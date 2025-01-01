“Had To Do A Double Take”: 80 Confusing Pics That Prove It’s All About Perspective (New Pics)
A wise man once said that "when you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change." In short, our perception shapes our reality. While the author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer wasn’t referring to photographs, his words certainly could apply to some images.
Have you ever looked at a photo, and had to do a double-take? In life, and photography, things aren't always as they appear, the first or second time around. Online community r/confusing_perspective has an impressive 2 million members, with some content that could give you whiplash. As the name suggests, they share and discuss photographs and videos taken from confusing perspectives.
After doing a few double-takes of our own, Bored Panda has selected the most crazy and confusing pics from the page. Some are clever, some are cute, and others are so mind-boggling that we're still trying to figure them out. Keep scrolling for an intriguing trip down the valley of varying perspectives. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.
Two Giants?
Elevated Earthmover Bucket. Watch that first step, it's a *Doozy*!
Found On Tinder A Muppet Woman
It’s the Swedish chefs daughter all grown up, she is thinking about how much the water fountain looks like clear spaghetti
Man With Big Chest
Chicken Boy
Dogstrosity
Oh, yeah, I wondered what happened to him after his big role in Kurt Russell's 'The Thing'!
Dog Is Built Different
Noot Noot
They Brought Their Little Friend Along With Them
Did A Double Take
Nice Third Leg
Technology Came So Far
Orthrus Or Cerberus?
Fell Asleep With The Remote
Rave
Looks Like A Friendly Horse
He Is Not Wearing That
If he was, his hand on the table is really messed up!
Ayoo
Is There An Exorcist Here?
I Thought I Said Bowl Cut
An Unusual Wedding Night
It's Ok, Nobody Was Injured
Weird Looking Dog
Who's Holding Who ?
Capybara Grew Giant Horns
Half Of A Donkey
I Still Can't Figure This Out
Hair On, Hair Off
Looking Extra Thick
It's 'thicc' these days. Urban Dictionary out front should have told ya.
These Shoes Looking Like My Nightmares
Whelp.. Guess this is going to debut in my nightmares for the next few days now
My Friend Took A Pic During Class
I Balanced A Coin On A Ring I Made, The Coin Looks See Through
I Scared S**less For A Second
Dog With A Giant Mouth
Gigantic Wolf
One-Legged Car
Floating Head
Imagine This When It’s Slightly Dark
Disappearing Trailer
Damn.. Oh Wait
Do You See A Driveway Or Climbing Wall?
Giants Over The City
This Pic Confused Me For Quite Abit Until Reddit Was Able To Help Out. My Great Aunt Circa 1925
Do You Comb Your Beard?
Two Planes Crashing Into Eachother
Sniff Sniff Or Happy Tummy?
A Bird That Looks Like Another Bigger Bird
Cake
What?
Spooky Season?
What?
A World Shifting Lake Day
Those Are Some Small Tires
Construction Team Forgot To Add Some Floors
"They're on back order. Supply chain issues, don'cha know!"
Door Handle Is Actually Behind The TV
4 Giants And A Tiny
2 In 1
Taking A Bath
Horses Floating Down A River
The Norwegian Princess' Husband Got A Fresh Haircut For The Wedding
Giant At The Airport
Someone Trew The Sky!
A Very Dense And Sturdy Curtain Or Cat Is Sleeping Mid-Air
Window; Curtain behind Window. Couch on other side of Curtain, pressed up against window. Cat between window and curtain, resting on the arm of the couch and the window glass, having a nice snooze made more comfortable by solar heat.
Escher's Cat
An Elephant? No
It Really Fills The Room
Great Balancing
One Or Two Buildings?
This Kitten Wouldn't Move, Honked Too
WTH it was a sock...