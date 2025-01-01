ADVERTISEMENT

A wise man once said that "when you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change." In short, our perception shapes our reality. While the author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer wasn’t referring to photographs, his words certainly could apply to some images.

Have you ever looked at a photo, and had to do a double-take? In life, and photography, things aren't always as they appear, the first or second time around. Online community r/confusing_perspective has an impressive 2 million members, with some content that could give you whiplash. As the name suggests, they share and discuss photographs and videos taken from confusing perspectives.

After doing a few double-takes of our own, Bored Panda has selected the most crazy and confusing pics from the page. Some are clever, some are cute, and others are so mind-boggling that we're still trying to figure them out. Keep scrolling for an intriguing trip down the valley of varying perspectives. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Two Giants?

Two Giants?

M3COPT3R4 Report

#1 comment by Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Elevated Earthmover Bucket. Watch that first step, it's a *Doozy*!

    #2

    Found On Tinder A Muppet Woman

    Found On Tinder A Muppet Woman

    NikitaKambria Report

    #2 comment by PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    It’s the Swedish chefs daughter all grown up, she is thinking about how much the water fountain looks like clear spaghetti

    #3

    Man With Big Chest

    Man With Big Chest

    Vicente636 Report

    #4

    Chicken Boy

    Chicken Boy

    GoblinModeMedia Report

    #5

    Dogstrosity

    Dogstrosity

    AuntBerthaVerified Report

    #5 comment by Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Oh, yeah, I wondered what happened to him after his big role in Kurt Russell's 'The Thing'!

    #6

    Dog Is Built Different

    Dog Is Built Different

    More-Tale5784 Report

    #7

    😂

    😂

    Possible_Shift_4881 Report

    #8

    Noot Noot

    Noot Noot

    MiyamotoUsagi1587 Report

    #9

    They Brought Their Little Friend Along With Them

    They Brought Their Little Friend Along With Them

    SuperiorBree Report

    #10

    Did A Double Take

    Did A Double Take

    ILoveMyHoneybear Report

    #11

    Nice Third Leg

    Nice Third Leg

    No_Drawing_4959 Report

    #12

    Technology Came So Far

    Technology Came So Far

    General-Zod_ofKandor Report

    #13

    Orthrus Or Cerberus?

    Orthrus Or Cerberus?

    FinnRazzel Report

    #14

    Fell Asleep With The Remote

    Fell Asleep With The Remote

    mabgx230 Report

    #15

    Rave

    Rave

    Green____cat Report

    #16

    Looks Like A Friendly Horse

    Looks Like A Friendly Horse

    Apprehensive-Tour942 Report

    #17

    He Is Not Wearing That

    He Is Not Wearing That

    Ekfego Report

    #18

    Ayoo

    Ayoo

    _NELT_ Report

    #19

    Is There An Exorcist Here?

    Is There An Exorcist Here?

    noristic Report

    #20

    I Thought I Said Bowl Cut

    I Thought I Said Bowl Cut

    princess_fleabag Report

    #21

    An Unusual Wedding Night

    An Unusual Wedding Night

    imbyeol Report

    #22

    It's Ok, Nobody Was Injured

    It's Ok, Nobody Was Injured

    Mungo_Clump Report

    #23

    Weird Looking Dog

    Weird Looking Dog

    Buzzkill_13 Report

    #24

    Who's Holding Who ?

    Who's Holding Who ?

    djinn_______ Report

    #25

    Capybara Grew Giant Horns

    Capybara Grew Giant Horns

    jaygrum Report

    #26

    Half Of A Donkey

    Half Of A Donkey

    HelpfulWhiteGuy Report

    #27

    I Still Can't Figure This Out

    I Still Can't Figure This Out

    StudMuffinNick Report

    #28

    Hair On, Hair Off

    Hair On, Hair Off

    glimmering-Soul2 Report

    #29

    Looking Extra Thick

    Looking Extra Thick

    snfssmc Report

    #29 comment by Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    It's 'thicc' these days. Urban Dictionary out front should have told ya.

    #30

    These Shoes Looking Like My Nightmares

    These Shoes Looking Like My Nightmares

    lil_red_carrotdick Report

    kennedynetasha avatar
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Whelp.. Guess this is going to debut in my nightmares for the next few days now

    #31

    My Friend Took A Pic During Class

    My Friend Took A Pic During Class

    frogtruck Report

    #32

    I Balanced A Coin On A Ring I Made, The Coin Looks See Through

    I Balanced A Coin On A Ring I Made, The Coin Looks See Through

    CelticCoinCraft Report

    #33

    I Scared S**less For A Second

    I Scared S**less For A Second

    LYY_Reddit Report

    #34

    Dog With A Giant Mouth

    Dog With A Giant Mouth

    Oroborus18 Report

    #35

    Gigantic Wolf

    Gigantic Wolf

    KyomiiKitsune Report

    #36

    One-Legged Car

    One-Legged Car

    ahmafooooohm Report

    #37

    Floating Head

    Floating Head

    ARandqmPerson Report

    #38

    Imagine This When It’s Slightly Dark

    Imagine This When It's Slightly Dark

    Th3-B0t Report

    #39

    Disappearing Trailer

    Disappearing Trailer

    powerbookguy Report

    #40

    Damn.. Oh Wait

    Damn.. Oh Wait

    realblurryface Report

    #41

    Do You See A Driveway Or Climbing Wall?

    Do You See A Driveway Or Climbing Wall?

    Popkin_sammich Report

    #42

    Giants Over The City

    Giants Over The City

    Mass1m01973 Report

    #43

    This Pic Confused Me For Quite Abit Until Reddit Was Able To Help Out. My Great Aunt Circa 1925

    This Pic Confused Me For Quite Abit Until Reddit Was Able To Help Out. My Great Aunt Circa 1925

    Plus-Season-272 Report

    #44

    Do You Comb Your Beard?

    Do You Comb Your Beard?

    gonzaenz Report

    #45

    Two Planes Crashing Into Eachother

    Two Planes Crashing Into Eachother

    Gefly69 Report

    #46

    Sniff Sniff Or Happy Tummy?

    Sniff Sniff Or Happy Tummy?

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    A Bird That Looks Like Another Bigger Bird

    A Bird That Looks Like Another Bigger Bird

    ImDrunkFightMe Report

    #48

    Cake

    Cake

    desutaiga Report

    #49

    What?

    What?

    Extra-Perception-447 Report

    #50

    Spooky Season?

    Spooky Season?

    LuciaVonTrapp Report

    #51

    What?

    What?

    Extra-Perception-447 Report

    #52

    A World Shifting Lake Day

    A World Shifting Lake Day

    nayrthomas Report

    #53

    Those Are Some Small Tires

    Those Are Some Small Tires

    MiceTonerAccount Report

    #54

    Construction Team Forgot To Add Some Floors

    Construction Team Forgot To Add Some Floors

    PrA2107 Report

    #55

    Door Handle Is Actually Behind The TV

    Door Handle Is Actually Behind The TV

    surubelnita8 Report

    #56

    4 Giants And A Tiny

    4 Giants And A Tiny

    CharacterNo3281 Report

    #57

    2 In 1

    2 In 1

    aol_crz Report

    #58

    Taking A Bath

    Taking A Bath

    BonelessCow- Report

    #59

    Horses Floating Down A River

    Horses Floating Down A River

    ron_mcphatty Report

    #60

    😂

    😂

    Extra-Perception-447 Report

    #61

    The Norwegian Princess' Husband Got A Fresh Haircut For The Wedding

    The Norwegian Princess' Husband Got A Fresh Haircut For The Wedding

    epacseno Report

    #62

    Giant At The Airport

    Giant At The Airport

    Count_77 Report

    #63

    Someone Trew The Sky!

    Someone Trew The Sky!

    Rocksquare69 Report

    #64

    A Very Dense And Sturdy Curtain Or Cat Is Sleeping Mid-Air

    A Very Dense And Sturdy Curtain Or Cat Is Sleeping Mid-Air

    lyresince Report

    #64 comment by Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Window; Curtain behind Window. Couch on other side of Curtain, pressed up against window. Cat between window and curtain, resting on the arm of the couch and the window glass, having a nice snooze made more comfortable by solar heat.

    #65

    Escher's Cat

    Escher's Cat

    GD_tabletop Report

    #66

    An Elephant? No

    An Elephant? No

    Angelical-Sofiaa Report

    #67

    It Really Fills The Room

    It Really Fills The Room

    kramrm Report

    #68

    Great Balancing

    Great Balancing

    OliviaStrutt Report

    #69

    One Or Two Buildings?

    One Or Two Buildings?

    prinzmi88 Report

    #70

    This Kitten Wouldn't Move, Honked Too

    This Kitten Wouldn't Move, Honked Too

    WTH it was a sock...

    Drifting-aimlessly Report

    #71

    Waistline Declines

    Waistline Declines

    Dr_Ray Report

    #72

    This TV-Hosts Missing Upper Arm

    This TV-Hosts Missing Upper Arm

    atomic-love Report

    #73

    Long Arm

    Long Arm

    _MrKobayashi_ Report

    #74

    These Girls Are The Same Height

    These Girls Are The Same Height

    Meaning-mindless100 Report

    #75

    Love To Hangout With Friends !!

    Love To Hangout With Friends !!

    guyjustwantsto Report

    #76

    Photograph Of An Abandoned Hotel

    Photograph Of An Abandoned Hotel

    irukubo Report

    #77

    I Found It Hard To Understand

    I Found It Hard To Understand

    LondynCora Report

    #78

    My Dad In The Green Pants Is Taller Than Woman To The Right Of Him

    My Dad In The Green Pants Is Taller Than Woman To The Right Of Him

    LetTheGoodTimes_Roll Report

    #79

    Saw This In Another Sub And Thought It Was Fitting For Here

    Saw This In Another Sub And Thought It Was Fitting For Here

    ItaDapiza Report

    #80

    Floating Tire Tracks

    Floating Tire Tracks

    Griffin_Claw Report

