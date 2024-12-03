ADVERTISEMENT

Masayuki Oki, a Tokyo-based photographer, has mastered the art of turning everyday street cats into unforgettable characters. His lens captures it all—lazy sunbathers, crafty food hustlers, and the occasional cat with a face full of attitude.

Oki’s photos don’t just show cats; they tell stories about their lives, personalities, and their undeniable charm. With a massive Instagram following, his work proves that these furry city dwellers aren’t just surviving but thriving with style, wit, and the kind of charisma that keeps us endlessly fascinated.

More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com | Facebook

#1

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo's Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki's Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Oh my God. This is almost exactly what my two kittens look like. Now I don't have to try to take a picture of them!

#2

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#3

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#4

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Are these cats' ears notched because they are identifying them as having been neutered, or are these just victims of past kitty battles?

#5

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#6

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Again, this looks just like my littlest one (runt of the litter - I have her sister as well).

#7

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#8

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#9

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#10

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#11

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#12

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#13

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#14

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#15

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#16

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#17

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#18

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#19

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#20

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#21

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#22

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#23

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#24

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#25

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#26

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#27

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#28

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#29

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#30

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#31

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#32

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#33

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#34

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#35

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#36

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#37

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#38

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#39

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#40

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

#41

Purr-Fectly Captured: Tokyo’s Street Cats Through Masayuki Oki’s Lens (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

