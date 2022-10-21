#1

Show your affection.

Let your kids know that you love and appreciate them.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
17 minutes ago

This is soooo important. Take it from this random 34 year old, it matters.

#2

Foster responsibility.

Give your child small chores, and make him/her feel the part of the family.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Also, don't make it their job, as in, they aren't there to be second parents. I've seen that a lot in larger families, they aren't substitutes. Chores, helping around the house etc, wonderful.

#3

Eat dinner as a family.

It will bring your family closer and help your child to form better social connections in the future.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Best time of the day

#4

Make sure babies are immunized.

Vaccines are safe and can protect your child from some diseases.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Please vaccinate your kids. Take it from this random epidemiologist in training, we aren't making vaccines for fun, we are trying to save people.

#5

Show that your love is unconditional.

Make sure that even if you are strict with them, you still love them.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Very good point. Overly strict parents lead to anxious adults, I am exhibit A.

#6

Pay attention to your own well-being

Stressed-out parents are more tend to fight. Find some time for yourself to rest.

#7

Do not spank, no matter what.

It will not teach your child what is right and what is wrong, but only make them fear you and creates childhood trauma.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Yep, lots of childhood trauma.

#8

Create rituals.

Do something as a family, try to make it your little tradition. It will help you to get to know each other better.

#9

Let go of the guilt.

You are doing your best, don't be harsh on yourself.

#10

Seek support.

Don't be ashamed to ask for help. There are a lot of parents out there, and you always can ask your parents for advice.

#11

Stop yelling.

Yelling only makes your child uncomfortable and anxious.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Yes, it does. It never helps the situation. Just makes it worse.

#12

Learn CPR.

You'll never know what life can bring you, so it is good to be prepared.

#13

Insist on helmets.

Make sure that the head is protected when your kid is riding a bike, scooter, skates, snowboard, etc.

#14

Read to your child.

It will bond you two, and encourage them to read when they are older.

James016
James016
Community Member
41 minutes ago

This. We have read to our son every night since he was born. Reading is an essential part of his bedtime routine to the point that he will want to read even if he is so tired he can't physically do it.

#15

Take lots and lots of pictures.

Time flies, so don't forget to make a lot of photos. They don't have to be perfect.

#16

Boost your child's self-esteem.

Choose your words carefully, because they can have an impact on forming the self-image of your kid. Let your child know that it is okay to make mistakes and everyone is not perfect. Don't compare them with others and try to cheer them up when they need it.

James016
James016
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Mistakes are how we learn

#17

Catch kids being good.

It is nice to compliment your child for something good he/she did. Be generous with rewards — your love, hugs, and compliments can work wonders and are often reward enough.

#18

Be a good role model.

Be aware of what you are doing because your kids learn how to act by watching you. So if you want your child to have good habits, you probably should have them too.

#19

Be a safe haven for your child.

Let your child know that you are there for them. Be their safe place where they can be vulnerable.

#20

Reflect on your own childhood.

By reflecting on our childhood we can understand why we act in a certain way. Make notes and try to analyze your actions.

#21

Take a shortcut by utilizing findings in the latest psychology and neuroscience research.

You can use scientific research to find more answers to your parenting questions. Try to use parenting practices and techniques, and see what works for you and what doesn't.

#22

Be your best.

You are the best person in the world for your child. Also, you are a powerful figure for him/her.

#23

Learn to apologize.

Parents can do something wrong too. Don't be afraid to admit your fault and apologies. It will teach your kid honestly.

#24

Trust your gut.

Trust your instincts, you know what is good for your child and what is not.

#25

Practice patience.

Enjoy the moment, don't be in a hurry. Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.

#26

Set clear rules about pushing, hitting, sharing, and lying.

Make sure your child knows the basic rules, how to live in the community, don't cross someone's boundaries, and respect others.

#27

Be firm.

Create limits and boundaries that cannot be violated.

#28

Ban bad-mouthing.

Don't tolerate mean words or attitudes, teach your kid different kinds of expression.

#29

Make honesty a priority.

Don't lie in front of your child, teach them how to be honest and appreciate when they are honest.

#30

If possible, breastfeed.

It's healthy cheap and convenient.

#31

Never relent when it comes to using a car seat.

Keep kids in a rear-facing infant seat until they're at least 1 and weigh 20 pounds. After that, use a forward-facing seat until the kids are about 40 pounds. Use boosters until they are 4'9" tall. Don't let anyone under 13 ride in the front seat.

#32

Make hand-washing a habit.

It is the best way to avoid germs.

#33

Don't smoke.

Try not to smoke in front of your child, it is not very good for their health.

#34

Keep a health history.

Write down everything about a child's illnesses, immunizations, allergies, chronic conditions, and medications.

#35

Get moving.

It will boost a child's mood and it is a fun way to spend your time.

#36

Know these fever facts.

Contact your doctor immediately if a baby younger than 3 months old has a fever of 100.4 degrees F. or higher. For children ages 3 to 6 months, call if the fever is 101 degrees F. or above. Also, get on the phone when any child under 2 has a fever that lasts more than 12 hours.

#37

Let kids play.

It will develop your child's imagination and critical thinking.

#38

Repeat, repeat, repeat. Sing.

Repartition will boost memory development.

#39

Select the best preschool.

Look for a well-trained and warm teacher, so the first experience wouldn't be traumatic.

#40

Save for college.

It is a good investment in your child's future.

#41

Take vacations.

The memories will last forever. It doesn't have to be a big and fancy trip, the most important the surroundings and that you are all together.

#42

Write a will.

Pick a guardian for your child in case something happens to you.

#43

Trim a tree.

Make a special ornament for your kids every Christmas.

#44

Find joy.

Allow yourself to enjoy parenthood.

#45

Soothe nighttime fears.

Use a night light, it will make darkness less scary and help your child to fall asleep faster.

#46

Set limits and be consistent with your discipline.

It will help your child to learn acceptable behaviors and self-control.

#47

Make time for your kids.

Find a few minutes for your kid, it can be a short walk before going to bed or having breakfast together. Your child will appreciate this and it will help you to create a special bond between the two of you.

#48

Make communication a priority.

Children deserve an explanation. Make sure they understand values, if they did something wrong explain why is it bad.

#49

Be flexible and willing to adjust your parenting style.

Very often parents have unrealistic expectations. Kids' environments have an effect on their behavior, so you might be able to change that behavior by changing the environment. You should change your parenting style as your child grows older.

James016
James016
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Parent the child you have, not the one you want.

#50

Know your own needs and limitations as a parent.

There are no perfect parents, learn your strong and weak sides. Focus on the areas that need the most attention rather than trying to address everything all at once.

#51

Practice kind and firm positive parenting.

Try positive family interactions with your kids, it will help them create a positive experience.

#52

Talk with your child and help their brains integrate.

Talk with your child and listen to them. It is important to communicate with them it will be helpful for their critical thinking.

#53

Keep things in perspective and remember your parenting goal.

You probably want your child to be happy, study well and have positive experiences in life. But you have to spend a lot of time working towards those goals.

#54

Be a booster.

Make sure you encourage your child to make their own decisions and achieve something on their own.

#55

Act immediately.

Try to respond to something your kid did immediately, so he/she would understand what went wrong and learn the lesson.

#56

Tame a tantrum.

Learn to distract your child, sing him/her a song, or offer a snack.

#57

Don't reward with food.

This can create a bad relationship with food and bad eating habits.

#58

Get the kids in the kitchen.

It can be fun and they will learn how to cook.

#59

Monitor medication.

Check if the pharmacist gave you the right medication. Don't be afraid to double-check and ask the doctor questions that bother you.

#60

Safeguard skin.

Slather your child with sunscreen.

#61

Swaddle a newborn.

Studies show that infants who are swaddled wake up less frequently and sleep longer than others

#62

Create a master calendar.

Great way to organize everything, and assign a different color marker to each family member.

#63

Dig into your past.

Think of your own childhood, what did you love back then?

#64

Encourage creativity.

Create a box with art supplies, and remake some of your old clothes, making them more festive.

#65

Start a birthday tradition.

Bake the same cake for every birthday or make some special activities for that day.

#66

Embrace nature.

They'll learn to appreciate the wonders of the natural world. Also, it is a great way to calm down and teach your child to love nature.

#67

Buy the basics.

Make sure they have all toys that they need, it doesn't have to be the newest and the best toys.

#68

Buy life insurance.

To figure out how much you need, use an online calculator or talk to a financial planner. It is nice to be prepared for everything.

#69

Settle down.

Slow down the pace before putting your kids to bed. It will help them to relax.

#70

Make a firm bedtime.

Sticking to s specific bedtime will help to set your child's internal sleep clock.

#71

Don't overlook a cough.

It can be a sign of asthma or another disease.

#72

Enjoy bathtime.

It is a good and simple habit and it can be fun.

