 Picky Eater Woman Embarrasses Her Family In A Restaurant, Asks If She Was At Fault | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Picky Eater Woman Embarrasses Her Family In A Restaurant, Asks If She Was At Fault
34points
Other

Picky Eater Woman Embarrasses Her Family In A Restaurant, Asks If She Was At Fault

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Rasa Žilinskaitė

Reddit user u/AccomplishedCandle83 found herself in a saucy situation at a nice restaurant.

At 19 years old, this picky eater was dragged along by the family for a flavor-filled adventure, but while everyone else was savoring hibachi chicken, she just couldn’t stomach the idea and called for a fast food delivery to the rescue.

However, her decision wasn’t met lightly, and the teenager turned to the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ to help her figure out if her actions were, indeed, a mistake.

This 19-year-old picky eater couldn’t find anything suitable for her taste buds on the menu at the restaurant she and her family were dining at

Image credits: Purple Slog (not the actual photo)

So she ordered a delivery there from another establishment

Image credits: Mike Mozart (not the actual photo)

Image credits: AccomplishedCandle83

It’s not just children who can be picky eaters

We often hear about kids being picky eaters, but adults can be fussy about what they put in their mouth too. There’s something called avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), and many people who have it eat fewer than 20 foods, mostly carbs and dairy.

Even though ARFID is on the polar end of the picky-eating spectrum, affecting about 0.3 percent to 3 percent of the population, moderate pickiness is much more common. In fact, according to Hana Zickgraf, an assistant professor of psychology who studies eating behavior at the University of South Alabama, roughly 30 percent of people identify as picky.

Evolution has played a big part in this. Zickgraf said that as omnivores, we’re biologically prepared to reject really novel foods the first couple times we try them to prevent ourselves from ingesting toxic substances. It’s no accident we reach the height of pickiness around 2 years old, soon after we’ve gained the motor control and chewing skills required to go around and potentially consume things we shouldn’t.

Although most pass through our peak picky phase around age 5 or 6, some people do not. Zickgraf said nature, rather than nurture, is most likely responsible for it, with potential factors including heightened sensory and disgust sensitivity, as well as cognitive rigidity.

Image credits: Farhad Ibrahimzade (not the actual photo)

However, getting food delivered at a restaurant from another place is just disrespectful

It’s not illegal what the author of the post did, but a restaurant can decide to not serve customers for any reason. Bringing in outside food was disrespectful to the establishment, since they’re seating someone who is not contributing to their bottom line and disrupting the atmosphere they sought to create.

The expectation is that you are there for their service, not to use their establishment as a dining hall for whatever it is you want to have. Bottom line is, this behavior is not classy and anyone doing so shouldn’t be surprised if they’re asked to leave. So this wasn’t even the worst case scenario that could’ve happened to the 19-year-old.

Image credits: Norma Mortenson (not the actual photo)

The majority of people who read the story thought that the teen was out of line

But some weren’t so quick to judge her

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Rasa is a photo editor at Bored Panda, they have a college degree in photography and are currently studying sewing. Ever since childhood Rasa was interested in visual arts, including painting, photography, knitting and so on. When not at work or studying they like to knitting, cooking and spending quality time with their cats.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about
Homepage
Trending
Homepage
Next in
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
RedBadgerCan'tSwim
RedBadgerCan'tSwim
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is true, so much is wrong. I doubt any restaurant would allow outside food. She's 19 so how did here mom "force" her? If, at 19 , she's that picky something is probably undiagnosed about her or she's been incredibly spoiled. In my house, you ate what you were given. There was no money for options. Maybe not an AH but definitely a brat.

2
2points
reply
StevieLove
StevieLove
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You and your taste buds are embarrassing. Did you order the kids meal?

1
1point
reply
monkeydog
monkeydog
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person is a 19 year old legal adult. If she wants to eat food of her own choosing then she can buy it herself. Since mom and dad are still buying then she can deal with it. Incidentally, the term "picky eater" needs to be updated. That makes it sounds like you have discriminating taste buds when in fact you just like eating junk.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
RedBadgerCan'tSwim
RedBadgerCan'tSwim
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is true, so much is wrong. I doubt any restaurant would allow outside food. She's 19 so how did here mom "force" her? If, at 19 , she's that picky something is probably undiagnosed about her or she's been incredibly spoiled. In my house, you ate what you were given. There was no money for options. Maybe not an AH but definitely a brat.

2
2points
reply
StevieLove
StevieLove
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You and your taste buds are embarrassing. Did you order the kids meal?

1
1point
reply
monkeydog
monkeydog
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person is a 19 year old legal adult. If she wants to eat food of her own choosing then she can buy it herself. Since mom and dad are still buying then she can deal with it. Incidentally, the term "picky eater" needs to be updated. That makes it sounds like you have discriminating taste buds when in fact you just like eating junk.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda