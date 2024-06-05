ADVERTISEMENT

I am a cartoonist who has worked for well-known British comics such as The Beano and Viz. One of my most popular comics to date is the more personally inspired Socially Awkward Misfit. The main character in the comic has also been brought to life in animation, which has already debuted in film festivals...as well as my Youtube channel.

Here are my 40 comics about being an introvert featuring my introverted character Sam (Socially Awkward Misfit). I have just completed my fourth book, which is now on Kickstarter here.

More info: rosshendrick.co.uk | Instagram | x.com | webtoons.com | Facebook

#1

Go Big Or Go Home

Ross Hendrick
It's been ten years since I first started drawing my comic character Sam. Ten whole years of Sam's adventures of awkwardness, introversion, social anxiety, introspection, and existential dread. So for the ten-year anniversary, I am creating a book that goes right back to the start, to tell the story of how SAM came about. 
#2

Coming To The Party?

Ross Hendrick
#3

Stay And Chat

Ross Hendrick
In an exclusive story, I talk about how it started and will document how far I've come so far, from my very rough sketches to a Sam animation being a finalist in a film festival.

"The story of Sam" will be an exclusive 14-page story, and there be another exclusive story, "Day at the Job Centre".
#4

Friends

Ross Hendrick
#5

Put Phone On Silent

Ross Hendrick
In the book, there will be a compilation of comics from 2020 to 2024, and as an extra bonus I will be redrawing some of the best comics I've done over the last ten years.

The book will be around 60 pages, in color, measuring 210 x 148 mm (A5 size).
#6

World's Biggest Extrovert

Ross Hendrick
#7

Get Out Of The House

Ross Hendrick
#8

Alone

Ross Hendrick
#9

Coldcall

Ross Hendrick
#10

Awfully Quiet

Ross Hendrick
#11

Bored And Lonely

Ross Hendrick
#12

Benefits

Ross Hendrick
#13

Nothing Planned

Ross Hendrick
#14

Introvert/Extrovert Differences

Ross Hendrick
#15

Recovery

Ross Hendrick
#16

Ross Hendrick
#17

Costume Party

Ross Hendrick
#18

Party Trick

Ross Hendrick
#19

Won't Take No For An Answer

Ross Hendrick
#20

Group Conversations

Ross Hendrick
#21

Salesman

Ross Hendrick
#22

Thanks

Ross Hendrick
#23

Chit Chat

Ross Hendrick
#24

Haircut

Ross Hendrick
#25

Interesting

Ross Hendrick
#26

Ross Hendrick
#27

Ross Hendrick
#28

You Can Call

Ross Hendrick
#29

Call/Text

Ross Hendrick
#30

Bringing To The Conversation

Ross Hendrick
#31

Are You Busy?

Ross Hendrick
#32

Recharging

Ross Hendrick
#33

Halloween

Ross Hendrick
#34

Supermarket

Ross Hendrick
#35

You're Really Quiet

Ross Hendrick
#36

Phone Call

Ross Hendrick
#37

Silent Treatment

Ross Hendrick
#38

Going Out For A Meal

Ross Hendrick
#39

Call Me

Ross Hendrick
#40

Want To Come Out?

Ross Hendrick
