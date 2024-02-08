69 Funny And Cute Pictures Of Japan’s Stray Cats By Masayuki Oki (New Pics)
Masayuki Oki is a photographer from Tokyo who has a unique beat: snapping photos of stray cats all over the city. His adventure started in 2013 when he stumbled upon a cat in a park and couldn't resist capturing its moments. Despite not picking up a camera until he was 30 and initially not being very good at it, Oki found joy in photography, especially when it involved cats. He's been in love with cats since he was a kid but couldn't have one due to his family's situation, so he pours that affection into his photos instead.
Masayuki's work focuses on showing off the personalities of these street cats, from their lazy naps to their curious stares. He believes every cat has its own story and tries to tell it through his lens. For the artist, photographing cats isn't just about getting a cute shot; it's about understanding them and sharing a bit of their world with everyone else.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Sometimes it's not a good thing that you can lick your own butt.
"After a hard days of work on the fishing trolley, Molly goes hone with a days pay to feed the family"
This is as it should be - every cat needs a temple dedicated solely to it for its owner to use to worship it.
"Play it now 'bean, play the song they play for the bride!"
"A cat in front of a double rainbow, that must mean something!!"
"Look at that 'bean mommy, they look so silly without any fur!"
"Smile for the camera! Not like that Otto, just relax and say Cheese"
"1, 2, 3, well I think I had enough of training for now. Now some sleep"
These are some of the best cat pix I have seen on this site, and that is saying something. Thank you! Please tell your photographer to keep sending in fabulous pix like these!
These are some of the best cat pix I have seen on this site, and that is saying something. Thank you! Please tell your photographer to keep sending in fabulous pix like these!