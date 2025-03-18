Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Know We Are In The Process Of Separating But”: Ex Brings A Woman Into Shared Home, Shocks Wife
Couples, Relationships

“I Know We Are In The Process Of Separating But”: Ex Brings A Woman Into Shared Home, Shocks Wife

Unfortunately, some love stories are not meant to last. However, couples can, and arguably should, treat each other with respect, even after going their separate ways.

Though for some people that seems to be easier said than done. One netizen recently turned to the Mumsnet community, sharing how she felt disrespected by her soon-to-be-ex husband, who decided to bring company to their shared home after a night out. Scroll down to find the full story in the woman’s own words below.

RELATED:

    It’s important for couples to treat each other with respect, even if their relationship has come to an end

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman felt disrespected by her soon-to-be-ex after he brought company from a night out to their shared home

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: FlyAway25

    Fellow netizens sided with the woman, they didn’t think it was unreasonable to feel disrespected

    The woman later shared an update on how the conversation with her soon-to-be-ex went

    Image credits: FlyAway25

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    He was heading to the spare room, if you didn't have any sort of agreement about guests, it wasn't even at a time OP would be expected to be awake, so it's not being flagrant about a hook up. OP doesn't have any say in who he brings home as long as he's reasonably discreet.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    He should have explained the situation to his guest though before asking her back.

    sharkeydsc avatar
    Aline
    Aline
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    OP woke up because of steps in the hall on the way to the spare bedroom. They weren't yelling or cooking or hanging out in common areas at 2 am, they were walking to his bedroom. It wasn't a move designed to throw anything in her face. But she has given up the right to have a say in his s*x life. When they discussed their current living situation, which must be extensive discussions because they are selling a house and negotiating where to work and sleep, if in all that time they didn't make rules about having people over, he did nothing wrong except that he didn't warn the person he brought home. Close the door and mind your business OP, it's fine to be angry, sad, whatever but that's on you.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    They are co-habiting in their marital home. And they could have gone back to her hotel. Some final respect in the embers of their marriage would be nice.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I've been the "third person" in that situation. They weren't married, but had split up and stayed in the same place. I can't say that I was fully relaxed when "at it" with him in the next room.

