What you’ll see in pretty much every picture from this list is the pure relaxation that all the animals are getting from letting their body hang loose. Cats, dogs, and other creatures instinctively know how to pause, rest, and unwind. So, when they’re not facing any threat, they take the time to stretch, sunbathe, groom, and also dangle!

The best part of the r/Danglers community is that it pushes people to also try and relax in the same way these animals are doing. To learn more about the subreddit, Bored Panda reached out to u/WhichUsernameCanIUse, who is one of its moderators.

They told us: “I have two cats wonderful cats (a cow named Charlie and a void named Norit), but sadly they rarely dangle. I rescued this subreddit about a year and a half ago. The previous moderator wasn't active on Reddit anymore. I loved this subreddit before that, so when I noticed the spam and offtopic posts rising, I asked if I could moderate it, and I could! It has been a blast.”