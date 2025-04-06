Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Breaks Up With GF By Telling Her He Wants Kids, Doesn’t Realize It Yet
Couples, Relationships

Guy Breaks Up With GF By Telling Her He Wants Kids, Doesn't Realize It Yet

People choose to be child-free for various reasons. It could be a matter of finances, freedom, health, mental health or any other factor. Either way, it’s a personal decision that should be respected. Some couples discuss whether or not they want kids early on in their relationship, others wait until things get serious.

When one woman started dating a guy who was going through a divorce, she told him from the get-go that she doesn’t ever want kids. Already a father, he was fine with it. But now that his divorce is finalized, he’s spiraling and suddenly wants more children. The minute his 45-year-old girlfriend heard this, she made up her mind that she can no longer be with him. He doesn’t seem to get it. And she’s wondering how to make him understand.

    Dating someone while they’re navigating a divorce can come with its own unique set of challenges

    Image credits: drobotdean (not the actual image)

    When this woman’s BF started “spiraling” and suddenly did an about-turn on wanting kids, she knew she couldn’t stay

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Guapa79

    The woman gave more info in the comments, as people shared their advice

    Guy Breaks Up With GF By Telling Her He Wants Kids, Doesn't Realize It Yet

    The woman later gave an update on how things had turned out

    Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual image)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Guapa79

    “What a selfish guy”: many people showered her with support

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

