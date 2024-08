ADVERTISEMENT

There is no better way to start your week than to have a few good chuckles. And today, we would like to reintroduce you to the hilarious Will McPhail.

Will is the artist behind simply clever cartoons that we are sure you will enjoy. Besides cheering up his devoted following on Instagram of 204K people, Will also gets his comics published in the New Yorker. As the artist previously shared, besides all the dread behind creative blocks, Will loves his job and would not trade it for anything else.

More info: willmcphail.com | Instagram | x.com