Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Made Me Almost Cry”: Snoop Dogg Emotional After Michael Bublé’s Daughter Listened To His Song
Celebrities, News

“Made Me Almost Cry”: Snoop Dogg Emotional After Michael Bublé’s Daughter Listened To His Song

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop Dogg shared an emotional reaction after Michael Bublé opened up to him about his daughter’s music taste.

The Haven’t Met You Yet singer said that his 6-year-old daughter, Vida, liked to listen to the rapper’s Affirmation Song from his Kids Hit album released in 2022.

“That made me almost cry,” said Snoop during The Kelly Clarkson Show’s October 22 episode, “because I made those records for my grandkids and the kids around the world to have a piece of me that was rated G.” 

Highlights
  • Snoop Dogg was moved to tears after hearing that Michael Bublé's daughter loved his song.
  • Snoop created kids' songs to connect with his grandkids and children worldwide.
  • Snoop and Bublé have become close friends while judging on The Voice together.
RELATED:

    Snoop Dogg was almost brought to tears from Michael Bublé’s 6-year-old daughter

    "Made Me Almost Cry": Snoop Dogg Emotional After Michael Bublé's Daughter Listened To His Song

    Image credits: Robert Kamau / Getty

    Snoop, who is a grandfather of seven, couldn’t believe it when Bublé told him that his daughter would listen to his songs.

    “Michael Bublé came to set, and he was like, ‘My daughter loves your music, and they listen to it every day,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘You lying!’ We actually sung it together, and it just touched me. 

    "Made Me Almost Cry": Snoop Dogg Emotional After Michael Bublé's Daughter Listened To His Song

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Kelly Clarkson Show

    “It was so adorable that this music that I’m making is really reaching the kids for the right reasons.”

    Snoop and Bublé have become close friends, especially as the two are currently judges on The Voice together

    "Made Me Almost Cry": Snoop Dogg Emotional After Michael Bublé's Daughter Listened To His Song

    Image credits: NBC / Getty

    The pair star alongside Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire in the ongoing season of The Voice.

    “I swear to God, man, me and him, it felt like we grew up together,” Snoop said. “Like we been lost and we found each other.”

    "Made Me Almost Cry": Snoop Dogg Emotional After Michael Bublé's Daughter Listened To His Song

    Image credits: The Voice

    Bublé seemed to feel a similar way when he hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 1.

    “This gives me the opportunity to declared forever and ever that Snoop Dogg is my best friend forever and ever. I am sorry, Martha [Stewart],” he joked.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 49-year-old additionally shared his reaction to Snoop’s emotional response

    "Made Me Almost Cry": Snoop Dogg Emotional After Michael Bublé's Daughter Listened To His Song

    Image credits: MEGA / Getty

    On Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, Bublé revealed that he told Snoop his daughter’s kindergarten teacher would play his song every morning and even showed him a video the 6-year-old made for him.

    “He was so cute. It really moved him,” Bublé said. “He’s a beautiful soul. He’s a beautiful soul.”

    He continued, “And he said to me, he goes, ‘Mike, Mike.’ He said, ‘You’re telling me in Vancouver that those kindergarteners listen to Uncle Snoop every day?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he was so cute.

    “He said, ‘Oh, you know I made that for my grandkids and it was so important to reach in a positive way.’ What a sweetie pie.”

    "Made Me Almost Cry": Snoop Dogg Emotional After Michael Bublé's Daughter Listened To His Song

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Doggyland

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bublé said his daughter has met Snoop and the two share a special relationship with one another.

    “Sometimes he’ll call, and, literally, it’s not to talk to me. It’s like, ‘Uncle Snoop’s calling to say hi to the kids.’”

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda