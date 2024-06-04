ADVERTISEMENT

Good advice doesn't just lay around. Unless you recently became a father and feel anxious or even overwhelmed in your new role. In that case, you can find a wealth of wisdom and support on the subreddit r/DadIt.

This online community has 1.2 million members, many of which are experienced parents, happily sharing their tips and encouragement.

Pro Tip: Have Em Paint With Water. Keep Em Busy For A Solid 20min

Pro Tip: Have Em Paint With Water. Keep Em Busy For A Solid 20min

Pro Tip: Buy A Backup

Pro Tip: Buy A Backup

arthbach
arthbach
The secret is to switch out the toy each and every day. If you don't do that, they will not look, feel, or smell the same.

Dad-Tip: Add Grip Tape To Help A Slippery Bunk Bed Ladder!

Dad-Tip: Add Grip Tape To Help A Slippery Bunk Bed Ladder!

Best Dad Hack So Far. Fussy Toddler Refusing To Eat? Put It On A Skewer, Snip Off The Sharp End Then Watch Them Eat The Very Same Thing They Refused Seconds Before

Best Dad Hack So Far. Fussy Toddler Refusing To Eat? Put It On A Skewer, Snip Off The Sharp End Then Watch Them Eat The Very Same Thing They Refused Seconds Before

Almost Stepped On A Nail In My Yard. I Got A $10 Magnetic Sweeper From Harbor Freight And Found All Of This. All In Places Myself, Partner And Kids Walk Barefoot All The Time

Almost Stepped On A Nail In My Yard. I Got A $10 Magnetic Sweeper From Harbor Freight And Found All Of This. All In Places Myself, Partner And Kids Walk Barefoot All The Time

This Got Me 10 Minutes Of Laying Down Time

This Got Me 10 Minutes Of Laying Down Time

Dad Hack: Use A Diaper To Hold Your Diapers

Dad Hack: Use A Diaper To Hold Your Diapers

Pro Dad Tip - Remember Your Partner Needs Around 600 Calories More Per Day If Breastfeeding! I Prepare A Snack Platter Each Night For My Special Lady

Pro Dad Tip - Remember Your Partner Needs Around 600 Calories More Per Day If Breastfeeding! I Prepare A Snack Platter Each Night For My Special Lady

Pro Tip.. Give Your Kid A Wireless Door Bell

Pro Tip.. Give Your Kid A Wireless Door Bell

So our kids (3 and 2) share a room and the 3 year old yells when they need a wee and wakes up her younger sister. Got her this door bell and she can now silently let us know she needs us.
Has worked perfectly all week

Dad Pro Tip #72 - Teach Your Kids How To Cook Early And Involve Them In Meal Prep. They Will Be Less Picky Eaters And Make Healthier Food Choices Down The Road

Dad Pro Tip #72 - Teach Your Kids How To Cook Early And Involve Them In Meal Prep. They Will Be Less Picky Eaters And Make Healthier Food Choices Down The Road

Guy Bare
Guy Bare
We do that every day. Even the industrial snacks have been replaced by home made cakes, apple sauce, cookies. They love to cook with their parents. Just don't be nervous to have to clean the kitchen after (even cleaning is a part of the "game" !)

Found A Hack For Short Hikes. Mantracking

Found A Hack For Short Hikes. Mantracking

We live near a state park/forest and my wife and I like hikes. HOWEVER with a younger kids it can be a pain. It's either too slow for the adults to get decent exercise or take FOREVER because of groaning, wanting to pick up every rock, etc.
Today I had an idea.
My wife took a head start and set clues at intersections and landmarks to show the way she went. The kids and I looked for the clues to "track" and "catch Mommy." They took turns being the "clue finder."
My wife slowed to a stop near the end of the trail and waited to be "caught."
Result?
She got an actual home at her pace. The kids hiked farther and faster than normal. They got practice taking turns, being observant, and thinking critically.
Your mileage may vary, but I recommend giving it a try

Dad Hack: Flatten The Ground Beef As Much As You Can For Easy Freezer Storage And Quick Defrost

Dad Hack: Flatten The Ground Beef As Much As You Can For Easy Freezer Storage And Quick Defrost

Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
You can do that with everything. Even fluids. If you use and make your own baby food, freeze it like this and just snap off a bit every time you need it. You can make grooves into the bag with the side of your hand or something like a chop stick, to better be able to break pieces off, when it‘s frozen.

Pro Tip: Zip Tie The Bubble Wand Somewhere That The Kid Can't Dump It Out But Can Still Dip It. You're Welcome. Learned This After They Dumped The Third One Out In The Living Room Carpet

Pro Tip: Zip Tie The Bubble Wand Somewhere That The Kid Can't Dump It Out But Can Still Dip It. You're Welcome. Learned This After They Dumped The Third One Out In The Living Room Carpet

My Number One Tip For All Dads, Take As Many Pics As You Can! Cell Phone Cameras Are Amazing Nowadays And Your Kids Will Grow Too Fast!

My Number One Tip For All Dads, Take As Many Pics As You Can! Cell Phone Cameras Are Amazing Nowadays And Your Kids Will Grow Too Fast!

Dominik
Dominik
This! be sure to invest enough time every so many weeks/months to organize the pictures. Especially delete as many pictures as possible (most are duplicates) while keeping as many scenarios as possible (memories)

Pro Tip: Freeze All The Fruit Scraps From Lunches And Snacks, Even If They Sit Out Overnight And Use Them In Smoothies

Pro Tip: Freeze All The Fruit Scraps From Lunches And Snacks, Even If They Sit Out Overnight And Use Them In Smoothies

Daddit Pro Tip

Daddit Pro Tip

Keep a gallon zip top bag with a spare set of clothes, diaper and wipes stashed in your car.
Been saved a few times when we forgot the diaper bag and had an accident

Prodadtip: Grow Out Your Beard So You Can See How Good Your Kid Will Look With A Toupee One Day!

Prodadtip: Grow Out Your Beard So You Can See How Good Your Kid Will Look With A Toupee One Day!

Dad Pro Tip: Fragile Snacks Travel Well In Cheap A** Glasses Cases

Dad Pro Tip: Fragile Snacks Travel Well In Cheap A** Glasses Cases

Pro-Tip: Pack A Squeegee In The Stroller Permanently, If You Live In A Rainy Climate & Visit Slides

Pro-Tip: Pack A Squeegee In The Stroller Permanently, If You Live In A Rainy Climate & Visit Slides

Dad Pro Tip: Super Hot Food Can Be Cooled With A Hairdryer

Dad Pro Tip: Super Hot Food Can Be Cooled With A Hairdryer

My Baby Needs To Take Medicine But Goes Crazy At The Sight Of The Syringe, And Will Spit It All Out. She Loves To Drink From A Straw Though, So I Learned A Little Life Hack. I Drop The Medicine In The Straw And Give It To Her Like It's A Normal Drink. Fools Her Every Time

My Baby Needs To Take Medicine But Goes Crazy At The Sight Of The Syringe, And Will Spit It All Out. She Loves To Drink From A Straw Though, So I Learned A Little Life Hack. I Drop The Medicine In The Straw And Give It To Her Like It's A Normal Drink. Fools Her Every Time

Simple Dad Hack Has Saved Our Ankles!

Simple Dad Hack Has Saved Our Ankles!

Jimminy flipping Cricket am I glad that I finally got around to adding these pool noodles to the walker. Now when the little guy comes flying across the kitchen to crash into our bare feet, it’s a sensation of joy instead of a plethora of curse words, weeping, and gnashing of teeth. If there is one smidgen of wisdom I can share with my fellow dads it is this… dollar store pool noodles are chef’s kiss

Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Don‘t like these things. They can be really dangerouse and don‘t really help kids to learn to walk.

Dad Protip: Tape A Piece Of Tubing Inside The Diaper Pail To Avoid The Impenetrable Vacuum Effect On Overstuffed Bags

Dad Protip: Tape A Piece Of Tubing Inside The Diaper Pail To Avoid The Impenetrable Vacuum Effect On Overstuffed Bags

Anyone else feel like they were about rip the bag of nuclear waste in half trying to remove it? I used a piece of old curtain rod, and sanded off burrs. Has been working for 2+ years now

Dad Pro Tip: Make Extra And Freeze

Dad Pro Tip: Make Extra And Freeze

When I make a large batch of pancakes or waffles, what doesn't get eaten gets cooled on a wire rack and frozen. I put wax paper between them so they don't freeze together. Nuke for three for 40 seconds

Dad Pro Tip: Check Your Grocery Store Clearance Bins!

Dad Pro Tip: Check Your Grocery Store Clearance Bins!

$0.45 cents a piece! My 2.5 year ild is going to be in heaven for under $10 on christmas

I Won’t Call It A Pro Dad Tip But A Good Tip Either Way. Add A Carabiner To Your Edc. Definitely Nice To Have A Third Hand When Needed Lol

I Won’t Call It A Pro Dad Tip But A Good Tip Either Way. Add A Carabiner To Your Edc. Definitely Nice To Have A Third Hand When Needed Lol

Dad Tip: Make A Blanket Fort. Kids Are Entertained, Wife Comes Home Thinking You Did Something Great And Time Consuming For Them. Win, Win, Win

Dad Tip: Make A Blanket Fort. Kids Are Entertained, Wife Comes Home Thinking You Did Something Great And Time Consuming For Them. Win, Win, Win

Life Hack: To Avoid Getting Your Freshly Dressed Baby Messy During Feeding Times, Use A Backwards Sleepsuit Buttoned Around The Legs Of The Baby Chair As An Effective Bib

Life Hack: To Avoid Getting Your Freshly Dressed Baby Messy During Feeding Times, Use A Backwards Sleepsuit Buttoned Around The Legs Of The Baby Chair As An Effective Bib

Monsters Under The Bed?

Monsters Under The Bed?

Tent Sandbox. Play Time Has Never Been Better Or More Engaging. [tips And Tricks]

Tent Sandbox. Play Time Has Never Been Better Or More Engaging. [tips And Tricks]

It's Not Much, But I Made This Play Board For My Little Guy. It Was Inspired By Something I Saw In This Sub

It's Not Much, But I Made This Play Board For My Little Guy. It Was Inspired By Something I Saw In This Sub

Wipe Hack For Us Struggling Dad's. Guaranteed 1 Wipe Per Pull

Wipe Hack For Us Struggling Dad's. Guaranteed 1 Wipe Per Pull

Dad Tip: When Asked To Go To Costco For A Diaper Run Always Remember To Pick Yourself Up One Of These Because You Deserve It

Dad Tip: When Asked To Go To Costco For A Diaper Run Always Remember To Pick Yourself Up One Of These Because You Deserve It

Dad Pro Tip: Lower The Volume Of Annoying Toys By Soldering A Resistor In Series With The Speaker

Dad Pro Tip: Lower The Volume Of Annoying Toys By Soldering A Resistor In Series With The Speaker

Use A Vaccuum Sealer To Seal Some Glitter And Water In A Bag And Use Painter's Tape To Stick It To The High Chair Table

Use A Vaccuum Sealer To Seal Some Glitter And Water In A Bag And Use Painter's Tape To Stick It To The High Chair Table

Hours of fun for next to nothing and clean up/reapplication is a breeze. Note: Ziploc's DON'T work for this, and don't use weird shaped(pointy) glitter.

Pro Dad Tip: If You Need Your Two Year-Old Occupied For A Bit, Just Make Her Try To Put On Her Own Socks. Hours Of Diversion

Pro Dad Tip: If You Need Your Two Year-Old Occupied For A Bit, Just Make Her Try To Put On Her Own Socks. Hours Of Diversion

Stimpy
Stimpy
When I try to make my three year old put on her socks, it is ME who is occupied for hours...

Pro-Tip: Life Has Gotten A Lot Simpler Since I Convinced My Toddler That A Roll Of Blue Masking Tape Is An Infinite Supply Of Stickers

Pro-Tip: Life Has Gotten A Lot Simpler Since I Convinced My Toddler That A Roll Of Blue Masking Tape Is An Infinite Supply Of Stickers

Pro Tip: Almost All Cat Toys And Baby Toys Are Interchangeable

Pro Tip: Almost All Cat Toys And Baby Toys Are Interchangeable

Dad Hack: Kid Only Eats Half A Banana? Cut The Peel And Save The Other Half. Works Great!

Dad Hack: Kid Only Eats Half A Banana? Cut The Peel And Save The Other Half. Works Great!

Parent Life Hack: Play A Video Of Last Year's Countdown So Your Kid Can Go To Bed On Time!

Parent Life Hack: Play A Video Of Last Year's Countdown So Your Kid Can Go To Bed On Time!

Parenting Hack

Parenting Hack

If your three-year-old is anything like mine, she absolutely loves listening to Disney soundtracks constantly and as we all know, it is easy to be driven insane by listening to the same song 3000 times in a row. I recently found a refurbished iPod nano that was fairly inexpensive and put all her favorite soundtracks on there. Now when she wants to listen to music, she just asks for her iPod, and listens on headphones. Since the nano is pretty much only a music player, there are no apps or videos, just music. No more asking for our phones or yelling at us to change the music we’re already listening to. Not sure, but iPod nano could be the move

Dominik
Dominik
There products like "toniebox" or "tigerbox" for this, specifically designed to be used by (small) kids. I guess not everywhere in the world, though

Life Hack: Save Time And Have Your Toddlers Fold The Laundry!

Life Hack: Save Time And Have Your Toddlers Fold The Laundry!

The 4 year old daughter is very good at folding. My 2 year old son likes to was the socks into balls and hand them to me

Easy Dad Points Tip I Picked Up This Weekend: Duct Tape And Sharpie = Road

Easy Dad Points Tip I Picked Up This Weekend: Duct Tape And Sharpie = Road

Dad Pro Tip - Those Massive Pregnancy Pillows Have A Second Use When Little One Is First Learning To Sit Up. But Then They Should Be Sacrificially Burned And Buried

Dad Pro Tip - Those Massive Pregnancy Pillows Have A Second Use When Little One Is First Learning To Sit Up. But Then They Should Be Sacrificially Burned And Buried

Daddit Pro Tip: Get Your Kid Some "Scooping" And "Pouring" Toys To Play With In The Tub. They Really Like Playing With Them, It's Good For Their Hand Eye Co-Ordination Pouring One To The Other. Importantly, They Can Be Used To Scoop Out And Pour The Poop Into The Toilet When They Poop In The Tub!

Daddit Pro Tip: Get Your Kid Some "Scooping" And "Pouring" Toys To Play With In The Tub. They Really Like Playing With Them, It's Good For Their Hand Eye Co-Ordination Pouring One To The Other. Importantly, They Can Be Used To Scoop Out And Pour The Poop Into The Toilet When They Poop In The Tub!

Dad Pro Tip: Wake Up First So You Can Eat Leftover Pizza For Breakfast. Do As I Say, Not As You Don’t Know I Do

Dad Pro Tip: Wake Up First So You Can Eat Leftover Pizza For Breakfast. Do As I Say, Not As You Don’t Know I Do

Pro Tip For Any Young'uns Who Find Apple Skin Tough

Pro Tip For Any Young'uns Who Find Apple Skin Tough

Daddit Pro Tip: You Are Paying For The Family Photo Shoot; Don't Hesitate To Try Something Fun

Daddit Pro Tip: You Are Paying For The Family Photo Shoot; Don't Hesitate To Try Something Fun

Dad Pro Tip: Watermelons Travel Best In Car Seats

Dad Pro Tip: Watermelons Travel Best In Car Seats

New Dad's (Like Me), I Give You: The Metal Bowl

New Dad's (Like Me), I Give You: The Metal Bowl

Found this pro tip on accident, turns out to be a bit of a game changer. Among other things, it is a (noisemaking) toy, exercise equipment (for those learning to kneel/crawl), a toy storage device, toy organizing container, and means of toy transportation

Pro-Tip: For Those With Little Ones Learning To Walk, This Has Been The Real Mvp…

Pro-Tip: For Those With Little Ones Learning To Walk, This Has Been The Real Mvp…

Dad Pro Tip: Pierce The Foil Before Opening That Way You Don’t Get Sprayed With Formula When You Own

Dad Pro Tip: Pierce The Foil Before Opening That Way You Don’t Get Sprayed With Formula When You Own

Dad Pro Tip: House Shoes - I Prefer The Grizzly Clog From Haflinger - Step On Legos And Blocks With Impunity

Dad Pro Tip: House Shoes - I Prefer The Grizzly Clog From Haflinger - Step On Legos And Blocks With Impunity

Dad Hack - Installed Cup Holders On Swing Set

Dad Hack - Installed Cup Holders On Swing Set

Life Hack: This "Camp Flooring" Makes The Perfect Shower Flooring. My Daughter Can Crawl Around Safely, Has Fun Getting Under The Water, It's Comfy To Sit Down On To Wash Her. It's Water Resistant And Anti Microbial

Life Hack: This "Camp Flooring" Makes The Perfect Shower Flooring. My Daughter Can Crawl Around Safely, Has Fun Getting Under The Water, It's Comfy To Sit Down On To Wash Her. It's Water Resistant And Anti Microbial

Infinite Capacity Hack

Infinite Capacity Hack

Toddler Hack While At Subway

Toddler Hack While At Subway

Cookie Decorating Hack

Cookie Decorating Hack

I had the idea to use old medicine syringes to decorate Christmas cookies. It worked great! Lots of control.

Lazy Dad Hack

Lazy Dad Hack

For those parents of small kids. You know the pain of bending over and pushing them in their vehicle or choice when their legs get tired.
I made this from a dowel and a wall hanger I had left over. The hooks allow you to put it under handlebars and pull, or you can push from the back.
Save your spines!

Best Potty Training Hack Ever

Best Potty Training Hack Ever

The Reward system is working for our 2.5 yr old. She about 90% there and wanting to use her potty exclusively. Every potty trip she picks one candy and gets lots of verbal praise. She only wears a diaper to bed and most of the time doesn’t even wet her diaper over night. She’s very proud of herself and my wallet is also very happy. I think it’s also worth mentioning this is the only candy we allow her to have. We aren’t too strict on her diet but we don’t allow her any other candy or sweets (unless she catches us eating it)

Dad Hack #367

Dad Hack #367

Protecting the door from hitting the car next to us. It was a tight squeeze trying to get baby into the car seat.

My Hack To Keep Curious Little Fingers From Important Switches

My Hack To Keep Curious Little Fingers From Important Switches

Pandemonium
Pandemonium
And in a few years when you're caring for your aging parents you'll be doing this again

Dad Hack: Ultrasonic Parts Cleaner For Those Crazy To Clean Injection Molded Corners On Breast Pump Parts

Dad Hack: Ultrasonic Parts Cleaner For Those Crazy To Clean Injection Molded Corners On Breast Pump Parts

Craft Hack: When They Run Out Of Things To Paint From The Craft Package, Unfold The Frozen Pizza Box That Held Tonight’s Dinner. Voila, Instant Canvas

Craft Hack: When They Run Out Of Things To Paint From The Craft Package, Unfold The Frozen Pizza Box That Held Tonight’s Dinner. Voila, Instant Canvas

Didn't Feel Like Spending Hundreds On An Upstairs Gate, So I Hacked This Together. All I Used Was A Handsaw And A Power Drill. Would Recommend This Project To Any New Parents With Basic Woodworking Skills

Didn't Feel Like Spending Hundreds On An Upstairs Gate, So I Hacked This Together. All I Used Was A Handsaw And A Power Drill. Would Recommend This Project To Any New Parents With Basic Woodworking Skills

[tips And Tricks] Pro Dad Tip: Warm A Bottle By Filling A Yeti, Or Similar Insulated, Cup With Hot Water. Drop The Bottle In The Cup And Wait. You're Bottle Will Be Hot And Ready To Go When You Need It

[tips And Tricks] Pro Dad Tip: Warm A Bottle By Filling A Yeti, Or Similar Insulated, Cup With Hot Water. Drop The Bottle In The Cup And Wait. You're Bottle Will Be Hot And Ready To Go When You Need It

[tips And Tricks] My Daughter (15 Months) Loves Pressing The Power Button; No More!

[tips And Tricks] My Daughter (15 Months) Loves Pressing The Power Button; No More!

I Light Up My Son's (18mo) Bottle Like A Quest Item So He Can Always Find It Easily

I Light Up My Son's (18mo) Bottle Like A Quest Item So He Can Always Find It Easily

Having A Bad Day? Have Your Kid Make A Funny Face And Take A Picture Through A Paper Towel Tube. Instant Amazing Phone Background Picture To Cheer You Up

Having A Bad Day? Have Your Kid Make A Funny Face And Take A Picture Through A Paper Towel Tube. Instant Amazing Phone Background Picture To Cheer You Up

Use A Kitchen Scale To Monitor Your Infant’s Growth!

Use A Kitchen Scale To Monitor Your Infant’s Growth!

Pro Tip: Facebook Marketplace For Dirt Cheap Train Tracks

Pro Tip: Facebook Marketplace For Dirt Cheap Train Tracks

Pumpkin Carving Pro Tip

Pumpkin Carving Pro Tip

Pro Tip: When Your Kids Start Asking For Capri Sun, Just Stick A Straw In A Packet Of Fresh Mozzarella And Tell 'Em That's Capri Sun. Should Buy You A Few More Years

Pro Tip: When Your Kids Start Asking For Capri Sun, Just Stick A Straw In A Packet Of Fresh Mozzarella And Tell 'Em That's Capri Sun. Should Buy You A Few More Years

Leftover Birthday Party Chicky Nuggy Sesame Chicken 👨‍🍳

Leftover Birthday Party Chicky Nuggy Sesame Chicken 👨‍🍳

Just feeling very dadly with this dinner. I ordered way too much chicken for our 3year old’s birthday party because we must. not. run. out. Remembering a tip from Kenji Lopez-Alt’s book about using restaurant/fast food chicken in some of the fried and sauced chicken recipes, I volunteered for dinner duty and we had some damn fine sesame chicken with steamed broccoli and rice. Not our lowest sugar intake day but kids ate it up and the wife was bartering with me for leftovers

Dadprotip: Goodwill, Craigslist, And Strong Disinfectant!!!

Dadprotip: Goodwill, Craigslist, And Strong Disinfectant!!!

Mitchell
Mitchell
I hope that poor child doesn’t really have all those toys, and not all at once. It’s not about giving your kids everything.

Dad Tip: Broken Straps On Restaurant High Chair? Daddy's Belt To The Rescue

Dad Tip: Broken Straps On Restaurant High Chair? Daddy's Belt To The Rescue

Dad Pro Tip: Syringe City

Dad Pro Tip: Syringe City

For anyone (like us, haha) that has +10 Infant Tylenol syringes in a drawer, this tip is for you.
Some medications (like Tylenol, ibuprofen, and Benadryl in the US) come in the same concentration for Infant and Children’s. The difference is that the infant version has a lid to draw up the liquid into a syringe, and is $$. Check to make sure the mg/ml are equivalent, though, so you don’t give too much of whatever medicine
Instead, you can buy the Children’s version and one of these stoppers. Pop the stopper in and leave it until the bottle is empty.
To draw it up:
•Add air to the syringe in about the amount of liquid you’ll be drawing
•Place the syringe into the top of the bottle
•Flip the whole thing upside
•Push the air into the bottle, draw up the liquid • Flip right side up, pull out the syringe.
If you do it confidently and well, your lady will probably think it’s sexy, too! May the odds be ever in your favor this Sick Season, my dudes.

Easter Dad Hack. Give Your Kids Claws To Pick Up Easter Eggs And Enjoy A Little Extra Peace

Easter Dad Hack. Give Your Kids Claws To Pick Up Easter Eggs And Enjoy A Little Extra Peace

I Have 3 Daughters, I Get Way Too Much Attention For This Simple Life Hack

I Have 3 Daughters, I Get Way Too Much Attention For This Simple Life Hack

A Quick And Easy Taco Soup Recipe That Has Been Clutch For Me In Those Days Where There's No Time

A Quick And Easy Taco Soup Recipe That Has Been Clutch For Me In Those Days Where There's No Time

Dad Tip: If You Need To Work, The Baby Has No Problem Passing Out On Your Arms While Typing

Dad Tip: If You Need To Work, The Baby Has No Problem Passing Out On Your Arms While Typing

Thank You Daddit For This Bathroom Hack! Worked Great For My Sensory Kiddos

Thank You Daddit For This Bathroom Hack! Worked Great For My Sensory Kiddos

Took My Kids Geocaching For The First Time Today. Best Activity To Make Hiking Even More Fun!

Took My Kids Geocaching For The First Time Today. Best Activity To Make Hiking Even More Fun!

