Mike Greaney is an Australian cartoonist and animator known for his funny and unexpected comic stories. He draws inspiration from things like werewolves, witches, and silly "what if" questions, such as "What if you could make unlimited ducks?" His comics are full of surprising twists that make them fun to read.

Greaney has also worked on animations for clients like Green Day, Sesame Street, and more. His work mixes humor with deeper themes about life and human connection. Whether in comics or animation, Greaney's unique style always keeps people entertained and thinking. Scroll down to check out some of Mike Greaney's best comics, filled with his signature humor.

More info: mikegreaney.com | cosmicdirtbag.com | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com | x.com