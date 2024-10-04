Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“This Is Disgusting!”: Burger King Ad Sparks Debate Over Mothers Eating Burgers After Childbirth
A recent Burger King ad featuring new mothers enjoying burgers immediately after childbirth has sparked a heated debate among viewers. 

The ad, released on September 26, 2024, proudly states that “over a third of mums surveyed wanted burgers after birth” and showcases exhausted women feeling relieved after receiving the meal from their husbands.

  • Burger King's ad shows new moms eating burgers post-childbirth, sparking debate.
  • Critics argue mothers need nutrients, not calorie-heavy fast food post-birth.
  • 1 in 3 mums crave burgers after childbirth, says Mumsnet study.
  • Hormones like cortisol and ghrelin heighten hunger during labor.

Viewers complained that the ad, while clever, was encouraging unhealthy eating habits. “This is unsettling. After childbirth, moms need nutrients, not a burger loaded with calories and sodium,” one user stated.

While some outlets have reported that the commercial outraged primarily men, it is women who spearheaded the discussion, with some commenters defending the idea and others slamming it.

“This is disgusting! Mothers need proper nourishment after going through birth!” one exclaimed.

A Burger King ad centered around mothers finding relief by eating whoppers immediately after giving birth sparked fierce debate among viewers

The clip starts with the caption “September 26, the day most babies are born in the UK,” and features real-life videos of mothers being filmed by their husbands moments before giving birth. 

Their anticipation, nervousness, and excitement are all on full display while an old-school song plays in the background with the lyrics “I adore you, more and more, each day.”

At one point, a mom says, “I’m so f–ing hungry,” while the cries of her newborn are heard faintly in the background. Immediately after, a man is seen heading inside the hospital with a recently bought whopper, surprising his wife with the meal.

“This might just be the cleverest ad for food I’ve ever seen,” wrote one viewer.

“Why didn’t I think of this for my last two kids? Screw the tea and toast! Someone bring me a Burger King after number 3 is born!” another laughed.

Despite the campaign’s ingeniousness, its reception can only be described as mixed. Critics expressed disapproval at not only the promotion of “junk food” and even created a Change.org campaign in protest.

The commercial was inspired by a poll that revealed that 1 in 3 women experienced intense cravings for burgers and fries immediately after giving birth

The campaign, dubbed “Bundles of Joy,” aims to promote the signature Whopper as the cherry on top of various heartwarming moments in people’s lives.

For this ad, the team based their statement on a study conducted by Mumsnet, a UK-based website aimed at parents, on over 2,000 new mothers. The study revealed that a whopping 39% of them experienced cravings for burgers and fries immediately after giving birth.

Not only that, but those who received the meal shared that the food helped them forget the exhaustion of labor and provided much-needed relief after the endeavor.

“Some of the criticism of this campaign has demonstrated just how much judgement new mums face – often from people who have no idea what mums are going through,” explained Justine Roberts, CEO of the website, via email to Bored Panda.

“Our users are pretty united in the view that mums who’ve been through labor deserve to be indulged with whatever they fancy for their first post-birth meal.” 

Women experience heightened cravings in response to an increase in hunger-related hormones such as ghrelin and cortisol during labor

The survey is supported by research, as studies show that women experience a complex rise in a variety of hormones that influence hunger during labor. 

These include oxytocin, the hormone that regulates feelings of love, care, and connection; beta-endorphins, responsible for pleasure and feelings of transcendence; epinephrine and norepinephrine, which manage excitement; and prolactin, which promotes breastfeeding.

However, a combination of cortisol, the stress hormone, and ghrelin, the hunger hormone, is responsible for the sharp increase in hunger. These hormones respond particularly well to meals commonly considered unhealthy.

“Once ingested, fat and sugar-filled foods seem to have a feedback effect that dampens stress-related responses and emotions. These foods really are “comfort” foods in that they seem to counteract stress — and this may contribute to people’s stress-induced craving for those foods,” an article published by Harvard Health stated.

Diet experts, on the other hand, recommend against indulging in such food immediately after giving birth.

“From a nutritional standpoint, postpartum intake should be healthy and contribute to energy reserves, regeneration processes, and hormonal regulation,” explained nutritionist Faride Liddawi from Body Fit Chile to Bored Panda.

“Women’s gastrointestinal tract is particularly vulnerable immediately after giving birth. A meal high in saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium could cause irritation and is not recommended.”

The ad ignited a heated debate among viewers, with one side supporting the commercial and the other criticizing it for connecting what they consider to be “junk food” with pregnancy

One particular exchange among viewers perfectly encapsulated the overall tone of the ad’s reception, with one mother vehemently opposed to the idea and the other defending a woman’s choice to eat whatever they want.

“I think any woman can eat what she wants after birthing her own child!” one exclaimed.

“Nobody should eat this crap, least of all new mothers and the baby that she will likely feed from her own body,” the other replied.

“If you didn’t know, childbirth can be a tad exhausting and emotional; I think the mother can treat herself with any food she so desires,” she argued.

“I know exactly how it can be. I gave birth twice naturally. What I know is that poison is absolutely not what a woman’s body needs.”

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
happyhirts avatar
Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You grew an entire human in your body and pushed them out of it. Eat whatever the hell you want! I had fried chicken and two slices of chocolate cake after giving birth to my daughter.

Vote comment up
37
37points
Vote comment down
reply
jbrady avatar
Jcusack
Jcusack
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean it wasn't Burger King, but my wife had a double cheeseburger from our local spot (2 3/4lb patties) as her meal after and that thing was gone before the wrapper was off!!! haha BUT ALSO - The caloric depletion/usage during child birth is = that of a marathon runner. EAT EVERYTHING!!!

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
stoktuned avatar
Captain Grump
Captain Grump
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh FFS. I wouldn't have judged my wife for eating four hamburgers and a plate of fries washed down with a mug of bacon grease after giving birth. It's a clever ad.

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
bksf avatar
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Women, do not go bra-less in public. Women, do not go bra-less in your own homes if you have repairmen round. Women, do not go bra-less in front of male relatives. Parents, do not let your daughter's wear nice dresses in public. Women, do not eat what you crave after giving birth. And people have the nerve to say that it's women who do all the nagging! How about people mind their own fúcking business and let women make their own decisions without slút-shaming or guilt-tripping them?

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much this. We are so f*****g tired of being told what we can and cannot do, eat, wear, go.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
