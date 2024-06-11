ADVERTISEMENT

Spending enough time online will sometimes lead you to some of the weirdest parts of the internet. One good example is the WTF subreddit, which lives up to its name, for better or worse. 

From this online group, you’ll find bothersome images on different levels. Some of them involve farm animals in the backseat of a car, while others feature utterly creepy photos from their late grandmother’s collection.

This list continues from a previous one we compiled. Scroll through it and prepare to be weirded out today. 

#1

Looking Through My Deceased Grandma's Photos When I Found This

DennisNedryisSexy Report

#2

John Wayne Gacy Did Construction For My Grandparents And We Found His Business Card While Going Through Some Stuff Today

watchperson1 Report

#3

Hmmm

KraknJones Report

Since our last article, the WTF subreddit’s followers have grown from around 700,000 to its current 7.1 million. It continues to be a resource of photos and videos showing the bizarre side of life. You’re about to see still images that may induce goosebumps. 
#4

Hmmm

reddit.com Report

#5

I Freaked Out A Little When I Met This While Cross Country Skiing

I Freaked Out A Little When I Met This While Cross Country Skiing

Dronas Report

#6

Saw A Ton Of Vultures On A House Today. I'm Not Sure What This Implies. Google Says Either A Gas Leak Or A Body

Saw A Ton Of Vultures On A House Today. I'm Not Sure What This Implies. Google Says Either A Gas Leak Or A Body

Anonymousthrow20 Report

This growing list suggests one possible theory: humans may be innately drawn to disturbing images. According to media scholars Annie Lang and Bridget Rubenking, there is an evolutionary explanation

“An attentional bias toward disgust—no matter how aversive—would better equip humans to avoid harmful substances.”
#7

Triple Eyed Fish

Triple Eyed Fish

MathieuDev Report

#8

I Need A Soul. Any Soul. Your Soul

BenTCinco Report

#9

Hmmm

avantgardengnome Report

As psychology professor Frank McAndrew explains, creepy images and things are about “the uncertainty of threat.” Our gut sounds the alarm about possible danger, but the signals aren’t clear enough to urge immediate action. 

“So much of [what is creepy] is about wanting to be able to predict what’s going to happen, and that’s why creepy people creep us out – because they’re unpredictable. We find it hard to know what they’re going to do next,” McAndrew said.

#10

Coconut Crabs Are Attracted To The Smell Of Food

jcdehoff Report

#11

I Am Not In Danger. I'm The Danger

Wirpvp Report

#12

The Aftermath Of Recent Flooding In Germany

The Aftermath Of Recent Flooding In Germany

Ideal_Jerk Report

Some experts draw a line between being scared and creeped out. As philosophy professor Dr. David Livingstone Smith told ABC Australia, "Creepiness is an attitude of simultaneous fascination and repulsion."

"When we encounter something creepy, we're drawn to it at the same time as wanting to get away from it," he explains.
#13

Met This Guy Who Had His Wife's Eye Professionally Turned Into A Ring😶

Met This Guy Who Had His Wife's Eye Professionally Turned Into A Ring😶

reddit.com Report

#14

My Tarantula Had Babies

My Tarantula Had Babies

THEORETICAL_BUTTHOLE Report

#15

An Octopus With 32 Tentacles That Was Found In The Waters Of South Korea

An Octopus With 32 Tentacles That Was Found In The Waters Of South Korea

SummerTrill Report

Despite their longstanding involvement in many children’s parties, clowns often fall under the creepy category for many people. This fear is called coulrophobia, which affects 1 in 10 adults. 

Studies have shown that the clown’s painted face distorts the person’s real appearance, stirring feelings of distrust. Dr. Smith concurs. 

“Their fixed facial expression is mask-like — it belies that characteristic of a living breathing human being,” he explains.

#16

Giraffe Escaped From Zoo In Italy

JizosKasa Report

#17

Anyone Missing A Ladder?

gjhgjh Report

#18

Hmmm

DJ_Dahlgaard Report

A 2016 study published in the New Ideas In Psychology journal theorized that men are more likely to be perceived as creepy because “males are simply more violent and physically threatening to more people.”

The study likewise theorized that women are more likely to perceive a sexual threat from someone classified as “creepy.” 
#19

Martin Laurello Could Turn His Head 180° & Was Known As The Human Owl. He Was A Sideshow Performer Who Lived From 1886 To 1955

Browndog888 Report

#20

This Elevator

She_a_trap Report

#21

Someone In Oregon Caught This Ling Cod, Complete With A 'Belly Full' Of Octopus

Someone In Oregon Caught This Ling Cod, Complete With A 'Belly Full' Of Octopus

indelibleice Report

#22

Every Damn Time I Visit My Local Shopping Center, This “Frog-Head Child Cult” Water Fountain Gives Me The Creeps

Every Damn Time I Visit My Local Shopping Center, This “Frog-Head Child Cult” Water Fountain Gives Me The Creeps

wowbobwow Report

#23

Hmmm

TesticalsOfNarnia Report

#24

Hmmm

reddit.com Report

#25

Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset

Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset

soulhacler Report

#26

The Beginning Of A Disaster?

HattoriHanzo983 Report

#27

All The Brown You Can See Is Spiders

All The Brown You Can See Is Spiders

aloofwatermelon Report

#28

Pic From My Friend’s Flight This Morning

Pic From My Friend’s Flight This Morning

jhagger Report

#29

Who Brings Their Goats To The Supermarket With Them?

Who Brings Their Goats To The Supermarket With Them?

gigiou812 Report

#30

Hmmm

KraknJones Report

#31

Some Next Level S**t

wreckedfacepavel Report

#32

Not To Steal The Pan

Not To Steal The Pan

your_poop Report

#33

My University Is Burning 20 Minutes Into New Year

My University Is Burning 20 Minutes Into New Year

ArkhangelskAstrakhan Report

#34

Mcdonald’s- Drying The Mop Over The Fries

Mcdonald’s- Drying The Mop Over The Fries

CrazyAssBlindKid Report

#35

Glow In The Dark Sushi

Glow In The Dark Sushi

bemydaddy36 Report

#36

Casually Glancing Down At The Floor On The Bus

Casually Glancing Down At The Floor On The Bus

yoCrabby Report

#37

Pandemic Keeping You From The Salon? Problem Solved!!!

he-loves-me-not Report

#38

Dude Placed His Toothbrush On The Step Into The Gym Shower

Dude Placed His Toothbrush On The Step Into The Gym Shower

OneInchSchlong Report

#39

He Needs To Try It

lostproton Report

#40

Bad Place To Land

blizgee Report

#41

No Power For 30 Hours. Came Home To Busted Water Pipe In Unit Above After My 10 Hour Night Shift. I'm Done. Happened In Arlington Tx

No Power For 30 Hours. Came Home To Busted Water Pipe In Unit Above After My 10 Hour Night Shift. I'm Done. Happened In Arlington Tx

ChuToy Report

#42

Just A Couples Mods

rabbithole Report

#43

Overgrown Dog Nail We "Trimmed"

Overgrown Dog Nail We "Trimmed"

Sirkoolio Report

#44

What’s The Point?

TheTechMage Report

#45

Hmmm

AskGoverntale Report

