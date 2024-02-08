ADVERTISEMENT

Masayuki Oki is a photographer from Tokyo who has a unique beat: snapping photos of stray cats all over the city. His adventure started in 2013 when he stumbled upon a cat in a park and couldn't resist capturing its moments. Despite not picking up a camera until he was 30 and initially not being very good at it, Oki found joy in photography, especially when it involved cats. He's been in love with cats since he was a kid but couldn't have one due to his family's situation, so he pours that affection into his photos instead.

Masayuki's work focuses on showing off the personalities of these street cats, from their lazy naps to their curious stares. He believes every cat has its own story and tries to tell it through his lens. For the artist, photographing cats isn't just about getting a cute shot; it's about understanding them and sharing a bit of their world with everyone else.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes it's not a good thing that you can lick your own butt.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"After a hard days of work on the fishing trolley, Molly goes hone with a days pay to feed the family"

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is as it should be - every cat needs a temple dedicated solely to it for its owner to use to worship it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Play it now 'bean, play the song they play for the bride!"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"A cat in front of a double rainbow, that must mean something!!"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Look at that 'bean mommy, they look so silly without any fur!"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Smile for the camera! Not like that Otto, just relax and say Cheese"

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"1, 2, 3, well I think I had enough of training for now. Now some sleep"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Photographer Records Cats On The Streets Proving That Felines Really Are The Kings Of The World (New Pics)

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!