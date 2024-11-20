ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Greaney is an Australian cartoonist and animator known for his funny and unexpected comic stories. He draws inspiration from things like werewolves, witches, and silly "what if" questions, such as "What if you could make unlimited ducks?" His comics are full of surprising twists that make them fun to read.

Greaney has also worked on animations for clients like Green Day, Sesame Street, and more. His work mixes humor with deeper themes about life and human connection. Whether in comics or animation, Greaney's unique style always keeps people entertained and thinking. Scroll down to check out some of Mike Greaney's best comics, filled with his signature humor.

More info: mikegreaney.com | cosmicdirtbag.com | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com | x.com

#1

#1



Bored Panda contacted Mike Greaney to gain insight into his creative process and background. We were curious if the artist has any specific rituals or routines that help him get into the creative zone before starting a comic.

"Like all cartoonists, I first take a long pilgrimage to the throne of the LORD OF COMICS and present him with my idea. If he deems the idea worthy, I am allowed to create the comic and post it online. If he deems it unworthy, I must spend a week in the 'chamber of suffering.' Weird system, I know, but it's important to follow tradition," Greaney responded with humor.
#2

#2



#3

#3



When asked what he wishes he had known about making comics when he first started, Greaney responded: "If you trick a goblin into working for you by guessing his name on a moonlit night, you can get heaps more work done. Also, you are absolutely allowed to block anyone who is being rude to you online, even if it is your Uncle David. F**k you, David."

#4

#4



#5

#5



Greaney thinks that humor is a fundamental part of human nature. "I think all storytelling should contain some levity. I think it's just important to know when to let a moment be sincere and when to undercut it with a joke. That is an important balancing act."
#6

#6



#7

#7



We asked the artist how his approach to sharing work online has evolved over time and whether he views social media as a necessary tool for comic artists today.

"Social media sucks, but it has been useful in developing my career, so I'm not really sure how to answer this question. I think if I were given the option tomorrow of hitting a big button that turned off all social media on planet Earth, I would probably do it. But I would be sad that I would have to use my phone to call people again."

#8

#8



#9

#9



#10

#10



#11

#11



#12

#12



#13

#13



#14

#14



#15

#15



#16

#16



#17

#17



#18

#18



#19

#19



#20

#20



