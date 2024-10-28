Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Hella Weird”: Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Hella Weird”: Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Coco Austin and Chanel had another “like mother, like daughter” moment, twinning in matching swimsuits.

The model, who starred in the E! show Ice Loves Coco with her husband, Ice-T, shared a series of photos with her 8-year-old daughter in the Bahamas.

“A little rain in Bahamas didn’t stop Chanel and I to go out to the pool!” the 45-year-old wrote on Saturday (October 26).

Highlights
  • Coco Austin and her 8-year-old daughter Chanel twinned in matching swimsuits in the Bahamas.
  • Coco shared photos from the family vacation, highlighting her tradition to wear matching swimsuits with Chanel.
  • The photos sparked mixed reactions, with some fans calling them "adorable" and others labeling them as "weird."

“We create our own energy — rain or shine we still got to rock our traditional twinning swimsuits.”

Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel are twinning again in matching bikinis
"Hella Weird": Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

The mother-daughter duo posed in latex bikinis featuring hot pink accents and styled their hair in two braids.

One photo shows the pair holding hands and sharing a smile, while another captures Coco squatting with her back to the camera and her daughter sitting on her knee.

Last year, Coco matched with her mini-me in hot pink bikinis as they posed poolside at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. They also wore matching light blue, floral-printed bikinis.

The reality TV star shared a series of photos with her 8-year-old mini-me taken in the Bahamas

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hella Weird": Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

"Hella Weird": Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

"Hella Weird": Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

“Absolutely adorable! I love how you and Chanel always match. Too cute,” a fan commented.

“Why is no one weirded out that she’s doing a booty shot with her daughter in the photo? That’s hella weird,” said another social media user.

Meanwhile, a third added, “Love that you always stay true to you. Such a fun mom and I can’t believe how big she is now!”

“Coco, be proud—your daughter will never walk with her head down. You’re equipping her with self-esteem and confidence to embrace her individuality as she grows,” a separate commenter wrote.

“We create our own energy — rain or shine we still got to rock our traditional twinning swimsuits,” the mom wrote

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coco (@coco)

"Hella Weird": Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

Coco recently shared some “silly elevator pics” with Ice-T and Chanel that showed the family enjoying their last-minute vacation.

The reality star and the rapper tied the knot in 2002 and welcomed their daughter on November 28, 2015.

Ice-T praised Coco as a “super mom” in an interview with People magazine last year.

“She didn’t ever think she was going to be a super mom — it just happened,” the Law & Order: SUV actor said.

“We have no nannies. She doesn’t do that.

“If you’re fortunate enough to be able to stay home with your kids, it’s the most incredible and most admirable thing you can do is raise a child. So she picks Chanel up, goes to school, brings her back, takes her to Kung Fu, takes her to all that stuff.”

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do not know who it is and I do not care. Who are we to comment? Leave them be. Stop posting non stories.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do not know who it is and I do not care. Who are we to comment? Leave them be. Stop posting non stories.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda