ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing how to keep having fun even when life and parenting get tough is a special talent. One that dads seem to be often blessed with. Thanks to their corny dad jokes and all sorts of silly games, they sure make everyone’s day just that much brighter. Lucky for us, these dads can’t help but share their silly genius online. So, for your entertainment, we gathered some of their most brilliant jokes in the list below. Scroll down to find your dose of dad humor, and don’t forget to upvote those jokes and memes that put a smile on your face!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of a battery terminal with a positive post and dad humor caption about online negativity and positivity.

Kelly Strickland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Large metal spring hanging on a wire above a residential backyard illustrating dad humor and silly jokes.

    Rickey Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    A dad humor meme showing bolts standing upright with a nut in front, illustrating a silly joke about understanding random pics.

    Enitha Nivriatty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Dad humor shown with a father holding baby and phone while wearing a photo of a woman on his forehead in a funny way.

    Natan Moo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A walnut on a green background with text me in a nutshell and a speech bubble saying Help, illustrating dad humor.

    Ivan Allen Jr. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Illustration of a cat dressed as a cowboy with a hat and red bandana, featuring dad humor joke about reincarnation.

    Amber Morgaine Bougie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Tweet by Glenn F. Henriksen humorously reflecting dad humor with a witty take on the term alpha males.

    henriksen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man lying in coffin with sarcastic expression while others carry it, illustrating dad humor in silly joke meme.

    Kabib Learns To Rock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Sad dog with a cloudy sky background reflecting on ancestral traits in a dad humor silly joke meme.

    Justin Gordon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Text-based dad humor joke about not wearing glasses anymore, illustrating classic silly dad humor style.

    Rickey Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Text-based dad humor joke about vampires and backing up using mirrors, reflecting silly dad humor style.

    Jon Patrick Dummermuth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Text on black background reads If overthinking burned calories, I'd be in incredible shape, illustrating dad humor in silly jokes.

    Rickey Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Man in vintage military uniform with beard, posing humorously with dad humor silly joke text about taller people sleeping longer.

    Avanced weapons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A nun sitting outdoors reading a book with a dad humor joke about Sister Teresa and intelligence.

    Hels Louise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Text joke about off-brand cars and dad humor expressing a wish to buy a Honder, a dad humor silly joke.

    Rickey Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Text image with a dad humor joke saying hiring someone to take care of him full time, reflecting silly dad humor.

    Rickey Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man in a fur coat holding a mug with a silly joke about Google, illustrating dad humor and silly jokes.

    Logan Lisle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Text joke about gas priced at 1.39 dollars, referencing dad humor with a Taco Bell punchline on black background.

    Kelly Strickland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Text joke showcasing dad humor with a witty boss-employee exchange about being hard to find at work.

    Logan Lisle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny dad humor joke about falling in love with an electrician and a crane operator, using puns and wordplay.

    Sumi Ati Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Text image with a dad humor joke about search history on Facebook and not minding own business with a laughing emoji.

    Rickey Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Scene from a TV show with a dad telling a silly joke about a chicken coop, showcasing classic dad humor.

    Indahhya Rindu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Star Wars dad humor jokes featuring puns about characters, droids, and iconic scenes for silly dad humor fans.

    Jeremy Heindl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Toy dinosaur next to broken gingerbread house and candy, illustrating silly jokes and dad humor with a playful twist.

    Ria Agustina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Star Trek characters in red uniforms with text showcasing a silly dad humor joke about a four-letter word with a small laugh.

    Scott Eilers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Man holding umbrella above water during flood, illustrating silly jokes and dad humor with a funny caption about hair.

    Agus Tiar Siagian Martogaria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Twitter exchange showing silly dad humor with a police van parked over the white line at a red light.

    Jay Evenden Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Father and son exchanging a humorous dad joke, illustrating the essence of silly dad humor with a touching reaction.

    Dhona Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Text joke featuring Stallone, Van Damme, and Schwarzenegger making a pun about composers, showcasing dad humor and silly jokes.

    Cintya Devi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Text on a black background humorously reflecting on dad humor about parents never turning the car around despite threats.

    Rickey Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Man standing barefoot on pool table holding a cue stick with dad humor joke about gummies in a game room setting

    Kay Jones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text-based dad humor joke about tape not tasting like scotch, representing silly jokes and dad humor content.

    Todd Downing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Godzilla toy holding Easter bunny candy surrounded by many colorful bunny-shaped candies illustrating dad humor.

    Rhonda Cains Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Scene from a TV show with a dad joke about Norman Reedus, highlighting silly jokes and dad humor.

    Natan Moo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Sky with colorful scribbles humorously representing Northern Lights, showcasing silly jokes that sum up dad humor perfectly

    Ratna Sari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Boy in retro clothes posing for school picture, illustrating silly jokes that perfectly sum up dad humor in a funny way.

    Tidy Jones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two men on phones sharing a silly dad humor joke about finishing each other's sentences.

    Eric Pontinhas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Battle dinosaur head gloves shown as a silly joke example of dad humor with playful bedroom toy pun.

    Carissa Zie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Snowman sitting on a bench melting in the sun, illustrating a silly joke related to dad humor and aging.

    Moms Cinta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Man sitting shirtless in an exam room with a nurse, showcasing dad humor in a silly joke about a prostate exam.

    True Her Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Man in a suit with long hair standing next to a lawn mower, illustrating a dad humor joke with dad humor keywords.

    Malachi D Harris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Cartoon of a lamp and lantern walking while a flashlight and desk lamp discuss dad humor with a silly joke.

    Enitha Nivriatty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Two men at a bar sharing silly dad humor jokes about empty glasses in a casual social setting.

    Yulia Yulia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Two men share a silly joke about seating five people, showcasing classic dad humor in a casual setting.

    Natan Moo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Two men in a restaurant sharing a silly dad joke about a duck, illustrating classic dad humor and lighthearted fun.

    Tatha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    A funny dad humor joke about two boys, tampons, and a misunderstanding showing classic silly dad humor.

    Robert Bare Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Diagram of Earth showing a curled human figure labeled with pyramids, Stonehenge, Easter Island, and Punta del Este, dad humor style.

    Moms Cinta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Text joke illustrating silly dad humor about a doctor’s advice on old age care and bathtub emptying methods.

    Joeann Biby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Text message prank about pregnancy and fatherhood, showcasing classic silly jokes and dad humor style.

    Obett Corner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    A submerged truck accidentally pulling a boat, showcasing classic dad humor and silly jokes about boating mishaps.

    Kevin Yates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Dark beach scene with waves resembling a damaged car door, showcasing silly jokes and dad humor in a visual pun.

    Noe Perez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Man and woman having a conversation at a cafe showcasing silly jokes that perfectly sum up dad humor with pizza and LED punchline.

    Adiatma Eka Putra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Lion with natural mane and lion with long silky hair after using wife's shampoo, showcasing dad humor in silly jokes.

    Halim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Hand holding a fortune cookie with a bad fortune, illustrating silly jokes and dad humor with funny fortunes.

    Greg Rojakovick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Three elderly men sitting on a bench sharing silly jokes that perfectly sum up classic dad humor.

    Lisam Maia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!