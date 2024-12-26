Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ex-Husband Regrets Leaving 17-Year Marriage After One Painful Comment From Ex-Wife
Couples, Relationships

Ex-Husband Regrets Leaving 17-Year Marriage After One Painful Comment From Ex-Wife

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, some love stories fail to stand the test of time, whether a couple years or a couple decades into the relationship.

This redditor’s love story lasted 17 years, before her beloved husband started to change. Soon enough, he told her that he fell in love with someone else and wanted a divorce. Once the divorce was finalized, his now ex-wife made one heart-piercing comment, which was enough to bring him to tears and make his new partner blame her for being the reason the man didn’t propose on Christmas. Scroll down to find the full story below.

RELATED:

    Many relationships don’t have the fairy tale ending one usually hopes for

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After going through a divorce, this woman was blamed for being the reason her ex-husband didn’t propose to his new partner

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    Fellow netizens shared their thoughts on the situation in the comments section

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    5

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The grass may be greener on the other side, but more often than not, it turns out to be Astroturf. The fool threw away a 17-year marriage for something else, and doesn't like having reality hit him upside his head. All together now--🎻🎻🎻🙄

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly. I don't understand (so to speak) how this kind of thing happens - that you "fall in love with someone else" when you're in a committed, monogamous relationship (which I assume is what OP and her ex were in.) I personally believe we can't always HELP falling in love, and we CAN love multiple people at once, but if you're in a committed monogamous relationship and you realize you're starting to catch feelings for someone who isn't your partner/spouse... GTFO of one or the other situation. Either break up/divorce, or extricate yourself from being around the new person you're falling in love with. You can't control how you FEEL, maybe, but you CAN control your environment and your situation.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    otakugirl08x avatar
    Melissa Harris
    Melissa Harris
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The OP spoke words of truth and wisdom to him and he finally relized what he'd done. Dude left the mother of his child(ren), a wife who was faithful and loved him for a known adulter (if they'll cheat with you, they'll cheat on you) that's probably younger and after his money. Hard truths hurt.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and he's traded down for incredibly stupid. The mistress seems oblivious to the fact that she's just informed the wife that the wife has scored a palpable hit. DOH!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The grass may be greener on the other side, but more often than not, it turns out to be Astroturf. The fool threw away a 17-year marriage for something else, and doesn't like having reality hit him upside his head. All together now--🎻🎻🎻🙄

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly. I don't understand (so to speak) how this kind of thing happens - that you "fall in love with someone else" when you're in a committed, monogamous relationship (which I assume is what OP and her ex were in.) I personally believe we can't always HELP falling in love, and we CAN love multiple people at once, but if you're in a committed monogamous relationship and you realize you're starting to catch feelings for someone who isn't your partner/spouse... GTFO of one or the other situation. Either break up/divorce, or extricate yourself from being around the new person you're falling in love with. You can't control how you FEEL, maybe, but you CAN control your environment and your situation.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    otakugirl08x avatar
    Melissa Harris
    Melissa Harris
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The OP spoke words of truth and wisdom to him and he finally relized what he'd done. Dude left the mother of his child(ren), a wife who was faithful and loved him for a known adulter (if they'll cheat with you, they'll cheat on you) that's probably younger and after his money. Hard truths hurt.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and he's traded down for incredibly stupid. The mistress seems oblivious to the fact that she's just informed the wife that the wife has scored a palpable hit. DOH!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda