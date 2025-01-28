Redditors have been discussing movies that have anything but a happy ending, so we’ve gathered some of the saddest ones below. If you’re looking for something to watch with your kids, you might want to skip these. But if you’re in the mood for some much-needed catharsis, keep these heartbreaking films in mind! And continue reading to find a conversation with John Barker, Managing Director at All The Right Movies .

Time for a cozy movie night! Grab the popcorn , gummy bears, chocolate-covered raisins, and I'll prepare the fluffy blankets. Put on your PJs, grab your sparkling beverage of choice, and settle into the couch. Now, what would you like to watch this evening: an uplifting film full of laughter and joy or a depressing drama that will turn you into a puddle of tears?

#1 Memento is a singular movie to me where I thought it was brilliant and I never want to watch it ever again.



YariAttano:



The ending lines are forever burned into my mind:

“I have to believe in a world outside my own mind. I have to believe that my actions still have meaning, even if I can’t remember them. I have to believe that when my eyes are closed, the world’s still there. Do I believe the world’s still there? Is it still out there?... Yeah. We all need mirrors to remind ourselves who we are. I’m no different.”

#2 Requiem for a Dream.



connorlukebyrne:



Best movie no one ever wants to watch twice.

#3 The boy in the striped Pajamas.



PaperStSoapCO_:



God damn I recently rewatched this and it f****d me up real good. Everything about it, obviously the ending but I was bawling through the entire thing. It hurts me.

To learn more about some of these surprisingly sad films, we reached out to John Barker, Managing Director at All The Right Movies. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss some films that would certainly fit on this list. "Some of the most memorable films ever made have downbeat endings: Casablanca, where Rick sacrifices his chance at happiness with Ilsa is timeless," John shared. "A more modern (and equally devastating) one is Million Dollar Baby, where Frankie turns off Maggie's life-support system." "Maybe the saddest for me, though, is Chinatown, where Evelyn is shot, and her daughter is left alone with her abusive father," the cinephile says. "Truly tragic and highlights the theme of the film, the futility of fighting corruption."

#4 The Lovely Bones.



Sammie2Dope:



I cannot finish this movie without getting anxiety and stressing out. This is one of the saddest movies.

#5 Se7en



Cynthus68:



This is the one that popped into my head right away. That was horrible. Definitely no warm and fuzzy feels with that ending.



"What's in the boooox?"

#6 Forrest Gump!



I cry every single time I watch the scene where he visits Jenny's grave. Tom Hanks’ talent is extraordinary!

On the other hand, we wanted to know if there were any upsetting films that John wouldn't ever want to watch again. "Requiem for a Dream is one; a film about addiction that ends with all characters in varying states of ruin," he shared. "A finale far too bleak for more than one viewing - for me, anyway." "The Boy In The Striped Pajamas: Set during the Holocaust, the ending involves the death of the main characters," he continued. "Something we've seen before, but the way in which it happens (no spoilers) is pretty shattering, and unexpected." "The one that stayed with me the longest was probably Grave of the Fireflies," John added. "It's an animation, but there's not much you can call fun about it. Set during World War II and following the tale of two orphans, describing the end would reveal too much. It's superb, but you'll probably not want to watch it again." ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Hachi: A Dog's Tale - a serious tearjerker this one.



michyeosseo1998:



Even to this day, I tear up the moment I hear the soundtrack of the movie, let alone watch the movie itself...

#8 Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father.



beamer4:



Yes. Worst part is this isn’t fan fiction, it’s a real life nightmare that no family ever deserved. One of the few times I have felt physically gutted regarding people I’ve never met.

#9 No Country for Old Men. Nobody wins, except maybe Anton.



Research_Liborian:



This...x 10.

Only movie that ever left me hungover, despite my watching it completely sober.

Finally, we wanted to know if John believes viewers should go into a film knowing that there will be a sad ending or if the element of surprise can make these endings more powerful. "Knowing a film has a sad ending allows the viewer to prepare themselves, meaning they can focus on how the story is crafted, or on what the message of the film is - this is probably a benefit for more artistic filmmakers," he noted. "On the other hand, the act of unfolding a story can be an artform in itself. A sad ending can be a more powerful and memorable way to climax your story, and the user not knowing what is coming allows a filmmaker to build narrative tension - a key part of many films."

#10 My girl. His glasses, he can't see without his glasses.



Professional-Text495:



Saw that movie in the theatre. No one expected that- they thought it was going to be another comedy from that kid in Home Alone.

My biggest memory from that movie was walking up the aisle and seeing kleenex all on the ground from people wiping their tears.

It was several years later when I'd see that much kleenex on the ground leaving a theater, but that time it was for "eyes wide shut."

#11 Hands down it's Grave of the Fireflies.



ravravioli:



In the 90s, my parents found this movie for us because we loved Totoro. They put it on for us and then went out to dinner. They came back to utter chaos. 20+ years later I am still traumatized.

#12 Pan's Labyrinth.



Kuhneel:



Between the bottle scene and the ending, I don't think I could sit through it again.

Amazing, but emotionally exhausting.

"It can depend on genre too," John continued. "Going into a war or horror film, a viewer has certain expectations and is probably more prepared for a potential sad ending than they might be if watching another genre. This is one of the reasons Grave of the Fireflies hits so hard." "As with many things in movies, to say which 'works better' is totally subjective," the cinephile added. "Most viewers probably want to have expectations subverted. There are some, though, who might find a shock, sad ending genuinely upsetting. Cinema is all about storytelling so it is - or should be - the filmmaker's call on how the story is told. If they think the tale works best with a sad ending - surprise or not - they are the ones to make that creative decision." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Into the wild.



I went into this film blind, I had no idea of it being a true story. Thought it would be a survival against the odds deal.



Spoiler - it was not.

#14 The Butterfly Effect.



hellsbelle51:



I actually watched it with the Directors cut playing. didnt know. felt so f**king empty inside after that.

#15 Interstellar.



funmasterjerky:





Agreed. That moment when he watches the messages after the water planet stuck with me for the rest of the movie. While it's a happy ending for humanity, Murph had a tough life and he never got to see his kid grow up. That was one of the few movie where I felt stunned when I left the cinema.

#16 Million dollar baby



xMCioffi1986x:



Yeah, there's no tiptoeing or silver lining, it's just brutally honest "your life can completely change in a split second and sometimes there is no happy ending."

#17 Stand By Me. Listening to narrator talk about how friends fade into obscurity and only memories remain becomes more relatable every time I watch it.



Awesomekip:



“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?”



Hits hard.

#18 Bridge to Terabithia, I saw that movie as a kid and rewatched it last year and again I cried like a b***h.



Kotekan:



I was NOT prepared for that in the slightest, me and my best friend sat in shock.

#19 Donnie Darko. That rendition of the song Mad World further makes the ending more depressing and full of dread.

#20 Marley and me.



Oh god I started watching this, got sucked in even though I KNEW how the ending would go. My bf came home in the middle of it, asked me why the f**k was I watching this, and then just handed me a roll of toilet paper. (We only bought actual Kleenex if someone was sick.) PS I used half of it.

#21 Atonement.



pinkleaf8:



I had no idea what the movie was about & was blown away by it & then have never been able to stop thinking about what happened - the injustice, the separation before their love even got started, the sadness, the deaths.

#22 The Mist. I think it's why they made an alternate ending.



Anon:



One of the only movies I can remember watching in theater that had me legit mad after walking out, because it was just so good, but so painful.

I didn't even realize until seeing it pointed out later down the line that it was even worse because, as I recall, a woman who left early in the movie to save her kids, crying that nobody would come out to accompany her, was part of the group of people being escorted by the military.

F**king hell, that movie is a good one.

#23 The ending of American History X hit me pretty hard the first time.



SkyBlueRoan:



Just watched that and I knew something was coming, but I didn't want it to be true. Heartbreaking.

#24 The road.



Cloaked42m:



I read the book. Once.

I'm never reading it again or watching the movie. They should have a warning on that thing.

#25 The Land Before Time.



That's a tragedy for those poor dino kids. Heck. That movie even reminds me of my dead pets. To top it off, the melancholic tone of "If We Hold On Together" by Diana Ross as its main theme. It gets me everytime.

#26 Manchester by the sea.



DanielDannyc12:



Beginning and middle as well.

#27 Remember Me.



I randomly came across it in a subscription service many years ago and decided to put it on. Wasn’t expecting to like it as much as I did, and sure as hell wasn’t expecting that ending. F**k.

#28 Cold Mountain. If you skip the last 5 minutes the ending is pretty awesome.



principaleigh:



I don’t even remember the details of this movie as much as how affected I was and how I know to this day I don’t think I could go through the emotional turmoil of it again!

#29 The Green Mile.





I spent the whole movie hoping for the truth to come out and for him to be exonerated.





>!Then the truth comes out and everyone that matters is poised to do exactly that and the poor f**k is just so tired and beaten down from all the hate and hurt in the world that he just wants to get it over with. Everyone involved knows full and damn well he's innocent and they go ahead with the execution anyway, because this literal angel full of childlike love and innocence basically begs them to set him free from this mean a*s world. !<





It's one of only a couple of movies that are both on my "Favorite movies of all time" list and also on me "Can never ever watch it again" list.

#30 We need to talk about Kevin.



MyBallsMyWord:



Ya that movie is f**ked. Took me a while to figure out that Kevin’s sole purpose in life was to torture his mother. Not k**l her, but torture her. The inverse of a boys undying love for his mother. He had undying hate for his mother. To an extent that he k**led the people she loved most just to torture her. The movie is great but so f**ked up. Idk why but the part that messed with my head the most in that movie is when she walked in on him jerking off an he just jerked off even harder. So f**ked up an gross an weird.

#31 The original Mad Max.



Society is still f****d. Max has lost his wife and son. The last couple of shots are him just driving off with that thousand-yard stare into the lawless outback...



It's very understated, but it lets you know that he's not at all sated by having taken out Toecutter and his gang and he becomes the 'shell of a man' as described in the introduction of the sequel.

#32 Schindler's List.

Heartbreaking because it's the truth.

Liam Neeson should've won an Oscar.

The guy who played Amon Goeth, he should've received an Oscar for that role also, they both got robbed.

The part where he cries and says: I could've got one more!!

I know he probably lived with all that guilt til the end of his days..





Also, passion of the christ, I'm not even overly religious but I cried nonstop from the moment they captured Jesus, and when they whipped him with the blades.. until the very end.. I kept thinking to myself why is nobody helping?? Why are they letting this happen?? I keep thinking to myself that I would've tried to help because that suffering, oh God, I ugly cried..

#33 Click.



whatdoidonate:



I always find myself surprised when I cry at the end of Click. It's an Adam Sandler movie, I shouldn't be crying!

#34 Precious. Great acting. Compelling story. This is one of those movies I will only ever watch once because I can’t go thru that movie again.



Dinkableplanet:



I cannot see the movie. I read the book and that alone pushed my limits.

#35 Brokeback Mountain.



Anon:



I put off watching this for so many years because I knew it was sad. I watched it this year, a few months after my relationship didn't work out. I think I had to carry the movie sadness with me for months. I don't know if I can watch it ever again.

#36 Dead Poets Society.



ihavesomestuff:



In my top 10 favorite movies. One of the few movies that destroyed me emotionally but I've still watched multiple times. It's just that good.

#37 Shutter Island.



The guy went crazy after his wife m**dered all his children.. his consolation prize was a lobotomy.

#38 Dancer in the Dark.



MeMaccaron:



I think it’s not just the ending. The whole movie is just hopeless. Terrible, beautiful hopeless.

#39 Melancholia.



rawpunkmeg:



Great movie but damn did the ending really leave a hopeless feeling in me.

#40 Man on Fire.



ambigious_meh:



I'm glad someone else agrees that the ending is a gut punch.

#41 Leaving Las Vegas.



moinatx:



This one wrecked me for some time. When people hate on Nic Cage as an actor I think about how affecting he was in this film.

#42 Seeking A Friend For the End of the World.



jackarooster:



The ending of this never fails to make me cry.

#43 The Fox and the Hound.



arothmanmusic:



I saw that in the theatre as a birthday party. You know what ruins a birthday party? A bunch of crying children. That ruins a birthday party.

#44 The original ending to Clerks. Dante spends his day f*****g up everything in his life, and by the end of the night, he seems to realize that he needs to make an attempt to unf**k everything. After Randall leaves (where the movie normally ends) a thief comes in the store and shoots Dante.

#45 Curious Case of Benjamin Button made me feel like s**t.



Montage of all the people he lost in his life. Her crying and spending time with a child and baby with dementia.



Idk, I think I was supposed to feel good? But I felt depressed and rugged when the credits rolled.

#46 End of Evangelion. All these traumatized and depressed kids are trying to prevent the apocalypse, and then it just happens anyway. The movie is f*****g incredible, but super depressing in an existential way.

#47 Old Yeller. Sad ending for a good dog.

#48 Brazil.



sexyf23:



One of the best uses of dissonance in a scene, for sure.

#49 Skeleton Key



Spoiler Alert: The main character, a hot young blonde, gets her body swapped with an elderly woman and she basically becomes completely disabled in that old body as a result of the process. Turns out a couple use voodoo to systematically steal bodies whenever the current ones get old and leave the home to the new bodies, etc. They spend the movie tricking the girl to believe in voodoo so that the swap will work.



The old dude the main character had been trying to understand and help the whole movie was actually another dude she had been talking to who had his body swapped and thus was why he was also so severly disabled. The two people, now trapped in old bodies and unable to basically move or talk are being carted off to die in some home as the body swappers look on and enjoy their victory together in front of their "new" house.

#50 The Truman show is depressing as hell when you think about the trust issues and paranoia he’ll have for the rest of his life.

#51 One who flew over the cuckoo's nest.

#52 What Dreams May Come.



anon:



I was scrolling through to see if this had been mentioned. That whole movie is sad and depressing. Beautifully done and an incredible performance by Robin Williams but good lord I can’t watch it again.

#53 Up, I can’t watch that movie without crying. Russell doesn’t have a dad to look up to, Carl is trying to complete he and his wife’s childhood dream, Carl then meets his childhood hero who in turn tries to kill him. It’s all around an emotional movie.

#54 Cast Away.



cropguru357:



Yeah that one really sucked. The rain-drenched scene near the end.

#55 Pay It Forward is a movie where Haley Joel Osment in his child acting phase is a miraculously nice and empathic child. He decides to do anything he can to improve the lives of three people - his alcoholic single mother, his teacher who has severe burn scars, and a homeless man. He helps his mom give up drinking and he helps his teacher find love by hooking up with the kid's mom. The homeless man gets cash, like all the money that an 11 year old can put his hands on. The rule is that each person he helps needs to help three more people in turn - you know, paying the kindness forward. The kindnesses multiply and the community starts to notice this kid. Things are really starting to improve and there's a really hopeful future.



Anyway, >!the kid stands up to a bully and gets stabbed to death.!< The end.

#56 The Big Short.



They got away with it. They crashed the economy, made themselves rich, and f****d over everyone else.



**Edit**

By 'they' I don't mean the 'protagonists', I mean the banks. The banks got away with the b******t they pulled. And sure, some people got fired. But the system overall? The system's still the same, they're just "regulated" now.

#57 Midsommer, goddamn that s**t was dark.

#58 Logan.



You go into watching that movie knowing it’s one of the final performances of Sir Patrick Stewart’s Xavier and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Absolutely powerful, Oscar-worthy performances - probably better than everything in the MCU. It was hard to not have a certain attachment to these characters, having seen them played by the same people since 1999 because they were the living embodiment of their comic-book counterparts.



I don’t know many who weren’t balling their eyes out by the end.



Edit:

Back in 2017, Jackman and Stewart both confirmed that Logan would be the last time that they’d be playing their respective characters, long before Disney’s acquisition of Fox and other Marvel properties like X-Men and Fantastic 4.

#60 There is a short film called The Snowman. It has no dialogue and is a cartoon. I guess it’s a “Christmas” movie, but not really. The ending absolutely crushes me every time. No spoilers. The first time I saw it was in grade school and I remember trying to hide my face in my hands while I bawled my eyes out. Same effect now and I’m 38. Also, the song Walking in the Air is from that film, and it’s a hauntingly beautiful song.

#61 The Time Traveler’s Wife. A friend claimed it was a great chic flic for our PJ party. We all threw our pillows at her when it was over.

