ADVERTISEMENT

'Are they spying on us?' - that's how you might feel when going through these couple comics by Pibubear.

The artist (Pi) illustrates her life with her boyfriend, now husband (Bu), where she continues to capture the sweet, humorous, and relatable moments of their everyday life. Their comics resonate with fans for their honesty, relationship quirks, and the ups and downs every couple is bound to experience.

Pibubear's comics have gained a dedicated audience of 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, with readers eagerly awaiting new comics. The artist previously shared that she is passionate about seeing how other couples laugh, label each other, or even send them images of moments in which they identify with their comics. "It really fills us with happiness to see how our characters are loved by many people."

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | youtube.com | ko-fi.com | teepublic.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Couple comic by Pibubear showing a woman deciding to rearrange the house, with a concerned partner.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Previously, the artist shared that they’d like to keep their real identities private, as it can get a bit overwhelming to think that more than 1 million people might know them.

But what we do know is that Pi is 30 years old and graduated in graphic design 8 years ago, while the Pibubear comics came into their lives 6 years ago.
#2

Couple comic by Pibubear shows a dreamy landscape, sleepy faces, and cozy bed moments with teddy bear.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Couple comic by Pibubear showing a duo returning home after holidays, happy and relaxed on their bed.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

To come up with the ideas, Pi uses their real-life experiences that she writes down in a notepad or on a cell phone. She shared: "I always draw the comics one day before publishing them. I check the notepad, I choose our idea that we like at that moment and I start with a sketch. I show it to my partner, we make some corrections and I continue until I have it ready to publish the next day."

ADVERTISEMENT

But what excites and motivates Pi the most to continue is the opportunity to look back at those moments in time and cherish the memories they've created.
#4

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear showing a humorous moment of sharing chores and a puppy interaction.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Couple cuddling in bed, surprised by a fluffy dog, by Pibubear. Adorable comic strip showcasing relatable couple moments.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Adorable couple comics by Pibubear featuring a couple and their dog reacting humorously to a new carpet.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear showing a cute interaction with expressions of love and delight over a meal.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Cute couple comic with a puppy in the kitchen by Pibubear. A man and woman lovingly interact with the dog.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Couple comic by Pibubear showing a man discussing a dog's "nap face" with a woman, featuring playful expressions.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Couple comic by Pibubear showing a woman joining a man at work, sitting on a bean bag while he smiles affectionately.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Couple comics by Pibubear, showing a couple embracing and a small dog humorously spraying deodorizer.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear: a woman admires her shirtless partner cooking and blushes with heart eyes.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Adorable couple watching TV in bed, surprising reaction after skipping the cool intro, by Pibubear comics.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Cute couple comic by Pibubear where a girl excitedly asks to remove her boyfriend's scab.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Couple comic by Pibubear shows a playful interaction with a bug, highlighting relatable and adorable relationship moments.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Cute couple comic by Pibubear showing a funny moment with a girl giggling at her partner pulling up shorts.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Comic by Pibubear featuring an adorable couple watching videos together in bed, sharing a relatable moment.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear showing a playful and loving interaction in everyday life.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear depicting a cute interaction between a man and woman in bed with laptops.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear showing a man making an announcement, surprising his partner.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear showing playful interactions in different scenes.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear: couple worried about their baby, reveal a wet dog outside in pouring rain.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Couple comic by Pibubear showing a humorous exchange about switching airplane seats for the window view.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Cute couple comics by Pibubear featuring a couple hugging their fluffy dog with hearts floating around.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Couple comics by Pibubear, featuring a playful rock-paper-scissors game over who answers the door.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Couple comic by Pibubear: Man mentions feeling chubby, then seen drinking soda with partner's amused expression.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear, featuring a sweet moment between partners at a desk with a proposal theme.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Couple comic by Pibubear showing feelings of being with and without a partner, highlighting relatability.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Cartoon couple doing laundry, singing playful lyrics, in a cute and relatable comic by Pibubear.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Couple comics by Pibubear showing a playful moment while doing dishes, with the man teasing the woman as they laugh together.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Couple comic by Pibubear shows a woman and man interacting with a puppy near a bathroom.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Cute couple comic by Pibubear showing a woman fondly looking at her partner with heart eyes after many years together.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Couple comic by Pibubear showing a sweet homecoming and surprise gift exchange with cute expressions and a small dog.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Couple comics by Pibubear showing a funny kitchen moment with a man drinking and a surprised woman.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Couple comic by Pibubear showing a humorous bedtime moment with a dog in bed.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Adorable couple comic by Pibubear featuring a happy dog with hearts, reflecting cute relationship moments.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Adorable couple comics by Pibubear showing a sweet moment with cake and a playful puppy.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Cute couple comic by Pibubear discussing soap for a pimple in a humorous exchange.

pibubear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!