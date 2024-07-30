65 Entertaining Cat Pictures Captured By Masayuki Oki (New Pics)Interview With Artist
A cat photo a day keeps depression away, or something like that. But truly, cats make our day-to-day lives better. Whether you have one at home or see them on the internet, they always know how to put a smile on our faces.
Masayuki Oki, a Tokyo-based photographer, was so fascinated with cats that he started photographing them daily and sharing the photos on his Instagram account, now followed by 450k people. Over time, Masayuki learned their behavior and how to captivate their attention. Previously, the artist shared: “Before starting cat photography, I didn’t know that cats go all out to charm their way into getting food. When I saw this behavior, even the proudest cats would act affectionately to achieve their goal.”
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this charming gallery dedicated to cats and their quirks.
Bored Panda once again reached out to Masayuki, and he shared his typical day when taking pictures of cats.
“Lately, the number of cats I photograph in Tokyo has been decreasing due to the TNR (trap-neuter-return) efforts by those taking care of them. As a result, my photography days have also decreased, and I often go more to check on the cats’ well-being rather than to photograph them. Since it’s currently hot in Tokyo, I visit in the evening when the sun is less intense and the cats start moving around. If everything goes well, I’ll take some photos.
When I want to do a lot of shooting, I take a five-day trip to one of Japan’s cat islands, known as “cat islands,” which have many cats. During these trips, I photograph relentlessly from sunrise to sunset. For instance, in mid-July, I visited a cat island in Kagawa Prefecture. I photographed from 5:00 AM to 8:30 AM, had breakfast, then photographed from around 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, had lunch, and continued photographing cats from around 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The photos I take are edited in Photoshop Lightroom on the same day.”
Masayuki also told us about a time when a reader’s response really touched him.
“I started posting cat photos on Instagram every day because when I posted my first cat photo, I received comments like “Awesome” from cat lovers overseas. These kinds of compliments are not often heard in Japan, and they made me very happy. I thought it was wonderful to have a hobby that could make someone in the world feel happy, so I continued to take photos every day.
I feel incredibly happy when I capture a moment where the cat does something beyond what I had imagined. Such photos, which capture unique situations, become my favorites.”
We were wondering if Masayuki had any plans for the future in terms of cat photography. He responded: “In August, I will go to Tashirojima, a cat island in Miyagi Prefecture, for a photoshoot. This autumn, I plan to visit Kagawa and Tokushima Prefectures for more photography. In October, I will hold a solo exhibition at the Canon Gallery in Shinagawa, Tokyo. In December, I will likely participate in a cat expo in Taipei, Taiwan, where I will also exhibit my photos. I hope to take some photographs while visiting Taiwan as well.”
Lastly, Masayuki added: “If you enjoyed my photos this time, please follow me on Instagram at okirakuoki. Enjoy cute cat photos every day and have a happy time. You can also purchase my photobook and 2025 calendar on Amazon.”