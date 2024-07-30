ADVERTISEMENT

A cat photo a day keeps depression away, or something like that. But truly, cats make our day-to-day lives better. Whether you have one at home or see them on the internet, they always know how to put a smile on our faces.

Masayuki Oki, a Tokyo-based photographer, was so fascinated with cats that he started photographing them daily and sharing the photos on his Instagram account, now followed by 450k people. Over time, Masayuki learned their behavior and how to captivate their attention. Previously, the artist shared: “Before starting cat photography, I didn’t know that cats go all out to charm their way into getting food. When I saw this behavior, even the proudest cats would act affectionately to achieve their goal.”

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this charming gallery dedicated to cats and their quirks.

More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com | Facebook