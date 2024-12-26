Ex-Husband Regrets Leaving 17-Year Marriage After One Painful Comment From Ex-Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, some love stories fail to stand the test of time, whether a couple years or a couple decades into the relationship.

This redditor’s love story lasted 17 years, before her beloved husband started to change. Soon enough, he told her that he fell in love with someone else and wanted a divorce. Once the divorce was finalized, his now ex-wife made one heart-piercing comment, which was enough to bring him to tears and make his new partner blame her for being the reason the man didn’t propose on Christmas. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Many relationships don’t have the fairy tale ending one usually hopes for

After going through a divorce, this woman was blamed for being the reason her ex-husband didn’t propose to his new partner

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts on the situation in the comments section

