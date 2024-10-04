“This Is Disgusting!”: Burger King Ad Sparks Debate Over Mothers Eating Burgers After Childbirth

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent Burger King ad featuring new mothers enjoying burgers immediately after childbirth has sparked a heated debate among viewers.

The ad, released on September 26, 2024, proudly states that “over a third of mums surveyed wanted burgers after birth” and showcases exhausted women feeling relieved after receiving the meal from their husbands.

Highlights Burger King's ad shows new moms eating burgers post-childbirth, sparking debate.

Critics argue mothers need nutrients, not calorie-heavy fast food post-birth.

1 in 3 mums crave burgers after childbirth, says Mumsnet study.

Hormones like cortisol and ghrelin heighten hunger during labor.

Viewers complained that the ad, while clever, was encouraging unhealthy eating habits. “This is unsettling. After childbirth, moms need nutrients, not a burger loaded with calories and sodium,” one user stated.

While some outlets have reported that the commercial outraged primarily men, it is women who spearheaded the discussion, with some commenters defending the idea and others slamming it.

“This is disgusting! Mothers need proper nourishment after going through birth!” one exclaimed.

A Burger King ad centered around mothers finding relief by eating whoppers immediately after giving birth sparked fierce debate among viewers

Share icon

Image credits: Change

The clip starts with the caption “September 26, the day most babies are born in the UK,” and features real-life videos of mothers being filmed by their husbands moments before giving birth.

Their anticipation, nervousness, and excitement are all on full display while an old-school song plays in the background with the lyrics “I adore you, more and more, each day.”

At one point, a mom says, “I’m so f–ing hungry,” while the cries of her newborn are heard faintly in the background. Immediately after, a man is seen heading inside the hospital with a recently bought whopper, surprising his wife with the meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: burgerkinguk

“This might just be the cleverest ad for food I’ve ever seen,” wrote one viewer.

“Why didn’t I think of this for my last two kids? Screw the tea and toast! Someone bring me a Burger King after number 3 is born!” another laughed.

Despite the campaign’s ingeniousness, its reception can only be described as mixed. Critics expressed disapproval at not only the promotion of “junk food” and even created a Change.org campaign in protest.

The commercial was inspired by a poll that revealed that 1 in 3 women experienced intense cravings for burgers and fries immediately after giving birth

Share icon

Image credits: burgerkinguk

The campaign, dubbed “Bundles of Joy,” aims to promote the signature Whopper as the cherry on top of various heartwarming moments in people’s lives.

For this ad, the team based their statement on a study conducted by Mumsnet, a UK-based website aimed at parents, on over 2,000 new mothers. The study revealed that a whopping 39% of them experienced cravings for burgers and fries immediately after giving birth.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: burgerkinguk

Not only that, but those who received the meal shared that the food helped them forget the exhaustion of labor and provided much-needed relief after the endeavor.

“Some of the criticism of this campaign has demonstrated just how much judgement new mums face – often from people who have no idea what mums are going through,” explained Justine Roberts, CEO of the website, via email to Bored Panda.

“Our users are pretty united in the view that mums who’ve been through labor deserve to be indulged with whatever they fancy for their first post-birth meal.”

Women experience heightened cravings in response to an increase in hunger-related hormones such as ghrelin and cortisol during labor

Share icon

Image credits: burgerkinguk

The survey is supported by research, as studies show that women experience a complex rise in a variety of hormones that influence hunger during labor.

These include oxytocin, the hormone that regulates feelings of love, care, and connection; beta-endorphins, responsible for pleasure and feelings of transcendence; epinephrine and norepinephrine, which manage excitement; and prolactin, which promotes breastfeeding.

Share icon

Image credits: burgerkinguk

However, a combination of cortisol, the stress hormone, and ghrelin, the hunger hormone, is responsible for the sharp increase in hunger. These hormones respond particularly well to meals commonly considered unhealthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once ingested, fat and sugar-filled foods seem to have a feedback effect that dampens stress-related responses and emotions. These foods really are “comfort” foods in that they seem to counteract stress — and this may contribute to people’s stress-induced craving for those foods,” an article published by Harvard Health stated.

Diet experts, on the other hand, recommend against indulging in such food immediately after giving birth.

“From a nutritional standpoint, postpartum intake should be healthy and contribute to energy reserves, regeneration processes, and hormonal regulation,” explained nutritionist Faride Liddawi from Body Fit Chile to Bored Panda.

“Women’s gastrointestinal tract is particularly vulnerable immediately after giving birth. A meal high in saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium could cause irritation and is not recommended.”

The ad ignited a heated debate among viewers, with one side supporting the commercial and the other criticizing it for connecting what they consider to be “junk food” with pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger King UK (@burgerkinguk)

One particular exchange among viewers perfectly encapsulated the overall tone of the ad’s reception, with one mother vehemently opposed to the idea and the other defending a woman’s choice to eat whatever they want.

“I think any woman can eat what she wants after birthing her own child!” one exclaimed.

“Nobody should eat this crap, least of all new mothers and the baby that she will likely feed from her own body,” the other replied.

“If you didn’t know, childbirth can be a tad exhausting and emotional; I think the mother can treat herself with any food she so desires,” she argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know exactly how it can be. I gave birth twice naturally. What I know is that poison is absolutely not what a woman’s body needs.”

“This is irresponsible.” The campaign’s reception remains mixed, with users divided between autonomy and health concerns

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT