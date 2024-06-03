ADVERTISEMENT

Life with cats is never boring. Their vibrant personalities, funny shenanigans, and independent, yet cute spirits will always keep us entertained and drawn to them. That is why comics by artists like Ellen Stubbings, who illustrates her life with cats, are so fun to read.

Ellen has drawn cartoons in a very cozy-looking style, using warm pink tones, since 2015. Over that time, Ellen has collected over 24K followers on Instagram, a collection of cat lovers that can instantly relate to her content.



Whether you're a cat owner or just occasionally enjoy cat content, Ellen's comics will cheer you up with her charming illustrations.



