Masayuki Oki is a photographer from Tokyo who has a unique beat: snapping photos of stray cats all over the city. His adventure started in 2013 when he stumbled upon a cat in a park and couldn't resist capturing its moments. Despite not picking up a camera until he was 30 and initially not being very good at it, Oki found joy in photography, especially when it involved cats. He's been in love with cats since he was a kid but couldn't have one due to his family's situation, so he pours that affection into his photos instead.

Masayuki's work focuses on showing off the personalities of these street cats, from their lazy naps to their curious stares. He believes every cat has its own story and tries to tell it through his lens. For the artist, photographing cats isn't just about getting a cute shot; it's about understanding them and sharing a bit of their world with everyone else.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook