“I Know We Are In The Process Of Separating But”: Ex Brings A Woman Into Shared Home, Shocks Wife
Unfortunately, some love stories are not meant to last. However, couples can, and arguably should, treat each other with respect, even after going their separate ways.
Though for some people that seems to be easier said than done. One netizen recently turned to the Mumsnet community, sharing how she felt disrespected by her soon-to-be-ex husband, who decided to bring company to their shared home after a night out. Scroll down to find the full story in the woman’s own words below.
It’s important for couples to treat each other with respect, even if their relationship has come to an end
This woman felt disrespected by her soon-to-be-ex after he brought company from a night out to their shared home
Fellow netizens sided with the woman, they didn’t think it was unreasonable to feel disrespected
The woman later shared an update on how the conversation with her soon-to-be-ex went
He was heading to the spare room, if you didn't have any sort of agreement about guests, it wasn't even at a time OP would be expected to be awake, so it's not being flagrant about a hook up. OP doesn't have any say in who he brings home as long as he's reasonably discreet.
He should have explained the situation to his guest though before asking her back.Load More Replies...
OP woke up because of steps in the hall on the way to the spare bedroom. They weren't yelling or cooking or hanging out in common areas at 2 am, they were walking to his bedroom. It wasn't a move designed to throw anything in her face. But she has given up the right to have a say in his s*x life. When they discussed their current living situation, which must be extensive discussions because they are selling a house and negotiating where to work and sleep, if in all that time they didn't make rules about having people over, he did nothing wrong except that he didn't warn the person he brought home. Close the door and mind your business OP, it's fine to be angry, sad, whatever but that's on you.
They are co-habiting in their marital home. And they could have gone back to her hotel. Some final respect in the embers of their marriage would be nice.
I've been the "third person" in that situation. They weren't married, but had split up and stayed in the same place. I can't say that I was fully relaxed when "at it" with him in the next room.
