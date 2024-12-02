ADVERTISEMENT

'Are they spying on us?' - that's how you might feel when going through these couple comics by Pibubear.

The artist (Pi) illustrates her life with her boyfriend, now husband (Bu), where she continues to capture the sweet, humorous, and relatable moments of their everyday life. Their comics resonate with fans for their honesty, relationship quirks, and the ups and downs every couple is bound to experience.

Pibubear's comics have gained a dedicated audience of 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, with readers eagerly awaiting new comics. The artist previously shared that she is passionate about seeing how other couples laugh, label each other, or even send them images of moments in which they identify with their comics. "It really fills us with happiness to see how our characters are loved by many people."

