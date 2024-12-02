ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a pet, or even if you’ve been around animals before, you know that they love doing weird things. Sometimes, you can find dogs sleeping like burritos, cats sitting in the shape of loaves, and birds balancing like ballerinas. No matter how odd the position, they always look adorable doing it.

This inspired the creation of a very specific subreddit called ‘Danglers’ where folks post pictures of animals letting their body and limbs hang loose. We decided to compile some of their best posts for your enjoyment!

More info: Reddit

#1

Chiyo Dangles

ellemenohpea2 Report

LakotaWolf (she/her)
1 hour ago

That is one of the most singularly gorgeous kitties I have ever seen. Most likely a form of vitiligo, or possibly chimerism or piebaldism.

#2

Ozma Pretending To Fly

Plzdontloveme Report

#3

Horizontal Dangles

alliewishdish Report

What you’ll see in pretty much every picture from this list is the pure relaxation that all the animals are getting from letting their body hang loose. Cats, dogs, and other creatures instinctively know how to pause, rest, and unwind. So, when they’re not facing any threat, they take the time to stretch, sunbathe, groom, and also dangle!

The best part of the r/Danglers community is that it pushes people to also try and relax in the same way these animals are doing. To learn more about the subreddit, Bored Panda reached out to u/WhichUsernameCanIUse, who is one of its moderators. 

They told us: “I have two cats wonderful cats (a cow named Charlie and a void named Norit), but sadly they rarely dangle. I rescued this subreddit about a year and a half ago. The previous moderator wasn't active on Reddit anymore. I loved this subreddit before that, so when I noticed the spam and offtopic posts rising, I asked if I could moderate it, and I could! It has been a blast.”

#4

A Quindangle

XanaxWarriorPrincess Report

Jane No Dough
46 minutes ago

Oh I am tickling that belly even if I have to find a ladder to do it!

#5

Rectangular Dangle

tiaamaee Report

#6

Triple Dangle A L'orange

blaaarrg Report

Dangling isn’t a new phenomenon, it’s something that animals have always done in a variety of different ways. One man from Indiana, called Cameron Shoppach, took advantage of this and started the “dangle test” to boost animal adoptions at the shelter where he worked.

Known as the ‘Dangler in Chief,’ Cameron dangled cats and dogs in his arms to determine if they’d try to break free or just give in to the process. His videos soon went viral and prompted a lot of people to adopt these cute pets.
#7

My Orange Boy Takes Dangle To Another Level

Kratos1125 Report

#8

This Dude Loves Danglin

hardrockinamigo420 Report

#9

Contemplative Dangle

justcatffs Report

Jane No Dough
33 minutes ago

It's Monday here after a long weekend. I'm definitely feeling this!

Pet owners and animal lovers flock to the ‘Danglers’ community to share joyful, weird, and cute photos of the creatures they come across. The community’s moderator told us that “this subreddit is so much fun and very wholesome. A lovely escape from the things going on. We all need that sometimes.” 

“The people in this subreddit are the ones that make it so great, they are such wonderful people who understand the silly tone of this sub perfectly. We see lots of variation in dangles. Sometimes it's a paw, but we also get complete behinds, dangles gone wrong (oh, the poor animals), and sometimes animals that try but just don't get the dangle down.”

Having a community centered around joy is one of the best things possible. Also, seeing such cute animals can really help boost a person’s mood, which is definitely a plus.
#10

This Is His Favourite Way To Stretch

fornoone__ Report

#11

Dangling Daredevil Doing Leg Day On The Drapes

rizzosaurusrhex Report

#12

Quad Log Dangle

rizzosaurusrhex Report

Looking at adorable animals on the internet isn’t just a way to pass the time; research suggests that it can also make people more productive. Experimenters found that folks who viewed photos of cute animals outperformed those who were shown pictures of tasty food when it came to doing manual tasks.

Along with a possible productivity boost, viewing images of babies and animals has also been shown to have a positive effect on mental health and overall well-being. So, if you find yourself stuck scrolling through the ‘Danglers’ community, you know how to justify it!
#13

Pets Enhance Our Lives And Lower Our Stress

malytwotails Report

#14

Bee Legs!

maniacb**ch83 Report

#15

The Consequences Of Dangling Too Much

ameliaglitter Report

Animals truly know how to kick back and take it easy, as you can clearly see from pretty much all of these pictures. The moderator who we reached out to also explained why all creatures like dangling so much. 

They said: “Don't we all love to sit on a jetty in the summer with our legs over the edge and our feet in the water? Animals get that vibe a lot more than we do. It's the ultimate form of showing how chill they are. ‘Look at me! I can do this all day while you have to work to buy me food! Wheeee!’”

It’s time for us to also learn something from these dangling creatures and figure out how to relax like they do. Let us know if you’ve ever dangled like them before, and if you have, then you’ve got to share a picture of it!
#16

I Really Have No Explanation

CHILLAS317 Report

#17

Oh Lawd He Danglin'

mcdormjw Report

#18

Sure, That’s One Way To Use A Cat Tree

ourheavenlyfodder Report

#19

Baby Girl

ameli0 Report

#20

Competitive Dangler Doing What He Does Best

idkwhattoputasthis Report

#21

He Watches Us From Here All Day

pacific_tides Report

#22

Frankie Heard Y’all Appreciate A Good Dangle

Cerriwin Report

#23

Someone Told Me I Should Post My Cat Here LOL

PersimmonFun4224 Report

#24

He Will Do It Anywhere

airboit1 Report

#25

He Makes Us Do This, He Is So Heavy

umsamanthapleasekthx Report

#26

Gus Is King Dangler

kk17015 Report

#27

Got Sushi A Cat Tree Today, I Think He Approves!

Nothingsomething7 Report

#28

Mr Pillows Being Extra Dangly As He Looks For His Brain Cell

Bubbly-Turnip5606 Report

#29

I Was Informed I Have A Dangler

dartmoorninja Report

#30

My Guy Being A Goofball

Pristine-Pangolin-61 Report

#31

Chaos Dangle

wonder_bud Report

