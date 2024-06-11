ADVERTISEMENT

Spending enough time online will sometimes lead you to some of the weirdest parts of the internet. One good example is the WTF subreddit, which lives up to its name, for better or worse.

From this online group, you’ll find bothersome images on different levels. Some of them involve farm animals in the backseat of a car, while others feature utterly creepy photos from their late grandmother’s collection.

This list continues from a previous one we compiled. Scroll through it and prepare to be weirded out today.