, and effectively use your emotions and those of others. According to HelpGuide, some useful strategies for this include regularly reflecting on your emotions and behaviors, learning to manage your emotional reactions, and practicing empathy.

#10 Thanking someone for getting corrected.

#11 Keeping one's mouth shut.

#12 Puns.



They're generally understood as low effort and a lesser form of humor, but in my experience the people who enjoy them the most have a playful relationship to language that correlates with intelligence and literacy. Plus, serial punners are in on the joke about how groanworthy their humor is, so there's a meta layer to making a particularly awful pun and seeing everyone's eyes roll all the way back into their heads.

So, think you’re a genius? There are several ways to find out, typically involving assessing your cognitive abilities through standardized testing and evaluating certain behavioral traits. Some approaches include IQ tests, a cognitive reflection test (CRT), and online quizzes and puzzles like the kind offered by ProProfs. If your test results come back positive, you might want to join Mensa International, the world's largest and oldest high-IQ society, established in England in 1946. According to their website, today, Mensa boasts almost 150,000 members across more than 90 countries, encompassing people from diverse backgrounds and professions.

#13 I've bumped into situations where an intelligent person uses "what if..." scenarios to ponder on a subject, and someone I'd consider less intelligent just goes "but that's not how it *is".*



I'm willing to bet the second person mentioned would consider the first one dumb for thinking like that.

#14 Emotional intelligence - it gets treated secondary to academic intelligence, but those with emotional intelligence can be truly valuable in negotiations.

#15 Not having opinions on everything, and what opinions you do have are often nuanced and not rigid or strictly ideological.

No doubt about it, it’s a fact that humans are the most intelligent creatures on the planet. But, while we have a rich history of adapting to and comprehending the world around us, true genius only comes along every so often. What do you think of the examples in this list? Dumb or sneaky smart? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment if you get the urge!

#16 Trying to figure out how simple things work.

#17 Not following the news.



Most people consider following the news as something that makes them smart. Most news is just entertainment and doesn't impact your life in a way you can effect.

#18 Taking a longer than usual pause before answering a question. In a job interview once I replied “I’m not nervous I just want to think about that for a second”

Afterwards I was told that stood out to the interviewer.

#19 Witty humor.

#20 Taking time on task or being slow.



People that work slowly often take the time to do things correctly and think through each step. People often confuse this with low intelligence or lack of effort.

#21 Seeming aloof. Highly intelligent people stay in their heads a lot.

#22 Not immediately jumping on any bandwagon. The bandwagons will insult the people who stop and wait for information.

#23 Being thoughtful instead of regurgitating cliches.

#24 Waiting your turn before giving your piece. Also staying quiet and just listening to the conversation. I think some people assume that this means you don’t understand what’s going on but a lot of the time it’s the unintelligent ones yapping about stuff they don’t understand, especially whilst interrupting and speaking over someone. .

#25 Talking to yourself.

#26 Being a muscular dude at the gym, it requires a lot of discipline, conscientious work and knowledge to get large. Unless you abuse steroids.