Socially Awkward Misfit: My 40 Comics About Being An Introvert
I am a cartoonist who has worked for well-known British comics such as The Beano and Viz. One of my most popular comics to date is the more personally inspired Socially Awkward Misfit. The main character in the comic has also been brought to life in animation, which has already debuted in film festivals...as well as my Youtube channel.
Here are my 40 comics about being an introvert featuring my introverted character Sam (Socially Awkward Misfit). I have just completed my fourth book, which is now on Kickstarter here.
Go Big Or Go Home
It's been ten years since I first started drawing my comic character Sam. Ten whole years of Sam's adventures of awkwardness, introversion, social anxiety, introspection, and existential dread. So for the ten-year anniversary, I am creating a book that goes right back to the start, to tell the story of how SAM came about.
Coming To The Party?
Stay And Chat
In an exclusive story, I talk about how it started and will document how far I've come so far, from my very rough sketches to a Sam animation being a finalist in a film festival.
"The story of Sam" will be an exclusive 14-page story, and there be another exclusive story, "Day at the Job Centre".
Friends
Put Phone On Silent
In the book, there will be a compilation of comics from 2020 to 2024, and as an extra bonus I will be redrawing some of the best comics I've done over the last ten years.
The book will be around 60 pages, in color, measuring 210 x 148 mm (A5 size).