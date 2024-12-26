Ex-Husband Regrets Leaving 17-Year Marriage After One Painful Comment From Ex-Wife
Unfortunately, some love stories fail to stand the test of time, whether a couple years or a couple decades into the relationship.
This redditor’s love story lasted 17 years, before her beloved husband started to change. Soon enough, he told her that he fell in love with someone else and wanted a divorce. Once the divorce was finalized, his now ex-wife made one heart-piercing comment, which was enough to bring him to tears and make his new partner blame her for being the reason the man didn’t propose on Christmas. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Many relationships don’t have the fairy tale ending one usually hopes for
After going through a divorce, this woman was blamed for being the reason her ex-husband didn’t propose to his new partner
Fellow netizens shared their thoughts on the situation in the comments section
The grass may be greener on the other side, but more often than not, it turns out to be Astroturf. The fool threw away a 17-year marriage for something else, and doesn't like having reality hit him upside his head. All together now--🎻🎻🎻🙄
Exactly. I don't understand (so to speak) how this kind of thing happens - that you "fall in love with someone else" when you're in a committed, monogamous relationship (which I assume is what OP and her ex were in.) I personally believe we can't always HELP falling in love, and we CAN love multiple people at once, but if you're in a committed monogamous relationship and you realize you're starting to catch feelings for someone who isn't your partner/spouse... GTFO of one or the other situation. Either break up/divorce, or extricate yourself from being around the new person you're falling in love with. You can't control how you FEEL, maybe, but you CAN control your environment and your situation.Load More Replies...
Yes, exactly! When people say “you can’t help who you love”, my thought is always “but you can help what you do about it”.
The OP spoke words of truth and wisdom to him and he finally relized what he'd done. Dude left the mother of his child(ren), a wife who was faithful and loved him for a known adulter (if they'll cheat with you, they'll cheat on you) that's probably younger and after his money. Hard truths hurt.
Yes, and he's traded down for incredibly stupid. The mistress seems oblivious to the fact that she's just informed the wife that the wife has scored a palpable hit. DOH!
