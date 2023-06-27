Masayuki Oki is not your typical street photographer. Based in Japan, he specializes in capturing unique and funny images of Tokyo's adorable wanderers. And by wanderers, we mean cats!

From comical grimaces to surprising poses, Masayuki's Instagram is flooded with cute and hilarious photos of these charming beings of all shapes and sizes. Scroll down for a flood of captivating pictures celebrating the playful and quirky side of our furry friends.

For more feline pictures by Masayuki Oki, check out our previous articles by clicking here, here, here and here

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

He's got a squeaker microphone.

#2

Why is the black cat so sinister? And why is the other cat giving me evils?

#3

"Now open your mouth and say ahh!"

#4

a bully and his cronies harassing two innocent visitors

#5

#6

#7

#8

In my early 20's my attempts at growing a moustache looked like this.

#9

#10

Oh my gosh! That is an adorable fuzzy little sweetheart!

#11

sumo wrestling kitty style

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

this is what I think of you...

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

...put them up!! I dare ya!

#52

#53

#54

"rescuing a fish, get out of the way!! ...rescuing a fish!!"

#55

#56

