A wise man once said that "when you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change." In short, our perception shapes our reality. While the author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer wasn’t referring to photographs, his words certainly could apply to some images.

Have you ever looked at a photo, and had to do a double-take? In life, and photography, things aren't always as they appear, the first or second time around. Online community r/confusing_perspective has an impressive 2 million members, with some content that could give you whiplash. As the name suggests, they share and discuss photographs and videos taken from confusing perspectives.

After doing a few double-takes of our own, Bored Panda has selected the most crazy and confusing pics from the page. Some are clever, some are cute, and others are so mind-boggling that we're still trying to figure them out. Keep scrolling for an intriguing trip down the valley of varying perspectives. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.