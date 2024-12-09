ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t need to be a child to enjoy cute content, even if it might seem a bit whimsical at first glance. Especially when it’s comic content—let’s be honest, we all love a good comic! Today, we’re thrilled to introduce you to a newcomer who has graciously agreed to share their delightful work with you, dear pandas.

Meet Rebecca Bun, the creative mind behind ‘Foo Bun.’ Rebecca described her comic series in three words: “COZY, RELATABLE, FANTASY (mostly).” If that sounds intriguing, don’t hesitate to scroll down and dive into the adventures of two adorable buddies—Luna, the cat, and her tiny companion, Bean the frog.

We’re confident they’ll put a smile on your face in seconds! Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | x.com | bsky.app | patreon.com | webtoons.com